Ross Olsen and Ty Stultz combined for eight hits in Terre Haute South's 15-11 win over South Vermillion Thursday.
Cam Hoke and Mathew Ewing batted for multiple-hit outings. Ewing recorded a triple. The Braves exploded in the opening and final inning for four runs, each.
Parker Weir and Ryan Straw of Vermillion had a pair of hits each.
- Bedford North Lawrence 5, West Vigo 3 — West Vigo out-hit Bedford North Lawrence Thursday on the road in a loss.
On the bump, Kaleb Marrs allowed no earned runs through five frames and fanned seven. Grayson Porter went 2 for 4, Carter Murphy went 2 for 4 with run, while Ben Kearns, Gabe Skelton, Kaleb Marrs and Brian Chesshir recorded knocks.
West Vigo (6-2) hosts North Putnam Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
- Robinson 6, Casey-Westfield 0 — Robinson plated a pair of runners in the first, third and sixth fame Thursday in Illinois action.
Robinson's pitching crew allowed four hits, one walk and struck out four.
Robinson had one error to Casey-Westfield's five. Robinson out-hit the Warriors 10-4.
Robb and Nantz had a pair of hits, each. Robb and Davis had a pair of driven-in runs.
Wilson had two hits to lead the Warriors and Parcel had a hit and struck out six in six innings.
The Maroons (3-6, 2-0 Little Illini Conference) faces Newton at home Saturday, followed by Salem in a doubleheader.
Prep Softball
- Clay City 12, North Central 6 — The Eels recorded nine runs in the third and fourth inning combined for a win Thursday.
Sinders and Shearer had three hits, apiece. Thompson had a pair and a team-leading four RBI.
The Eels more than doubled the Ladybirds eight hits with 17. The teams combined for nine errors.
North Central got two hits from Seay and an RBI from Wence.
Prep Tennis
- Bloomington North 3, Terre Haute South 2 — Sarah Rowe won No. 1 singles and the doubles tandem of Samhita Shantharam and Jordan Millerlost earned the second point in a loss on the road Thursday.
The Braves (3-4) host the Braves Tennis Challenge Invitational at South starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.
- University Laboratory 7, Paris 2 — Carter Fox won the only singles match for Paris in No. 6 and the doubles squad of Aidan Creech and Harris Romero won No. 3 Thursday in Illinois.
Paris (1-4) will play at Robinson for a doubleheader Saturday against Robinson and Flora.
- Newton 8, Robinson 1 — Cody Waggoner won No. 6 singles for Robinson's lone point in a loss Friday.
