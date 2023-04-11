Jacob Likens pitched a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts Tuesday as West Vigo defeated visiting Cloverdale 15-1 in Western Indiana Conference high school baseball.
Brian Chesshir was 3 for 3 with three runs and four RBI to lead the offense. Garrett Pugh was 2 for 4, Carter Murphy had a double and four RBI and Grayson Porter had a hit, two runs and two RBI for the Vikings while Levi Hilton homered for Cloverdale.
West Vigo is 5-1, 1-0 in the WIC, and plays Wednesday at Greencastle.
- Bloomington North 2, Terre Haute South 0 -- At Bloomington, the Braves turned in some outstanding defense but could only manage one hit, a single by Cam Hoke, in a Conference Indiana opener.
- Northview 11, Greencastle 1 -- At Brazil, Cam Green was 3 for 3 with three runs and three RBI to lead the Knights in their Western Indiana Conference opener.
Devon Barnhart added two hits and scored twice, Avery Perry had a hit and two RBI and Jackson Pierce also drove in two runs in support of winning pitcher Caden Schrader, who struck out 10.
Now 1-3, Northview plays Wednesday at Bloomington North.
- Shakamak 20, North Knox 0 -- At Bicknell, Bryce Cazee pitched the shutout and Gaven Gallagher homered for the Lakers.
- Clay City 18, North Central 2 -- At Clay City, Class A's third-ranked Eels remained unbeaten despite two doubles by Ian Aladdin and an RBI by Graydyn Walters of the Thunderbirds.
- Indian Creek 23, Sullivan 3 -- At Sullivan, Marcus Roshel had two singles and a double and Conner McCrary drove in two runs in a losing cause.
- Red Hill 18, Dugger Union 4 -- At Dugger, Luke Fritzinger and Kadin Witvoet had RBI for the Bulldogs.
- Teutopolis 14, Robinson 1 -- At Teutopolis, Ill., the Maroons fell to 2-6 despite a homer by Wesley Liston.
Softball
- West Vigo 19, Cloverdale 1 -- At West Vigo, Carlea Funk was 3 for 3 with a homer and five RBI as the Vikings won their Western Indiana Conference opener.
- Northview 5, Greencastle 2 -- At Brazil, Karigan Krider and Maggie Krause had two-run homers as the 3-3 Knights won their Western Indiana Conference opener.
- Sullivan 10, Indian Creek 0 -- At Sullivan, Jocey Wible had a two-run double as the Golden Arrows improved to 8-2 while winning their Western Indiana Conference opener.
- Shakamak 11, Washington 10 -- At Jasonville, Madelyn Kennett struck out 11 batters in five innings of relief and had three hits and three RBI for the winning Lakers.
Abbi Gilbert drove in two runs to tie the game and Camryn Byrne had the walkoff single.
- Parke Heritage 9, North Central 8 -- At Rockville, Emma Norman had a walkoff single and Haley Holcomb and Taya Sturmer homered for the Wolves.
Mykenzie Wence had two hits and four RBI, Shelby Seay three hits and Brynn Varner two RBI for the 1-7 Thunderbirds.
- Linton 4, Bloomfield 1 -- At Linton, freshman Reagan Kearns was winning pitcher for the Miners in a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game.
Tennis
- Sullivan 5, Northview 0 -- At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows improved to 3-0.
Golf
- Eastern wins four-way meet -- At Sullivan Elks, Eastern Greene shot 184 to defeat Sullivan (197), Owen Valley (211) and North Central (216).
Rowdy Adams shot 45 to lead Sullivan and Joshua Roberts shot 48 for North Central.
