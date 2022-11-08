Host Parke Heritage improved to 2-0 in girls high school basketball Tuesday, downing South Putnam 56-35 as sophomores Emma Simpson and Raegan Ramsay scored 21 and 16 points respectively.
The Wolves play North Vermillion at 6 p.m. Thursday in the opening game of the Banks of the Wabash Tournament at Riverton Parke. South Putnam, 2-1, is at Edgewood on Friday.
In other girls high school basketball Tuesday:
- Northview 65, White River Valley 29 -- At Switz City, Audri Spencer had 22 points, Brynlee Clarke 20 and Reagin White 11 as the Knights picked up their first win of the season.
Northview, 1-1, hosts Parke Heritage next Tuesday. Brynna Walton had 10 points for the 0-3 Wolverines, who are at West Vigo on Thursday.
• Sullivan 55, Bloomfield 39 — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows got 20 points from Avery Wiltermood and 11 each from Averi Kelley and Lexis Drake to remain unbeaten for the season.
Brianna Bucher had 17 points and Delaney Richardson 11 for the Cardinals, now 0-1. Bloomfield hosts Shoals on Thursday, while 3-0 Sullivan hosts Owen Valley on Saturday.
• Clay City 56, Cloverdale 28 — At Clay City, Kailyn Kirkling had 22 points and Shaylee Evans and Abby Jo Grupe combined for 15 more as the Eels got in the win column.
Now 1-1, Clay City plays Friday at Eminence. Cloverdale, 0-3, is at Shakamak on Saturday.
• North Central 90, Dugger Union 24 — At Dugger, the visiting Thunderbirds had a balanced attack in remaining unbeaten for the season.
Shelby Seay and Samantha Secrest had 18 points each, Jalyn Davidson 15 and Katie Jones 14 for North Central, now 2-0, while Jackie Smith had nine and Jordyn Smith eight for the 0-2 Bulldogs. North Central hosts Washington Catholic and Dugger hosts Bloomington Lighthouse in games Thursday.
- Shakamak 47, Washington Catholic 18 -- At Jasonville, the Lakers won their fourth straight game.
Chase Hammond had 15 points, Aubree Langford 13 and Layni Stone had nine points and eight steals for Shakamak, 4-1. The Lakers host Cloverdale on Saturday, while 0-1 Washington Catholic is at North Central on Thursday.
Monday
• South Putnam 67, South Vermillion 31 — At Clinton, Jessica Berry had 19 points but the host Wildcats lost their season opener. Chlara Pistelli had 16 points and Ariel Dooley 11 for the Eagles.
South Vermillion plays at Riverton Parke on Thursday in the second game of the Banks of the Wabash Tournament.
