West Vigo's girls soccer team has dominated several matches this season, but on Tuesday against Western Indiana Conference foe Greencastle, the Vikings found themselves in a dogfight.
The fight went deep into a penalty shootout, but the Vikings were on the wrong end of a 6-5 shootout decision from a match that ended 1-1 in regulation.
Corynn DeGroote scored the lone goal for West Vigo and Avery Funk had seven saves, but the previously winless Tiger Cubs won the shootout.
West Vigo next hosts Owen Valley on Thursday.
I I I
In other soccer:
• Edgewood also wins shootout — At Brazil, the host Knights fell in a WIC match for the first time since the 2017-18 season as the Mustangs won a shootout 3-2 after the match ended 1-1 in regulation.
Emma Whitman scored Northview's goal in the first half. Edgewood equalized in the second half.
The Knights next play Crawfordsville on Saturday.
• North-South match to start earlier — Only one half of junior varsity action will be played in Wednesday's Terre Haute North-Terre Haute South match, so the varsity match will start at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Boys
• Greencastle 4, West Vigo 0 — At West Terre Haute, the Vikings were shutout in a Western Indiana Conference match.
• South Vermillion 3, Covington 2 — At Covington, Joey Foltz scored two goals and Knic Royer added another as the Wildcats prevailed in a Wabash River Conference match.
Tennis
• Northview 4, West Vigo 1 — At West Terre Haute, Ashton Matherly won at No. 1 singles for West Vigo, but the Knights swept the other matches in a Western Indiana Conference triumph.
Singles — (WV) def. Ethan DeHart 6-3, 4-6 (10-8); Christian Roemke (N) def. Bryce Easton 6-3, 6-2; Tucker Allen (N) def Jack Readinger 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles — Landon Carr-Drew Cook (N) def. Gavin McCoy-Jayce Noblitt 6-1, 6-1; Hunter Johnson-Caden Schrader (N) def. Kuy Charters/Jeffrey Brown 6-0, 6-2.
JV — Northview won 3-0.
Next — Northview (9-3) plays at South Vermillion on Monday; West Vigo (4-7, 2-5) hosts Fountain Central on Monday.
• North Daviess 3, TH South 2 — At TH South, the visiting Cougars earned a nonconference victory over the Braves.
Girls
• Paris 3, Effingham St. Anthony 3 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers and Bulldogs battled to a draw in a nonconference match.
Singles — Kendall Mathews (P) def. Emily Kowalke 2-6, 6-1, 10-3; Ali Adams (ESA) def. Lily Graham 7-5, 6-2; Laura Schmidt (ESA) def. Sara Mills 6-2, 6-1; Grace Karolewicz (ESA) def. Kenzie Hutchings 6-1, 6-0; Lily Smittkamp (P) def. Madelyn Brown 7-6(5), 6-1; Lindsey Zorn (P) def. Karli Jones 6-1, 6-0.
JV — Paris won 4-3.
Next — Paris next hosts Effingham on Thursday.
Golf
Monday
• North third, South fifth — At Edinburgh, Terre Haute North placed third and Terre Haute South fifth Monday at the Conference Indiana tournament at Timbergate.
Columbus North was the conference champion with a score of 321, while Southport shot 343, Terre Haute North 354, Bloomington South 373, Terre Haute South 386 and Bloomington North 409.
Rylee Roscoe and Karson Hart both shot 84 for North to earn all-conference honors, while Grace Kidwell was an all-conference Brave. Other North scores were 88 for Delaney Ferres, 98 for Paige Loughmiller and 102 for Emma Lubbehusen.
Volleyball
• Linton 3, Southridge 0 — At Huntingburg, the Miners swept the nonconference match.
• South Vermillion 3, Parke Heritage 1 — At Marshall, Ind., the Wildcats earned the Wabash River Conference victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.