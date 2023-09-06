Ashlee Pritchard is in Terre Haute looking to slay it on the college volleyball stage — once more.
The Indiana State volleyball coach established a powerhouse at the NAIA level, 75 miles up the road at Marian University in Indianapolis.
Her winning percentage was through the roof — .683, during her 10-year bid. In her last five years in the Crossroads League, her squad rarely lost at 75-9 which resulted in at least a top-two placing all those seasons.
In 2019, she took the Knights (38-2) to the promised land with the program's inaugural NAIA title.
The next phase of her career is morphing Indiana State into a bona-fide contender in the Missouri Valley Conference.
The Sycamores (2-4) have a trio of matches this weekend in Morehead, Ky., before its home opener at ISU Arena on Sept. 15.
The Pendleton native said her expertise in the game translates to Division I.
“Volleyball is volleyball, you might be playing the game a little bit higher, in terms of what someone is touching, but volleyball is volleyball,” she said. “I am very proud of what I did at Marian. I still talk to one of our athletes that played for [assistant] Justin [Kean] and I for four years, was at [the tournament in] Cincinnati.”
Pritchard noted DI foes are getting more air and have more reach than in NAIA ball. She said Bearcats attackers were getting to the ball at a height of 11 feet to 10 feet, seven inches. She said her team is closer to a height of 9 feet, 5 to 6 inches.
She said opponents are playing at a similar rate to Marian.
“To be honest, I think where we were at, at Marian when I left, was faster than what we are at here,” she added. “Because that’s who we are as coaches and the type of athlete we want to bring in.”
The former libero at Taylor University mentioned the play of freshman libero Macy Lengacher after a tournament in Cincinnati, on the last weekend of August.
The starting defensive specialist leads ISU with 103 digs and 4.29 per set through six matches
“She expects a lot out of herself,” Pritchard said. “She’s extremely competitive. She has a nose for the ball. She is not going to let the ball hit the floor, she’s going to go after it. Overall with our defense, we’ve got to try to get the ball up because you don’t know unless you try.
“Stuff that we were maybe touching two weeks [before the opener], we’re now getting those balls up because they just have to try. That’s how we get better. In Macy, there’s not a ball that she doesn’t think she is going to dig but she wants to get better every day.”
It’s a budding mantra from a freshman helping establish the Pritchard regime.
Hired after the spring, Pritchard has been with the program for just more than a calendar year.
Her championship gear, trophies and a volleyball signed by national champs from 2019 are out of a display case resting on the back of a couch in her office. A sign of the time it takes to settle in.
“It does take a lot of patience,” Pritchard said. “That is the hardest thing for us as coaches, because I lost more games last year than I have probably lost in the last five or six years combined, maybe, but it’s taking those little victories. Playing at Cincinnati, we only got aced four times, and it’s all the same servers, minus one.”
The Sycamores won three matches overall last season and two in the MVC. Since 2014, the Trees have tallied two non-losing marks in the league.
This year, senior Kaitlyn Hamilton paces the squad with 74 kills and senior Karinna Gall has 58, junior college transfer Hannah Baudin has 225 assists and junior Emma Kaelin has a dozen aces. These contributors are the budding cogs for the program.
“It took us probably about four years to get Marian’s program where we knew we were headed,” Pritchard said. “We are going to do that a lot faster here. We have the resources here that we didn’t have back there.”
