On the surface, things return to some semblance of normal this week for the Indiana State men’s basketball team.
A game was finally played and a Division II team was beaten at home. Par for the course.
Except it’s not. ISU is still feeling significant effects from its pair of COVID-19-related pauses.
One occurred in mid-November and lasted six days. Another occurred on the weekend just before Thanksgiving and lasted longer. The team could only conduct individual workouts for five days and then only resumed full practices for three days ahead of Tuesday’s Truman State contest.
Contending with Truman State, depleted though they were, is one thing. To play Big Ten power Purdue, which the Sycamores will do at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Mackey Arena, is another kettle of fish.
It’s always a challenge to play a Big Ten opponent, especially one that carries the respect and winning tradition Purdue has. The hurdle becomes much taller when you’ve had limited practice time. ISU has had only eight full practices since mid-November and none have come with the Sycamores at full strength.
“We trying to be as efficient as possible. It’s nine or 10 to 11 guys you have with injuries. We have to use the [practice] time we do have in the best way possible,” ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
ISU was able to parry a good effort from Truman State for an 80-66 victory on Tuesday, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing. ISU’s defense was poor at times – and that was against a Bulldogs team that didn’t play the majority of its usual contributors.
“We weren’t really ready to play a game with only a couple of days of five-on-five practice and injuries,” Lansing said. “We needed to play somebody else to knock some of the rust off. We had a lot of mistakes at both ends of the floor, but you can’t blame the guys. They didn’t do anything for 15 days.”
One thing ISU had trouble with defensively was stopping dribble-penetration. With standout Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr., who can get into the lane and produce, having just returned from an injury? ISU has to raise its game significantly in that department against the Boilers.
On the positive side, ISU got a very good debut out of transfer guard Randy Miller Jr. (19 points) and an assertive effort from center Tre Williams. And true freshman point guard Julian Larry was dazzling at times and had five steals.
Though they haven’t had much time together in practice, the Sycamores still call upon a talented roster they’re hoping can show its full potential in its first game at Mackey Arena since the 2008-09 season. (ISU and Purdue played a charity exhibition at Mackey Arena in 2017.)
The other part of the pause that puts ISU behind the 8-ball is the games the Sycamores’ opponents have been able to play that have helped them shake off their rust. Purdue (3-2) has played four more games than the Sycamores have. That’s four more contests to shake off rust, get used to each other’s tendencies, detect strengths and weaknesses and the like. ISU hasn’t had close to that kind of time yet.
And then there’s the talent that Purdue possesses. Though the Boilers lost four starters from their 2020 team, they still have plenty of players who can create trouble for any opponent.
“A lot of things impress about Purdue. They’re a little different defensively, there’s not as much pressure as in the past in fighting catches. They’re big, long and athletic. With [Zach] Edey and [Trevion] Williams protecting the rim, they’re talented. They’re physical and hard-playing. They have a lot of movement, but what they really want is post touches or bring Stefanovic off action to get a catch-and-shoot three,” Lansing said.
Edey is 7-foot-3, another in a long line of Purdue centers. Williams is 6-10. Stefanovic, also recruited by ISU, is averaging 12 points so far. Another troublesome new presence for Purdue is freshman guard Jaden Ivey.
Purdue will also be hoping for a rebound. The Boilers led by 20 at Miami in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Tuesday before a second-half vapor-lock allowed the Hurricanes to roar back and earn a 58-54 victory. Purdue was 6 of 29 from the field in the second half.
The most comparative game ISU fans can go on was Purdue’s narrow 68-61 win over Valparaiso last Saturday.
The Sycamores are not entirely healthy. Cobie Barnes and Cam Bacote both sat out Tuesday’s game. Lansing hinted that one of them could play against the Boilermakers.
A note to fans, the game will not be available on WIBQ-FM radio. ISU is not sending its radio broadcast team to road games this season.
