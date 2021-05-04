West Vigo's girls and Sullivan's boys were triumphant in a dual track and field meet at Sullivan on Tuesday.
On the girls side, Dusty Welker and Corynn DeGroote were winners in three different events. On the boys side, William Newby was part of three winning events for the Golden Arrows.
Boys
Team scores — Sullivan 80, West Vigo 49.
100 — William Newby (S) 10.94; 200 — Newby (S) 23.02; 400 — Alex McKinney (WV) 1:00.94; 800 — Will King (S) 2:09.65; 1,600 — Dossan Lamb (S) 4:46; 3,200 — Lamb (S) 10:25; 110H — Will Thomas (WV) 17.13; 300H — Thomas (WV) 45.10; 400 relay — Sullivan (Luke Padgett, Newby, Caleb Hughes, Luke Adams) 44.78; 1,600 relay — Sullivan (Newby, Tim Lueking, Hughes, Adams) 3:48; 3,200 relay — Sullivan (Ty Thompson, Paul Lueking, T. Lueking, King) 11:12; LJ — Jaeden King (S) 17-0; SP — Preston Montgomery (WV) 39-3; D — Tristan Drake (S) 115-1; HJ — Adams (S) 5-2; PV — Grant Bell (S) 12-6.
Girls
Team scores — West Vigo 82, Sullivan 32
100 — Dusty Welker (WV) 12.65; 200 — Welker (WV) 26.46; 400 — Corynn DeGroote (WV) 1:04.96; 800 — Maci Easton (WV) 2:48.93; 1,600 — Cassie Roush (WV) 6:10; 3,200 — Saddie Herring (WV) 15:00; 100 H — Callie Curtis (S) 19:15; 300 H — Curtis (S) 56.65; 400 relay — Sullivan (Rylie Lett, Elly Hamilton, Madi Elliott, Curtis) 58.60; 1,600 relay — West Vigo (Welker, Kyarra DeGroote, Easton, C. DeGroote) 4:48; 3,200 relay — West Vigo (Roush, Herring, Gwen Garman, Easton) 13:39; LJ — C. DeGroote (WV) 15-10; SP — Chloe VanGilder (WV) 28-8; D — VanGilder (WV) 60-0; PV — Madalynn Ballinger (WV) 8-0.
Softball
• TH South 13, North Central 3 — At Farmersburg, Terre Haute South won its eighth in a row as Grace Kidwell and Lexi Cottrell had two hits each and Jasmine Kinzer struck out eight in the Braves' nonconference victory.
TH South=550=010=2=—=13=8=2
North Central=111=000=0=—=3=8=3
W — J. Kinzer.
Highlights — For TH South, Grace Kidwell was 2-for-4, Peyton Simmons had 2 RBI, Faith Thomas had 2 RBI, Lexi Cottrell was 2-for-2 with 2 RBI; Jasmine Kinzer struck out eight and had 2 RBI; Kyer McVey had 2 RBI.
Next — TH South (13-9) next hosts Clay City on Monday. North Central hosts Terre Haute North on Thursday.
• Northview 9, Sullivan 0 — At Brazil, Lauren Sackett struck out 13 and pitched a one-hitter as the Knights won their 10th game in a row and took over sole possession of the Western Indiana Conference lead.
Sullivan=000=000=0=—=0=1=0
Northview=101=214=X=—=9=9=0
W — Sackett. L — Edmondson.
Highlights — For Northview, Sackett struck out 13, allowed one hit and had 2 RBI; Hayden Smith was 2-for-4, Callie Sheperd was 2-for-2.
Next — Northview (13-2, 6-0) plays at Edgewood on Wednesday. Sullivan (12-5, 4-1) hosts West Vigo on Wednesday.
• West Vigo 24, Brown County 1 — At West Terre Haute, Carlea Funk drove in seven runs and had two triples for the Vikings as they decimated the Eagles in a Western Indiana Conference contest. Kenzie Rice struck out 10 in the circle.
Monday
• West Vigo 9, North Central 2 — At West Terre Haute, Ashley Dunkin and winning pitcher Adelynn Harris had two hits each for the Vikings in a nonconference win.
• Linton 7, Bloomington South 6 — At Linton, freshman Bradie Chambers hit a three-run walkoff homer in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Miners snapped a five-game losing streak.
Syd Lockhart had a triple and scored twice for Linton, now 7-7.
• Clay City 6, Monrovia 5 — At Clay City, Hannah Harris hit a walkoff homer in the bottom of the seventh to cap a comeback by the Eels.
Elyssa Secrest had a two-run homer for Clay City, now 13-2, which had trailed 5-2 at one point. The Eels play Tuesday at Terre Haute North.
• Dugger Union 8, Riverton Parke 6 — At Dugger, the host Bulldogs pulled off an upset.
