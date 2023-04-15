Kate Ridgway pitched a no-hitter with a school-record 17 strikeouts Saturday as Sullivan defeated visiting Washington 8-0 in high school softball.

Ridgway was also 1 for 3 and scored twice, while Jaylynn Hobbs was 1 for 3 with two runs and two RBI; Mylee Vandeventer 1 for 1 with a triple; Aphtyn Earley 1 for 2 with a double; Colie Boyll 1 for 3 with a double; and Avery Wiltermood 1 for 4 with two runs.

Sullivan is 11-2 and plays Monday at North Knox.

Friday

  • Sullivan 5, Terre Haute South 4
    • — At South, the visiting Golden Arrows scored three times in the top of the seventh as tough-luck losing pitcher Maddy Griswold didn’t allow an earned run.

    Peyton Simmons was 3 for 3 with a double and Marlee Loudermilk 2 for 4 with two runs for South, while Jaylynn Hobbs was 2 for 4 and scored twice and Mylee Vandeventer tripled for Sullivan.

  • Linton 17, North Central 4
    • — At Linton, the Miners picked up a big win in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference play.

    Maelee Pilant was 3 for 3 with two runs and four RBI; Reagan Kearns 2 for 3 with a homer, three runs and three RBI; Abby Ward 2 for 3 with a triple, three runs and two RBI; Addy McKee 2 for 3 with a double; Erin Elliott 2 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBI; Kylie Howard 2 for 4 with two RBI; Kylie Cooksey 1 for 3 with a triple and two runs; and Ally Brownfield 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI for Linton.

    For North Central, Shelby Seay was 2 for 2 with a double and two runs, Brynn Varner 2 for 3 and Hope Crooks 1 for 2 with two runs.

    Baseball

  • Bloomfield 5, Linton 2
    • — At Linton, the visiting Cardinals snapped a losing streak against the Miners in a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game.

    Starting pitchers Brett Sherrard of Bloomfield (12) and Luke McDonald of Linton (13) combined for 25 strikeouts. Ty Boyd had a homer for the Miners.

  • Panthers split
    • — At Mecca, Riverton Parke and Class 2A’s eighth-ranked Seeger split a Wabash River Conference doubleheader Saturday, the Patriots winning the first game 13-2 but the Panthers bouncing back for an 11-9 decision.
  • Maroons lose twice
    • — At Robinson, the host Maroons lost both games of their round-robin tournament on Saturday, 3-2 to Newton and 10-3 to Salem.

    Julian Parker was 2 for 3 against Newton, while Garrett Winterrowd was 2 for 4 and Elijah Robb had a double against Salem.

    Now 3-8 but still 2-0 in Little Illini Conference play, Robinson plays Monday at Paris.

    Friday

  • Terre Haute North 11, Plainfield 8
    • — At North, four different Patriots, three of them freshmen, had two hits each in a nonconference win.

    Briar Goda and Nate Millington were both 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBI, Austin Black was 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBI and senior Noah Bray was 2 for 4 with a triple and two runs for the Patriots, now 4-2, host Bloomington North on Tuesday.

  • Olney 3, Sullivan 2
    • — At Olney, Ill., the Golden Arrows fell to 2-7 for the season despite a 2-for-3 game by Jacob Hawkins and doubles by Isaak Osborne and Conner McCrary.

    Tennis

  • Arrows dominate
    • — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows were champions at all five spots Saturday in winning their own invitational.

    North Daviess placed second, Owen Valley third and Washington Catholic fourth.

    Golf

  • Arrows 14th -

    • - At Washington, Sullivan shot 385 and finished 14th among 17 teams Saturday at the Hatchet Invitational. Rowdy Adams led Sullivan with an 88.

