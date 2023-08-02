Editor’s note — This is the second of seven installments of position previews for the Indiana State football team. Aug. 31 will be the Sycamores’ season opener against Eastern Illinois.
After a seven-win campaign in 2018 and two middling seasons around .500, Indiana State football mustered only two victories in 2022.
The 2023 squad can bounce back by putting more points on the board. During a 2-9 campaign, the Sycamores crossed the goal line three or more times in four contests.
A consistent running attack to help move the chains is a start for this contingent.
Last year, the Trees netted 1,432 yards rushing. Most of that production returns to the fray. Junior Justin Dinka will be the featured ball carrier after nearly 900 yards out of the backfield.
He crossed the plane six times for scores, including bursts of 61 and 54 yards for touchdowns.
He averaged 5.77 yards per carry, toting the rock 155 times and his longest play from scrimmage went for 82 yards. His 81.36 yards per game accounted for 62.4% of the ground attack.
Dinka caught seven passes and added a score through the air.
“He could be one of the best backs in our conference,” ISU coach Curt Mallory said. “He has a chance to be an All-American type of guy. He had a good year last year, expect him to have a great year.”
On Friday, last year’s second-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honoree racked up another accolade when he was named to the Phil Steele Preseason conference team, along with 10 Sycamores.
Dinka wasn’t at full-strength last year, which makes his ceiling even higher for the upcoming year. He had offseason surgery and a full workload in the weightroom while he was recovering.
“He amazingly played with some loose cartilage in his shoulder, all last year,” Mallory said. “This was something that happened throughout his career. [Doctors] went in and they cleaned it up. He played, he was hurting a little bit out there. He has the ability to break tackles. Last year he weighed 176 pounds, this year he weighs 196 pounds. He’s put on a lot of strength in the offseason.
“He’s probably our fastest guy on the team. I’m not sure there’s anybody in the country, if he gets in the open field, that is going to catch him.”
Sophomore backup Tee Hodge is from Maryville, Tenn., something he shares with last year’s primary starting freshman quarterback Cade Chambers.
Hodge, a three-star recruit who started his career at Tennessee in 2020, had 33 touches last year in his first taste of consistent playing time in college football.
“I like the backfield we have,” Mallory said. “I think Tee Hodge is a really good player. He’s worked really hard in the offseason. He played quite a bit, almost 300 plays last year. He just got better. He had a good spring.”
He had 319 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He caught three passes, two against South Dakota State.
The Sycamores will have to replace their top wideout Dante Hendrix, who graduated. Last season’s first-teamer hauled in 50 balls for 719 yards and four scores.
The veteran tandem expected to lead the receiving corps are seniors Dakota Caton and Harry Van Dyne. Van Dyne, who started his stint at the University of Minnesota and is in his sixth year after being granted one final season by the NCAA.
“Harry, I felt like, ‘Gosh, I wish we had him one more year,” Mallory said. “Lone and behold, we got him.
“He’s got great body control, he’s 6-foot-6. He’s 220 pounds, he can run. He’s a 4.4 [40-yard dash runner]. But he’s a physical presence out here. He’s got great length. He can body guys up. It’s hard to defend him with a small corner. It’s hard to defend him with a safety.”
He’s a mismatch, Mallory said of Van Dyne, who had 24 grabs and two in the end zone last season.
Caton is in the top echelon of the conference, according to Mallory. Caton reeled in 23 receptions for 291 yards and two for scores, in 2022.
Caton has dazzling speed as a return specialist and has been used as a ball carrier having logged 11 carries in three years in Terre Haute.
Mallory said these two pass-catchers figure to take turns pacing the group each week.
