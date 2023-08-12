Terre Haute South girls golf won a second straight THS Braves Invite Saturday at Rea Park with a score of 326.
Coach Cara Stuckey said it was the third time the team has won this event since she's been at the helm. There were 10 other schools that competed this year.
Junior Gabbie Blakeney and senior Presley White shot a 79, each, to finish with the second-best scores.
Terre Haute South Invitational
Team Scores — Terre Haute South 326, Mooresville 382, Evansville Memorial 382, Evansville North 397, Southmont 412, Terre Haute North 431, THS Second Team 442, Northview 456, Evansville Central 464, North Putnam 479, Castle 483, Jasper 521.
THS (326) — G. Blakeney 79, P. White 79, R. Roscoe 83, A. Gassell 85, A. English 87. THS Second team (442) — E. Anderson 105, H. Glapp 109, E. Anshutz 113, A. Rogers 115, A. Clark 115.
THN (431) — D. Ferres 89, A. McDonald 112, K. Nicoson 112, A. Ervin 118, E. Tapy 124. Individual: R. Harmon 141.
Northview (456) — M. Tribble 110, A. Moreland 113, I. Bailey 115, M. Brimberry 118, M. Baumgartner 118. Individual: K. James 131.
Medalist — A. Meadows 78, Southmont.
Girls soccer
- Terre Haute South 4, Columbus North 2 — At Columbus, the visiting Braves opened their season with a big Conference Indiana win on Saturday.
Breena Ireland had three goals for the Braves while Alayla Connelly, Alyssa Depasquale and Ellie Luken all had assists.
South hosts Vincennes Rivet on Thursday.
Boys
- Indianapolis North Central 4, Terre Haute South 1 — At South, the Braves gave up two second-half goals after being within 2-1 at intermission.
Landen Aguilar had the Braves' goal, assisted by Talan Carton. The Braves play at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at South Vermillion.
- North Putnam 9, Sullivan 0 — At Roachdale, the Golden Arrows had a disappointing opening match against a Western Indiana Conference opponent and will host Vincennes Rivet on Tuesday.
Volleyball
- Knights go 1-2 — At Indianapolis, Northview defeated Danville but lost close matches to Evansville Memorial and the host team at the Brebeuf Invitational.
Both sets against Brebeuf were 25-18, while the third-set loss to Memorial came by a 15-13 score. Northview travels to Plainfield on Tuesday.
- Vincennes Rivet 3, Shakamak 1 — At Jasonville, the host Lakers won the first set but couldn't quite overcome the Patriots and their towering frontline in a 19-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-19 match.
Now 0-1, Shakamak hosts Owen Valley on Monday.
Boys tennis
- Gibson Southern 4, Sullivan 1 — At Sullivan, the Titans earned four points, and the Golden Arrows' Houston Ferree won No. 1 singles 6-3, 6-3 over Landon Kiesel.
Monday, Sullivan (0-1) hosts Washington on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.