PREP ROUNDUP: West Vigo boys soccer on cusp of WIC championship

West Vigo's boys soccer team needs just one more win to claim a Western Indiana Conference championship.
The Vikings assured themselves of a title shot on Saturday with a 5-2 home victory over Brown County.
Ian Beaver notched his first career hat trick for the Vikings in the victory. Goals were also scored by Monte Walker and Lucas Hogue.
The Vikings will host Edgewood on Wednesday and if West Vigo wins, it will be the WIC champions.
Brown County=0=2=-=2
West Vigo=2=3=-=5
West Vigo goals — Monte Walker (PK), Ian Beaver (Jordan Augustus); Beaver (Walker); Lucas Hogue (Walker); Beaver (unassisted).
West Vigo saves — Bryce Corbett, 3.
Next — West Vigo (8-3-1, 6-0) hosts Edegwood on Tuesday.
In other soccer action:
Boys
• TH South 5, Danville 0 — At TH South, Adam Andres scored four goals for the Braves as they blew past the visitors from Hendricks County.
TH South=3=2=-=5
Danville=0=0=-=0
TH South goals — Adam Andres, Andres, Isaac Hale, Andres (Kade Klin), Andres (Brock Barger)
Next — TH South (7-5-2) hosts Northview on Tuesday.
• North wins, draws — At Zionsville, Terre Haute North defeated Indianapolis Ritter 4-2 and drew Evansville Harrison 1-1. Mason Meeks-Johnson scored goals in both contests for the Patriots.
TH North=1=3=-=4
Ritter=2=0=-=2
TH North goals — Noah Sutton, Mason Meeks-Johnson, Evan Poynter, Carter Campbell
TH North=0=1=-=1
Evansville Harrison=0=1=-=1
TH North goal — Mason Meeks Johnson
Next — TH North plays at Mooresville on Monday.
Girls
• West Vigo 11, Brown County 1 — At Nashville, Corynn DeGroote scored seven goals, breaking the West Vigo record for most career goals with 69. DeGroote also tied the record for most goals in a single match. Also scoring for the Vikings (7-3, 4-1) were Dusty Welker, Torie Buchanan, Kyarra DeGroote and Ava Hoopingarner. Katelynn Fennell had 5 assists also breaking a record for most assists in a game. The Vikings next play at North Putnam on Monday.
• TH South 4, Mooresville 1 — At Mooresville, Kendall Austin and Avery Pommier each scored two goals in a victorious effort for the Braves.
TH South=1=3=-=4
Mooresville=0=1=-=1
TH South goals — Kendall Austin (Natalie Morris), Austin (Morris), Avery Pommier (Austin), Pommier (Lauren Beaumont).
Next — TH South hosts Northview on Tuesday.
• TH North goes 0-2 — At Greenwood, Terre Haute North's girls soccer team fell 2-1 to Columbus East and 1-0 to Roncalli on Saturday at the Center Grove Trojan Classic. No other details were available at press time.
• Northview 4, Vincennes Rivet 1 — At Vincennes, Kassidy Kellett had a hat trick as Class 2A No. 10 Northview prevailed over Class A No. 20 Rivet.
Northview=2=2=-=4
Vincennes Rivet=1=0=-=1
Northview goals — Kassidy Kellett 3, Raylee Everheart.
Next — Northview (10-1) plays at TH South on Tuesday.
Cross county
• South's Gambill wins at Bedford — At Bedford, Terre Haute South's Matt Gambill was the overall boys race winner in the Ted Fox Invitational. Gambill won the race, which consisted of 132 runners, with a time of 16:00.91. South's team finished seventh. Northview's team finished second, paced by Jcim Grant's sixth-place finish. Terre Haute North finished fifth, paced by Dylan Zeck's 10th-place finish.
On the girls side, Northview finished third, paced by Gnister Grant's fourth-place showing. Terre Haute South was fifth, led by Micah Pearls in 17th. Terre Haute North was 10th.
