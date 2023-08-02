With all three judges scoring the bout 38-38, former Terre Haute resident and featherweight boxer Sean “Gusto” Brewer II had a four-round draw with Fort Worth, Texas, native Joel Martinez on Saturday night at Riders Field.
Born in Milwaukee and now living in Las Vegas, the 24-year-old Brewer is 4-0-1 as a pro. Martinez is 3-0-1.
According to the boxrec.com website, Brewer debuted as a pro July 16, 2021, with a unanimous decision over Shaileik Paisley in Atlanta. Then he won three fights by knockout in 2022.
Brewer's clash with Martinez was his first of 2023.
Brewer is the grandson of the late Landis “Big Homey” Fairrow, who ran Homey’s Que and Grill in Terre Haute for more than 20 years.
