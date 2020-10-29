Another salvo in the fight over when high school basketball will be played in Illinois was fired off Thursday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Pritzker announced that Illinois winter sports, including high school basketball, will be moved to the spring season.
During a press conference, Pritzker clarified his position, and that of the Illinois Department of Public Health, that was made public Tuesday when basketball was deemed a high-risk sports and playing it would violate IDPH standards in the effort to eradicate COVID-19.
“We’re not shutting them down. We’re asking that they move to the spring. What we’re trying to do is make sure positivity levels are much lower. Where the number of cases in our state is much lower. And, where I hope and pray, we have much better treatments and vaccines available,” Pritzker said.
The fight over high school basketball was ignited with the Pritzker and IDPH’s decision to make basketball a high-risk sport on Tuesday. This meant, as far as Illinois health standards were concerned, the sport was “on hold”.
This caught the Illinois High School Association off-guard one day before it was to determine the course of the high school basketball season. On Wednesday, the IHSA defied the health order and said it’s schools could play Nov. 30.
Pritzker addressed the rift between state officials and the IHSA.
“We’ve provided lots of information to IHSA and we’ve asked them for a lot of information. I know they have a different opinion than doctors who have opined about this and that have issued the guidance,” Pritzker said.
The Chicago Sun-Times reported on Thursday that the IHSA hasn’t backed down from its Wednesday decision.
“The IHSA has not received additional outreach from the Governor’s office or IDPH since Tuesday, and as a result, are not comfortable commenting,” IHSA spokesperson Matt Troha told the Sun-Times. “Please refer to the IHSA press release from yesterday for the IHSA’s current winter schedule.”
Regardless of the IHSA decision to play, it’s not as simple as that. The onus falls on the schools and school districts to make the decision to play or not and that decision will take into account far more than competition factors.
Besides COVID-19 itself, the problem for school districts is liability. Violating a health order possibly opens them up to legal recourse if someone catches COVID-19 at a game or is a game is deemed to have caused community spread.
Pritzker has inferred that schools could have a legal problem if they elect to play.
“I do think it’s going to be problematic for schools that allow the sports that we’ve said are highly susceptible to spread of the disease,” Pritzker said. “There may be people who catch it a game or their family catches it because someone at the game gets the virus and potentially there could be legal liability to the schools. I would urge significant caution.”
Indeed, area schools are still pondering their options. Prior to Pritzker’s announcement, the Tribune-Star reached out to several Illinois superintendents and principals to gauge their opinion.
“At this time, Paris Union School District No. 95 is taking time to understand the situation and all implications that we face with either decision. Each day more information unfolds, and at this time we would be premature to make any decision [to play or not play basketball]," Paris Union District No. 95 superintendent Jeremy Larson said via email.
“In terms of the ramifications of a decision, I don't know what they are yet. Our district will be carefully working with our local health department, community, and neighboring districts to ensure we make the best decision for our school communities,” Larson continued.
Indiana will begin playing girls basketball next week and several Wabash Valley schools have already hosted scrimmages.