Ted Fox Invitational
Boys
Team scores — Floyd Central 38, Northview 68, Bloomington South 82, Bloomington North 90, Terre Haute North 111, Jennings County 149, Terre Haute South 184, Roncalli 261, Bedford NL 310, Brownstown 312, Orleans 321, Edgewood 333, Mitchell 356, Seven Oaks Classical School 446, Paoli 488
Top 10 — 1. Matt Gambill (THS) 16:00.91, 2. Weston Naville (FC) 16:04.23, 3. Hunter Griffin (FC) 16:09.47, 4. Nolan Bailey (BLN) 16:15.86, 5. John Asplund (BLS) 16:16.41; 6. Jcim Grant (Nv) 16:21.38; 7. Will Conway (FC) 16:22.13, 8. Stuart Bennett (Nv) 16:22.41, 9. Corbin Butts (Nv) 16:27.13; Dylan Zeck (THN) 16:27.74.
Other Northview top 40 finishers — 21. Carter Mullenix 16:51.78, 24. Douglas Dillman 16:56.25; 35. Hank Slater 17:19.50.
Other TH North top 40 finishers — 17. Ian Gadberry 16:42.35; 25. Anthony Adams 16:57.51; 26. Nolan White 16:59.12; 33. Hayden McCarty 17:17.65.
Other TH South top 40 finishers — 38. Ethan Aidoo 17:24.34.
Girls
Team scores — Bloomington North 50, Floyd Central 53, Northview 61, Bloomington South 68, Terre Haute South 151, Roncalli 204, Columbus East 214, Bedford NL 250, Jennings County 264, Terre Haute North 277, Mitchell 312, Orleans 365, Lawrence County Christian School 398, Paoli 412, Brownstown 422.
Top 10 — 1. Annalyssa Craig (Edgewood) 18;45.65; Clara Crain (Edgewood) 18:48.89; 3. Jaydon Cirincione (FC) 18:57.98; 4. Gnister Grant (Nv) 19:14.01; 5. Rachel Allison (BLN) 19:21.81; 6. Bea Cakmak (BLN) 19:22.68; 7. Emma Callahan (BLS) 19:23.27; 8. Savanna Liddle (FC) 19:45.36; 9. Lilly Myers (BLS) 19:37.42; 10. Kaitlyn Stewart (FC) 19:48.73.
Other Northview top 40 — 11. Briley Shillings 19:48.73; 16. Maisie Eldridge 20:03.22; 18. Ella Hayes 20:12.14; 22. Piper Brinkman 20:28.32; 32. Halle Miller 21:01.81; 35. Katie Morrison 21:07.86.
TH South top 40 — 17. Micah Pearls 20:09.87; 27. Ava Rose 20:50.94; 38. Demme Hancewicz 21:13.15; 39. Madison Beaumont 21:15.03.
Top TH North finisher — 54. Ye-Won Jung 22:00.35.
• Bloomfield, Greenfield-Central win at Shakamak — At Jasonville, Bloomfield's boys and Greenfield-Central's girls won the Shakamak Invitational.
The best finishes for area teams was Sullivan's third place in the boys race and West Vigo's third in the girls event. Clay City's Macy Tucker was runner-up in the girls race. Sullivan's Dosson Lamb was fourth in the boys race.
Boys
Team scores — Bloomfield 31, Greenfield-Central 42, Sullivan 91, Clay City 105, West Vigo 114, Eastern Greene 133, Owen Valley 197, Shakamak 220.
Top 10 — Justin Beard (B) 16:46.50; 2. Wyatt Frye (B) 16:48; 3. Matt Wickham (GC) 16:58.10, 4. Dosson Lamb (Su) 16:59.70; 5. Landen Myers (B) 17:06.70; 6. Jacob Hogg (CC) 17:10.90; 7. Austin Nigh (GC) 17:12.20; 8. Griffin Wheeler (GC) 17:15.60; 9. Dustin Lester (EG) 17:25.80; 10. Chris Ross (GC) 17:25.80.
