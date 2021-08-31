PREP ROUNDUP: Vikings best Arrows in boys tennis

West Vigo's boys tennis team won a Western Indiana Conference match against Sullivan on Tuesday. The Vikings won 3-2.
Sullivan won more matches played, but West Vigo got two points due to forfeit. West Vigo's doubles pair of Gavin McCoy and Brandon Dailey clinched the win for the Vikings with a straight-set win.
Sullivan's Houston Ferree and Scott Fusco won their matches at No. 1 and No. 2 singles.
Singles — Houston Ferree (S) def. Ashton Matherly 6-3, 6-2; Scott Fusco (S) def. Jayce Noblitt 6-4, 6-2, West Vigo won No. 3 singles by forfeit.
Doubles — Gavin McCoy-Brandon Dailey (WV) def. Drew Baker-Dillon Grubb 6-4, 6-0; West Vigo won No. 2 doubles by forfeit.
Next — West Vigo (2-3) next hosts Greencastle on Thursday. Sullivan (4-3) hosts WRV on Wednesday.
In other tennis action:
• Bloomington South 3, TH North 2 — At Bloomington, both teams swept their matches — the Patriots won both doubles matches — as North fell in a Conference Indiana match.
Singles — Mike Asplund (BLS) def. Mason Lubbenhusen 6-0, 6-0; Chris Lian (BLS) def. Connor Bishop 6-1, 6-0; David Ciucu (BLS) def. Gabriel Dunbar 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles — Mark Hankins-Reece Bradley (THN) def. Luka Jovanovic-Alex Walters 6-2, 6-4; Clayton Stultz-John Lee (THN) def. Nico Walters-Nicky Walker 6-3, 7-6 (10-2).
Next — TH North hosts Bloomington North on Thursday.
• TH South 4, Northview 1 — At Brazil, the Braves earned the victory in the nonconference match. No other details were available.
• Parke Heritage 5, South Vermillion 0 — At Clinton, Parke Heritage moved to 6-0 as it swept the host Wildcats in a Wabash River Conference match.
Girls
• Paris 3, Shelbyville 0 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers (2-1) eased past Shelbyville in a nonconference match.
Singles — Sara Mills (P) def. Camryn Durbin 8-1; Lindsey Zorn (P) def. Aleah Wallis 8-0.
Doubles — Kenzie Hutchings-Lindsey Zorn (P) def. Durbin-Wallis (S) 8-3.
Next — Paris (2-1) plays Champaign St. Thomas More at the University of Illinois on Wednesday.
Soccer
Girls
• Vincennes Lincoln 5, West Vigo 4 — At West Terre Haute, Corynn DeGroote scored four goals, and helped West Vigo overcome a two-goal deficit, but the Alices slipped by in the end.
The match was originally scheduled for Monday, but was moved back due to rain.
Golf
• TH South 187, Clay City 217 — At Rea Park, Grace Kidwell shot a match-low 41 to lead the Braves past the Eels. Makena Blankenship and Saydee Hauer shot a co-low round 52 for the Eels.
TH South (187) — Grace Kidwell 41, Abi English 47, Presley White 47, Fin Sawter 52, Abby Clark 52, Gabbie Blakeney 53, Ellie Anderson 56, Ava Rogers 62, Maggie Sarver 70.
Clay City (217) — Makena Blankenship 52, Saydee Hauer 52, Kelly Culver 54, Demi Wolfe 58, Ella James 60, Gracie Schroer 69, Marlee Blankenship 72.
Next — TH South hosts the County meet on Thursday. Clay City plays at Martinsville on Thursday.
Volleyball
• Parke Heritage 3, Fountain Central 2 — At Marshall, Ind., the host Wolves won a marathon Wabash River Conference match against the Mustangs.
Parke Heritage won sets two (25-4), three (25-20) and five (15-13) to earn the victory.
• Linton 3, Clay City 0 — At Linton, the host Miners swept the Eels in a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference match.
Schedule changes
• Several games postponed or canceled — Weather and quarantines on Monday and Tuesday caused several rescheduled contests.
Boys soccer — Terre Haute South's Tuesday match at Bloomington North was canceled due to flooding on Bloomington North's field. No postponement date was known at press time.
Volleyball — Quarantines at Sullivan forced the cancellation of all Golden Arrows' matches for the remainder of the week.
