Parke Heritage's volleyball team suffered a scare went it lost the first set to Cascade in the Class 2A North Putnam volleyball sectional on Thursday.
It was just a brief blip of hope for the Comets.
The Wolves stormed back and won the next three sets to earn a 3-1 victory and to advance to Saturday's semifinals at North Putnam.
Cascade won the opening set 25-14, but the Wolves earned 25-22, 25-21 and 25-19 victories in the next three sets to punch their ticket.
Parke Heritage (22-7) will play South Putnam in the semifinal round at North Putnam on Saturday. The Eagles advanced due to Riverton Parke having to pull out of the IHSAA tournament due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.
In other volleyball sectional action:
• Class 3A Edgewood Sectional — At Ellettsville, West Vigo's season came to a close with a 3-0 loss to Owen Valley. No other details were reported to the Tribune-Star. The Vikings finished their season with a 3-21 record.
Northview also fell to Edgewood 3-1 in the nightcap. The Knights finished 7-23.
• Class 3A Sullivan Sectional — At Sullivan, no local teams played, but the bracket for Saturday is set after Washington defeated Princeton 3-1. Pike Central plays Sullivan in the 11 a.m. opener, while Vincennes Lincoln plays Washington in the other Saturday semifinal.
• Class 2A Eastern Greene Sectional — At Little Cincinnati, Eastern Greene defeated South Knox 3-2 and Barr-Reeve dropped Southridge 3-0. Saturday's semifinals at Eastern Greene will be Linton-Forest Park in the 11 a.m. opener with Eastern Greene-Barr-Reeve to follow.
• Class A Clay City Sectional — At Clay City, Bloomfield dropped North Central 3-0 and Shakamak defeated Eminence 3-0. The Cardinals advanced to play White River Valley and Shakamak (9-18) will play Clay City on Saturday. The Thunderbirds finished 6-22.