Other Sullivan top 40 — 14. Will King 17:46.30; 24. Tim Lueking 18:34.90; 25. Marcus Roshel 18:38.40; 29. Paul Lueking 18:46.70; 38. Ryder Pinkston 19:23.50.
Clay City top 40 — 19. Karter Neiswinger 18:19.40; 20. Wyatt Adams 18:25.20; 31. Clay Brown 18:51; 35. Ashton Schultz 19:12.30.
West Vigo top 40 — 16. Levi Saude 17:54.40; 17. Bryce Stateler 17:54.80; 21. Garrett Roush 18:28.60; 30. Bryland Pape 18:48.10; 37. Griffin Akers 19:16.20.
North Central top 40 — 13. Zack Weir 17:33.40; 28. Adam Walker 18:48.80
Shakamak top 40 — 32. JT May 18:55.80.
Girls
Team scores — Greenfield-Central 60, Owen Valley 75, West Vigo 79, Clay City 94, Eastern Greene 114, North Daviess 152, Sullivan 157, Shakamak 188, Linton 196.
Top 10 — Audrey Brinkruff (GC) 19:17.30; 2. Macy Tucker (CC) 20:08.80, 3. Peyton Smith (L) 20:37.50; 4. Sophia Moss (GC) 21:07.70; 5. Cassie Roush (WV) 21:10.40; 6. Kenzington Brown (OV) 21:22.50; 7. Maci Easton (WV) 21:41.80; 8. Hanna Burkhart (Su) 21:46.30; 9. Carly Reynolds (Sh) 21:49.70; 10. Adalyn Wiseman (Bloomfield) 21:55.80.
Other West Vigo 40 top 40 — 19. Sadie Herring 22:33.20; 24. Kaitlin Whitford 23:06.60; 30. Gwen Garman 24:02.20.
Other Clay City top 40 — 11. Carlee Unger 22:00.40; 26. Elyssa Secrest 23:20.60; 29. Cambri Booe 23:54.70; 33. Tara Arthur 24.15.70.
Other Sullivan top 40 — 28. Kate Ridgway 23:28.10; 35. Josie Gettinger 24:22.40.
Other Linton top 40 — 40. Sara Cox 25:13.60.
Volleyball
• TH South 3, Bloomfield 0 — At TH South, Mia Loyd led the way with 29 assists as the Braves swept the Cardinals.
Bloomfield=23=21=20
TH South=25=25=25
Highlights — For TH South, Mia Loyd had 29 assists, 10 digs; Courtney Jones had 13 digs, 12 kills; Mikaila Sullivan had 9 kills; Lilly Merk had 8 kills; Kaylee McDonald had 8 kills; Emma Hopper had 14 digs, 6 assists; Gabe Pineda had 5 digs; Ashlyn Swan had 5 digs; Chloe Denny had 3 digs.
Next — TH South hosts West Vigo on Monday.
• Brown County 3, Northview 2 — At Brazil, Katy Anderson had 31 digs, but the Knights fell in a Western Indiana Conference battle.
Brown County=22=25=20=25=15
Northview=25=23=25=20=12
Highlights — For Northview, Katy Anderson had 31 digs; Addie Bowman had 21 assists, 17 digs; Millie Pell had 17 digs; Audrey Lee had 17 digs, 14 kills; Destiny Burns had 15 digs; Maizie Pell had 6 kills; Natalie Bell had 9 kills; Saylor Clark had 6 kills.
Next — Northview hosts Owen Valley on Monday.
• Panthers go 0-2 — At Mecca, Riverton Parke fell to South Putnam 2-0 and North Vermillion 2-1 at its round robin tournament.
Tennis
• Northview wins home invite — At Brazil, Northview won the Northview Invitational with 31 points. Sullivan and West Vigo tied for second with 11 points. North Montgomery was fourth with seven points.
• North Daviess wins SWIAC meet — At Elnora, North Daviess won the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference championship with 19 points, sweeping the individual singles and doubles championships.
Bloomfield was second with 13 points. Linton was third with 1.5 points. White River Valley didn't score.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.