Baseball
• West Vigo 19, Brown County 1 — At West Terre Haute, the Vikings rolled over the Eagles in five innings in a Western Indiana Conference rout. West Vigo has a key game at Sullivan on Wednesday.
• Northview-Sullivan stopped — At Brazil, the Northview-Sullivan baseball game was stopped in-progress in the third inning. A resumption date will be announced later.
• Parke Heritage-South Vermillion postponed — The Parke Heritage-South Vermillion doubleheader scheduled for Tuesday will be played at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Monday
• Linton 16, Terre Haute South 5 — At Linton, the host Miners hit six homers, one of them a walkoff providing the 11-run lead in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Winning pitcher Josh Pyne hit two of the homers and was 3 for 3 with a double, four runs and three RBI. Also for Linton, Luke McDonald was 3 for 3 with a double, a homer, two runs and four RBI; Jayden Miller 2 for 3 with two homers, four runs and three RBI; Gabe Eslinger 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBI; Brayden Husband 2 for 3 with two RBI; Jaxon Walker 1 for 2 with a homer; and Bracey Breneman 1 for 3 with a double.
Caleb Stultz was 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs and three RBI for South. The Braves are 7-9 and scheduled to host Shakamak on Tuesday.
• Shakamak 7, Clay City 6 — At Jasonville, Class A's second-ranked Lakers had to come from behind against the 4-11 Eels with four runs in the bottom of the fifth and the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
Buddy Stone was 2 for 3 with two RBI, Trevor Ellingsworth 2 for 3, Brady Yeryar 2 for 4 with a double, Oscar Pegg 1 for 3 with three runs and Brevon Fulford 1 for 2 with two RBI for Shakamak.
For Clay City, Caleb Inman was 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBI and Levi Adams 1 for 2 with a double and two RBI.
Tennis
Monday
Girls
• Columbus North 5, Terre Haute South 0 — At Indianapolis, the Braves were blanked in a Conference Indiana match played at Southport.
Singles — Ashlie Wilson (CN) def. Lainey Anshutz 6-0, 6-0; Kathryn Wilson (CN) def. Ainsley Manalaysay 6-0, 6-0; Arya Gotoh (CN) def. Briley Ireland 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Tiffany Fu-Leah George (CN) def. Morgan Williams-Sydney Williams 6-1, 6-1; Zoe Bishop-Sydney Cooper (CN) def. Emily Wilson-Ayden Zinkovich 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (9-7).
JV — Columbus North 7, Terre Haute South 0.
Next — Terre Haute South (5-3, 2-2 Conference Indiana) plays Wednesday at Brownsburg.
• West Vigo 3, Brown County 2 — At Ellettsviille, the Vikings got singles wins from Kaitlyn Whitford, Ellie Easton and Avery Lasecki in a Western Indiana Conference match played at Edgewood.
Boys
• Mt. Zion 9, Paris 0 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers lost to a team that had recently beaten defending state champion Normal University High.
Singles — Francis Velasco (MZ) def. Fox Davis 6-0, 6-0; Lane Fehrenbacher (MZ) def. Max Moody 6-0, 6-1; Will Shade (MZ) def. Chance Westerfield 6-3, 6-4; Rylee Gower (MZ) def. Robert Wells 6-3, 6-1; Riley Renfro (MZ) def. Cooper Kuglin 6-1, 6-1; Alex Current (MZ) def. Aiden Creech 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles — Fehrenbacher-Renfro (MZ) def. Moody-Wells 6-3, 6-2; Gower-Shade (MZ) def. Kuglin-Westerfield 6-0, 6-3; Current-Evan Griffin (MZ) def. Creech-Davis 6-2, 6-0.
Next — Paris (2-5) hosts Champaign St. Thomas More on Tuesday.
Golf
Monday
• South wins three-way — At Phil Harris, Terre Haute South defeated Northview and host Linton.
Caleb Maris of the Braves and Benjamin Goshen of the Knights both shot 37.
Team scores — Terre Haute South 162, Northview 165, Linton 182
Terre Haute South (162) — Caleb Maris 37, Ryan Liebermann 40, Andrew Baker 41, Earl Burbrink 44.
Northview (165) — Benjamin Goshen 37, Chase Nuckols 40, Brevin Cooper 43, Ethan DeHart 45.
Linton (182) — Eli Poe 40, Andy Clark 41, Blake House 50, Kole Smith 51.
High schools
• Sectional alignments announced — The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced new sectional alignments Monday for boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, football and volleyball.
The only changes made were for success-factor reasons because of uncertainties about enrollment figures because of the pandemic.
The Wabash Valley sectional remain almost completely unchanged. Linton's two-time state champion girls basketball team moves from Class 2A to Class 3A because of the success factor and will join Sullivan in what is now a six-team tournament that includes Vincennes Lincoln, Princeton, Washington and Pike Central.
Two-time state finalist Loogootee replaces Linton in its previous Class 2A sectional.
