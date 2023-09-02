Team championships went to the Barr-Reeve and Valparaiso girls and the Heritage Christian and Zionsville boys on Saturday at LaVern Gibson Championship Course, where more than 1,500 high school and middle school cross country runners participated in the Hometown Savings Bank State Preview.
South Vermillion's Karter Jackson gave the Wabash Valley an individual champion, winning the 1A-3A boys race in 16:57, while Brooke Mace of Parke Heritage was second and Isabella Turchi of South Vermillion fourth in the girls race for smaller schools.
The Wildcats were also second as a team in that girls race, while Clay City nipped Shakamak for third place in the small-school boys race.
Marshall's Lions came across the state line to compete against Indiana's big schools, with sophomore Molly Farrell placing sixth in the varsity girls race.
Hometown Savings Bank State Preview
Girls 1A-3A
Team scores -- Barr-Reeve 30, South Vermillion 100, Heritage Christian 116, Owen Valley 116, Sullivan 124, West Vigo 142, Beech Grove 174, Clay City 177, Parke Heritage 180, North Montgomery 258, Vincennes Lincoln 278.
Top 5 -- Emily Wagler (BR) 21:16, Brooke Mace (PH) 21:36, Aleigha Buendia (BG) 21:53, Isabella Turchi (SV) 22:01, Allie Knepp (BR) 22:05.
Other South Vermillion -- Braylyn Bratcher 24:35, Lucy Cottrell 24:46, Carys Taylor 25:34, Bailey Dowdy 26:35, Abigail Hannum 27:54, Izabella Galloway 28:17, Melanie Kashon 30:24.
Sullivan -- Rachel Ramirez 24:21, Avari Kelley 25:11, Kate Ridgway 25:43, Avery Weitekamp 25:51, Emmarie Earley 26:33, Gaige Goodman 27:03, Morgan Hughes 28:12, Makayla Hitt 29:00, Jaycee Piatt 29:25, Chloe Mason 29:52, Mary Boone 32:31, Cabela Golish 33:55.
West Vigo -- Cassie Roush 22:49, Gwen Garman 25:06, India Pigg 26:05, Audree Bauer 26:54, Maddie Wrin 27:00, Chassee Feller 43:18.
Clay City -- Ashley Martinez-Morales 22:20, Tessa Stagg 25:49, Millie Withers 27:23, Olivia Shidler 27:46, Jenna Hofmann 28:28, Lydia Grant 30:20, Hannah Corbin 31:34, Reagan Tucker 32:23.
Other Parke Heritage -- Emily Jones 25:50, Anesa Veseli 26:03, Mackenzie Reath 29:43, Maddison Fischer 38:52.
Riverton Parke -- Rachael Plank 31:53.
North Central -- Jessa Jones 35:32.
Boys 1A-3A
Team scores -- Heritage Christian 55, Barr-Reeve 60, Clay City 119, Shakamak 124, South Vermillion 174, West Vigo 201, North Montgomery 202, Riverton Parke 214, Tecumseh 232, Washington 236, Sullivan 259, OwenValley 281, Beech Grove 297, North Central 425.
Top 5 -- Karter Jackson (SV) 16:57, Willem Hobson (HC) 17:15, Pierce Yoder (BR) 17:21, Cole Riggle (HC) 17:35, Alex Raber (HC) 17:45.
Clay City -- Jayden Hickenbotham 18:14, Brady Hauer 19:20, Mason Lucas 19:32, Luke Swearingen 19:58, Luke Laswell 20:02, Kyler Neal 20:07, Zane Paddock 20:28, Alex Edwards 20:58, Brayden Wiram 21:30, Jack Edwards 21:34, Logan Tucker 22:03, Michael Tucker 22:04, Caden Bettenbrock 23:03, Keegan Neiswinger 24:37.
Shakamak -- Ray Rehmel 19:01, J.T. May 19:06, Aiden Barber 19:16, Jaden Johnson 19:42, William Miller 20:36 Jalen Johnson 21:35, Spencer Dean 21:51, Ian Samm 21:58, Wyatt Barcus 22:18, Riley Barcus 23:37, Kash Kramer 27:57, Cooper May 28:23.
Other South Vermillion -- Grant Bush 19:47, Logan Drake 20:11, Trevor Shannon 21:32, Braxton Snodgrass 21:39, Ayden Lawrence 22:04, Lincoln Doan 22:31, Eli Bodkins 23:35, Gavin Bodkins 38:59.
West Vigo -- Bryland Pape 18:24, Camron Nunez 19:10, Liam Campbell 19:36, Kyler SUllivan 22:39, Desmond Christjansen 23:39, Chase French 24:48, Jack Newport 34:01, Clyde Keys 34:53.
