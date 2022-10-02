The recent history of boys high school soccer between Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South has been that the winner of the regular-season match doesn’t win in a sectional meeting.
A girls sectional meeting between the two rivals is guaranteed to have a different outcome than the regular season, because this year’s North-South match ended in a draw.
The intracity rematches are the highlight of sectional play this week, with boys tournaments starting Monday and girls competition beginning Tuesday. Championship matches will be Saturday, with all the Wabash Valley girls sectional championships at 2 p.m. and all the local boys sectional championships at 7 p.m.
Here are the outlooks and schedules for six sectionals involving teams in the Tribune-Star coverage area.
- Class 3A boys, at Martinsville — North is 12-3-1 and South 7-9, but North has the jinx of a 1-0 regular-season victory. Bloomington South is the on-paper favorite because of a top-10 ranking and a victory over sectional newcomer Center Grove, but those Trojans always have to be reckoned with.
“We’ve had a very successful season and have learned from both our wins and losses,” said North coach Tony Guevara.
“Right now we are just focused on our first game against our crosstown friends [Monday night],” said South coach John Stephens.
- Class 2A boys, at Greencastle — Both West Vigo, coming off a 5-9 season, and Northview, also 5-9, drew teams they have already beaten for their first-round matches, the Vikings on Monday and the Knights on Tuesday.
The host Tiger Cubs, ranked 14th, look like a big favorite and could meet West Vigo in a semifinal match Wednesday.
- Class 2A boys, at Washington — The host Hatchets are ranked 15th and have the home field and a huge soccer tradition for their opponents to deal with.
Sullivan plays Princeton on Tuesday.
- Class 3A girls, at Center Grove — Somebody from Terre Haute will be playing at 2 p.m. Saturday, because the Braves and Patriots drew byes and their match is a semifinal on Thursday night. Bloomington South and the host Trojans are both ranked in the top 10 and play each other in Tuesday night’s second game.
North finished 8-4-4 during the regular season and finished second in Conference Indiana behind Bloomington South. Terre Haute South has hovered around the .500 mark all season and both teams — 1-1 in the regular-season match — have plenty of experience in close matches. Thursday should be another.
“We know we will get South’s best game,” said North coach Kyle Baker. “They played with more energy than we did in the first matchup, so we know we will have to match their intensity this time.”
- Class 2A girls, at Edgewood — Northview is 4-12 and opens the tournament against Owen Valley on Tuesday, while 11-4 West Vigo faces Monrovia in the second match that night.
“Our sectional favorite is probably Monrovia,” said Viking coach Alicia Lanham of the Vikings. “We have had some recent injuries, so I’m hoping we are as healthy as we can be heading into Tuesday.” Lone senior Katelyn Fennell is West Vigo’s all-time assist leader.
“The newcomer to the sectional [Monrovia] is the team to beat while West Vigo has been very strong. All we can do is put three flawless games together and be competitive,” said Northview coach Don Bryan.
- Class A girls, at Sullivan — The host Golden Arrows have had a good season, the home field and a bye into the semifinals.
South Knox, which has beaten the Golden Arrows, and Washington Catholic, which tied Sullivan, could meet in the other semifinal.
Boys schedules
Class 3A, at Martinsville
Monday — Bloomington South vs. Martinsville, 5:30 p.m., followed by Terre Haute North vs. Terre Haute South
Wednesday — Monday winners, 5:30 p.m., followed by Bloomington North vs. Center Grove
Class 2A, at Greencastle
Monday — Brown County vs. West Vigo, 5 p.m., followed by Owen Valley vs. Greencastle
Tuesday — Indian Creek vs. Northview, 5 p.m., followed by South Vermillion vs. Edgewood
Wednesday — Semifinal matches at 5 and 7 p.m.
Class 2A, at Washington
Monday — Washington vs. Southridge, 7 p.m.
Tuesday — Sullivan vs. Princeton, 6 p.m., followed by Vincennes Lincoln vs. Gibson Southern
Wednesday — Pike Central vs. Monday winner, 6 p.m., followed by Tuesday winners
All boys championship matches are 7 p.m. Saturday
Girls schedules
Class 3A, at Center Grove
Tuesday — Bloomington North vs. Martinsville, 5:30 p.m., followed by Bloomington South vs. Center Grove
Thursday — Tuesday winners, 5 p.m., followed by Terre Haute North vs. Terre Haute South
Class 2A, at Edgewood
Tuesday — Owen Valley vs. Northview, 5:30 p.m., followed by Monrovia vs. West Vigo
Thursday — Tuesday winners, 5:30 p.m., followed by Indian Creek vs. Edgewood
Class A, at Sullivan
Tuesday — North Knox vs. Vincennes Rivet, 6 p.m.
Wednesday — South Knox vs. Bloomfield, 5 p.m., followed by White River Valley vs. Washington Catholic
Thursday — Sullivan vs. Tuesday winner, 5 p.m., followed by Wednesday winners
All girls championship matches are 2 p.m. Saturday
