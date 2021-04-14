Class 3A No. 4 West Vigo improved to 2-0 in the Western Indiana Conference as it defeated Greencastle 11-4 on Wednesday.
Rhyan Shaffer struck out five Tiger Cubs in his high school debut. Peyton Clerk was 3-for-4 and scored four runs.
West Vigo=320=320=1=-=11=10=3
Greencastle=200=200=0=-=4=6=5
W – Shaffer
Highlights – For West Vigo, Peyton Clerk was 3-for-4 with 4 runs scored, Carter Murphy was 3-for-4 with 2 2B and 3 RBI, Jerome Blevins was 2-for-4 with a 2B, Case Lautenschlager had a 3B and 2 RBI.
Next – West Vigo (6-2, 2-0) plays at North Vermillion on Thursday.
In other high school baseball:
• Linton 20, North Central 7 – At Farmersburg, the Miners defeated the host Thunderbirds in a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference contest.
• Sullivan 17, North Putnam 14 – At Bainbridge, the Golden Arrows prevailed in a high-scoring WIC contest.
Softball
• West Vigo 11, Greencastle 1 – At Greencastle, Kenzie Rice, Alicia Elkins and Alex Barnaby all hit home runs for the Vikings in their WIC victory.
West Vigo=000=503=3=-=11=15=1
Greencastle=000=100=0=-=1=3=4
W – Rice.
Highlights – For West Vigo, Kenzie Rice, Alicia Elkins and Alex Barnaby all hit home runs for the Vikings.
Next – West Vigo plays at North Vermillion on Thursday.
Tuesday
West Vigo=410=215=-=13=16=1
Cloverdale=000=102=-=3=6=6
Highlights – For West Vigo, Carlea Funk went 4-for-4. Avery Funk, Zoe Boatman, Ashley Dunkin and Parker Auten had multi-hit games.
Golf
• Northview 143, TH South 162 – At Brazil, the Knights won by 19 strokes in a dual match at Forest Park.
Northview (143) – Goshen 34, Nuckols 35, Cooper 37, Nettles 37, DeHart 44, Goda 51.
TH South (162) – Burbrink 41, Maris 42, Winning 43, Baker 43, Refugio 47.
Tennis
Tuesday
• Sullivan 5, Northview 0 – At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows swept the Knights in a WIC match.
Singles – Hanna Burkhart (S) def. Sierra Paul 6-0, 6-0, Paige Chickadaunce (S) def. Marlei Fisher 6-0, 6-1, Annie Smith (S) def. Cassia Coulter 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles – Peyton Sisil-Sarah Francis (S) def. Brooklee Bussing-Layla Lee 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, Courtney Lueking-Lexie Baker (S) def. Violet Smith-Sydney Maurer 6-4, 6-1.
Next – Sullivan (6-0, 3-0) plays at Vincennes Rivet on Friday.
IHSAA
• Association moves events – The IHSAA announced Wednesday that the state track and field meet will take place at Ben Davis and the state softball championship games will be held at Center Grove.
The reason for the moves was because Indiana University (host of track) and Purdue University (host of softball) were not going to allow fans to attend the contests.