Riverton Parke -- Brogan Collom 19:18, Luke Robertson 20:37, Johnathan Hardper 20:42, Blake Todd 21:30, Hayden Hastings 21:46, William Schnellenberger 22:07, Reid Myers 23:29, Colton Trapman 24:33, Carson Cox 25:38, Rodney Braun 27:13.
Sullivan -- Keaton Toth 21:01, Ben McKinley 21:03, Jace Camden 21:23, Nick Brooks 21:25, Kaden Helms 22:58, Jaden Norris 23:44.
North Central -- Devan Freeman 22:26, Christopher Wallace 30:17, Sylas Lang 32:01, Zander Merritt 33:01, Zeke Seifert 33:36.
Girls varsity
Team scores -- Valparaiso 37, Westfield 65, Center Grove 75, Indianapolis Cathedral 124, Castle 160, Marshall 173, NorthWood 184, Terre Haute North 191, Western Boone 253, Danville 276, Mooresville 289.
Top 6 -- Whitney Anderson (V) 19:18, Elizabeth Ehrhardt (V) 19:18, Liz Smith (W) 19:23, Lucille Marquart (IC) 19:32, Liv Lozier (W) 19:46, Molly Farrell (M) 19:53.
Other Marshall -- Madeleine Fox 20:59, Myah Boyd 24:19, Bethany Jones 25:08, Sophie Smith 25:48, Marlee Heighton 29:31, Abigail Cooper 30:58, Abby Martin 32:16, Addison Oetjen 32:16.
Terre Haute North -- Ye-Won Jung 22:01, Bella Spelman 22:38, Hannah Gadberry 23:04, Alyssa Petscher 23:16. Eleanor Shagley 25:47, Cammi VanGilder 25:56, Alyse Thompson 25:57, Caroline Gore 27:05, Aylssa Sears 27:11, Esabella Scamihorn 28:25.
Boys varsity
Team scores -- Zionsville 47, Fishers 61, Valparaiso 63, Center Grove 85, Avon 157, Castle 174, Indianapolis Cathedral 228, Horizon Christian 250, Danville 250, Mooresville 262, Evansville Central 310, Terre Haute North 314, Evansville Harrison 384, Marshall 423, Western Boone 427.
Top 5 -- Sam Quagliaroli (F) 15:29, Matthew Kim (F) 15:50, Mason Nobles (V) 15:56, Sam Spees (Z) 16:01, Jack Turnbull (Z) 16:01.
Terre Haute North -- Christopher Parks 17:52, Owen Auman 19:14, Ronan Hayes 19:21, Mason Pearson 20:00, Malik Givens 20:26.
Marshall -- Jackson Green 19:24, Steven Hendrixson 20:38, Turner Graham 21:43, Thomas Weber 22:09, Bo McFarland 26:09.
- Braves sixth, 11th -- At Brownsburg, Terre Haute South tested this year's regional course by competing at the Brownsburg Invitational, with its boys team placing sixth and its girls team 11th.
The boys were led by Ethan Aidoo in a time of 16:32 and had six other runners finish under 17:10: Braeden Chastain (16:45), Braden Fears (16:57), Paul Bawinkel (16:59), Owen Frazier (17:03), Aiden Miller (17:04 and Jackson Wright (17:07). Also running for the South boys were Noah Price (17:41), Kasen Ward (17:49), Micah Jarvis (18:03), Tyreese Brannon (18:30), Mathew Zadeii (18:38), Isaac Long (20:08), Gunnar Bland (21:08), Ronnie Helton (22:14), Lenardo Ixba (23:37) and Andrew May (25:28).
All nine South girls ran season bests led by Ava Ham (21:48.7), Caitlyn Strecker (22:16.1), Courtney Powell (22:30.6), Madison Beaumont (22:43.1), Whitney Powell (22:51.5), Ella Hardwick (24:42.1), Addy Miklozek (25:04.5) and Ella Roberson (25:24.7).
Both South teams compete next week at the Eagle Classic.
Tennis
- Patriots sweep -- At Crawfordsville, Terre Haute North players won every set -- and therefore every championship -- to win the Macy Invitational.
Winners for the Patriots were James Belmar at No. 1 singles, Gabe Dunbar at No. 2 singles, Ben Walker at No. 3 singles, John Lee and Cole Marts at No. 1 doubles and Camden Bacon and Garrett Hawthorne at No. 2 doubles.
Soccer
Boys
- Avon 4, Terre Haute North 1 -- At North, the host Patriots lost a nonconference match.
Friday
- Terre Haute South 5, West Vigo 0 -- At Hoosier Cup, Gabe Bourque had two goals and two assists as the Braves won a Friday match.
Talan Carton, Philipp Etling and Zane Gossett had the other goals for South, while Jesus Rascon and Wyatt Crockett added assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.