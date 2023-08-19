The West Vigo boys tennis team won its Vikings Invitational Saturday against Covington and South Vermillion.
West Vigo had 19 points. Covington had 14 and the Wildcats had 12.
Each position played for a winner for that position. Brandon Dailey took second place for first singles for West Vigo. Colton Enyeart took first in second singles. Jack Readinger won third singles.
In first doubles, Bryce Easton/Jayce Noblitt grabbed first place.
The Vikings' tandems in second doubles won: Christian Foltz/Briston Pape and Christian Foltz/Bennett Evans.
The Wildcats were runner-up in first and second doubles, respectively: Landon Downs/Cael Buddle and Luke Guinn/Elijsha Lorey.
Prep Girls Soccer
- Terre Haute South 8, Southport 1 — At South, the Braves remained unbeaten on the young year with four goals in each half on Saturday.
Breena Ireland notched a hat trick and Ellie Luken led the side with a pair of assists.
Mallory Rich had a brace, while Megan Hinze, Margo Mallory and Cassidy Pettijohn got on the scoresheet once, each.
Meredith Toomey assisted on the opening goal and Kennidy Dillion added another.
Next, South (2-0) hosts Indy Genesis Homeschool on Monday.
