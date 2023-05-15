Defending sectional champion Terre Haute South and 2021 state finalist Sullivan are in opposite brackets of the high school tennis sectional that begins Wednesday at Terre Haute North.
The Golden Arrows play the host Patriots and West Vigo meets the Braves at 5 p.m. Wednesday, with the championship match at 5 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting.
Both Sullivan and South have beaten North this year, and South recently defeated Sullivan 3-2.
If history is any indication, the sectional winner could be headed for the state finals. The sectional winner from Terre Haute hasn't lost a regional match since 2002, when the local winner was being sent to Vincennes Lincoln, and the winner of the Crawfordsville Regional will play the winner of the Richmond Regional at the semistate, another matchup that has often proved to be a good one.
Here are the sectional pairings:
At Terre Haute North -- Sullivan vs. Terre Haute North, West Vigo vs. Terre Haute South
At Greencastle -- South Putnam vs. Northview, South Vermillion vs. Greencastle, Owen Valley vs. Winner Match 1
At Crawfordsville -- Southmont vs. Crawfordsville, North Montgomery vs. Clinton Prairie, Parke Heritage vs. Winner Match 1
At Linton -- Linton vs. North Daviess, Bloomfield vs. White River Valley
Baseball
- Marshall 9, Robinson 6 -- At Marshall, Ill., the host Lions won their Class 2A regional opener Monday and will play Thursday at Newton.
- Terre Haute South 4, South Vermillion 1 -- At Clinton, the Braves widened their lead with two seventh-inning runs to hold off the Wildcats in a nonconference game.
Matthew Ewing was 2 for 3 for South, while Brady Weidenbenner was 1 for 2 and scored twice and Cam Hoke had two RBI. Dallas Coleman was 2 for 4 with a double and Parker Weir also had a double for South Vermillion.
- Barr-Reeve 11, Shakamak 3 -- At Jasonville, Class A's top-ranked Vikings spoiled the Senior Night for the Lakers, now 12-8.
- Riverton Parke 6, Greencastle 2 -- At Mecca, the host Panthers won a nonconference game.
Softball
- Linton 6, West Vigo 4, 8 innings -- At West Vigo, the visiting Miners pushed across two decisive runs in the top of the eighth.
- Clay City 9, Bloomfield 0 -- At Clay City, the host Eels wrapped up the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference championship with the win.
Abi Shearer was 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs and three RBI; Faith Mitchell 2 for 4 with two doubles and three runs; winning pitcher Lizzy Sinders 2 for 4; and Hannah Harris 1 for 3 with a homer and four RBI for the Eels.
- Riverton Parke 11, South Putnam 1 -- At Putnamville, Bailey Duke hit her sixth homer of the season as the visiting Panthers won a nonconference game.
Duke tied the single-school record that she now shares with her coach, Sarah (Burnham) Haltom.
