Sullivan's girls tennis team is on a roll and it has served notice that there are no sacred cows in the area tennis scene.
The Golden Arrows improved to 18-0 — a school record for wins — and clinched at least a share of the Western Indiana Conference championship as it defeated 5-0 Owen Valley on Tuesday.
This comes one day after Sullivan won 3-2 at Terre Haute South. No team apart from South or Terre Haute North has advanced out of the Terre Haute girls tennis sectional since 1992, but the Arrows demonstrated they're a serious threat to end that long Terre Haute streak.
Sullivan hosts Terre Haute North on Wednesday.
Sullivan 5, Owen Valley 0
Singles - Hanna Burkhart (S) def. Hailey Frank 6-0, 6-0; Paige Chickadaunce (S) def. Elizabeth Johnson 6-0, 6-1; Annie Smith (S) def. Kristi Arnold 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles - Peyton Sisil-Sarah Francis (S) def. Grace Coyrea-Bree Davis 6-3, 6-0; Courtney Lueking-Lexi Baker (S) def. Alex Sartelle-Mady Dill 6-0, 6-1.
JV - Sullivan 2-0.
Next - Sullivan (18-0, 7-0) hosts Terre Haute North on Wednesday.
Baseball
• South Vermillion 6, Attica 0 — At Clinton, Easton Terry and John Smith combined on a no-hitter as the Wildcats earned the Wabash River Conference win. Keegan Mackey and Jackson Mullins had all five hits for the Wildcats.
Attica=010=000=0=—=0=0=5
South Vermillion=302=100=X=—=6=5=1
W — Terry.
Next — South Vermillion (12-6) hosts Covington in a doubleheader on Friday.
• TH South 7, Covington 2 — At TH South, Max Scamihorn had three RBI while Kylan Norman went the distance on the mound for the Braves.
Covington=010=001=0=—=2=6=4
TH South=001=150=X=—=7=6=3
W — Norman. L — Moore.
Highlights — For TH South, Max Scamihorn had 3 RBI; Kade Kline was 2-for-3 with a double, Tucker Helton was 2-for-3 with a double.
Next — TH South plays at Sullivan on Friday.
• Shakamak 11, WRV 1 — At Jasonville, a six-run third inning propelled the Lakers to the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference triumph.
WRV=100=00=—=1=2=3
Shakamak=116=03=—=11=8=1
W — Stone. L — Lane.
Highlights — For Shakamak, P. Yeryar had 2 RBI, B. Yeryar had 2 RBI and a triple, Stone was 2-for-4 with 3 RBI and struck out five.
Next — Shakamak hosts Bloomfield on Thursday.
• Northview 7, South Putnam 1 — At Brazil, Landon Carr struck out 11 as the Knights were in control in a Western Indiana Conference matchup. Gavin Morris and Dylan Zentko both had three strikeouts apiece in relief.
South Putnam=000=001=0=—=1=1=6
Northview=111=022=X=—=7=7=2
W — Carr.
Highlights — For Northview, Gavin Morris had 2 RBI and a double.
Next — Northview (11-2, 5-1) plays at Danville on Saturday.
• Riverton Parke 4, Parke Heritage 0 — At Rockville, Derek Lebron tossed a two-hitter as the Panthers beat their county rivals in a Wabash River Conference game.
• Linton 12, North Knox 1 — At Bicknell, Luke McDonald struck out six and Jaydan Miller was 3-for-4 with 3 RBI in the Miners' win.
Softball
• TH South 4, North Vermillion 3 — At TH South, the Braves held off a late rally from the Falcons. Marlee Loudermilk and Peyton Simmons each had two RBI for South.
North Vermillion=000=001=2=—=3=9=2
Terre Haute South=101=020=X=—=4=7=2
W — Krockenberger.
Highlights — For TH South, Grace Kidwell was 2-for-4, Marlee Loudermilk had 2 RBI, Peyton Simmons was 2-for-3 with 2 RBI.
Next — TH South (15-9) plays at Linton on Thursday.
• Sullivan 15, Cloverdale 1 — At Cloverdale, A nine-spot in the fourth inning helped the Golden Arrows distance themselves from the Clovers.
Sullivan=201=93=—=15=11=0
Cloverdale=010=00=—=1=5=3
W — Edmondson. L — Caulkins.
Highlights — For Sullivan, Kendal Edmonson was 2-for-4 with 3 RBI and a double; Brooklyn Riley was 2-for-3, Jocey Wible was 3-for-4 with 4 RBI; Kate Ridgeway had a HR and 2 RBI.
Next — Sullivan hosts Greencastle on Wednesday.
• Clay City 10, Eminence 2 — At Clay City, Elyssa Secrest and Hannah Harris both homered for Clay City as it improved to 14-4.
• Northview 14, South Putnam 3 — At Brazil, the Knights rolled in a Western Indiana Conference contest. Lauren Sackett was 3-for-4 and got the win in the circle.
• South Knox 4, North Central 2 — At Verne, the Thunderbirds fell as South Knox coach Doug Houchin earned his 300th career victory.
Golf
• TH North 165, Northview 168 — At Hulman Links, Logan Schuld and Trey Steadman each shot 40s to lead the Patriots in a tight match. Chase Nuckols shot a 41 for the Knights.
TH NORTH (165) — Logan Schuld 40, Trey Steadman 40, Nathan Fields 42, Zach McCreery 43, Cole Higham 46, Gavin Connor 47, Connor Bishop 48, Adam Waters 54, John Lee 56, Eric Grassick 58.
NORTHVIEW (168) — Chase Nuckols 41, Ben Goshen 42, Tyler Hettles 42, Brevin Cooper 43, Ethan DeHart 43, Porter Frederick 48, Sawyer Goda 50, Lane Hotter 51, Kamden Kellett 53, Braxton Mercer 57.
Next — TH North hosts South Vermillion on Thursday. Northview hosts Clay City on Thursday.
• Clay City 178, Cloverdale 183 — At Brazil, Justin Hopkins shot a 38 to lead the Eels.
• Shakamak 213, North Central 233 — At Linton, Will Miller shot a 48 to lead the Lakers.
Track and field
• Edgewood wins WIC girls title — At Ellettsville, Edgewood won the Western Indiana Conference girls track and field meet. The Mustangs won by 53 1/2 points over runner-up Northview.
Individual results were not reported by the Tribune-Star's deadline.
• North, South compete in Bloomington - At Bloomington, Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South both competed in a six-team meet at Bloomington North.
On the boys side, Bloomington North won the event. Terre Haute North was third and Terre Haute South was fourth.
On the girls side, Bloomington South won the event. Terre Haute North was fourth, Terre Haute South was fifth.
Boys
Team scores - Bloomington North 126, Whiteland 93, Terre Haute North 85, Terre Haute South 75 1/2.
3,200 relay - Bloomington North 8:07.86; 100 - Tanner Allen (G) 11.18, 2. Eli Moody (THS) 11.31; 110H - Brayden Bender (THS) 14.80; 200 - Matthew Wray (W) 23.11, 2. Parker Brown (THS) 23.16; 1,600 - Will Jefferson (W) 4:10.17, 2. Cael Light (THS) 4:19.38; 400 relay - TH South (Jacob Jackson, James Mallory, Parker Brown, Brayden Bender) 44.54; 400 - Murry Ross-Harman (BLS) 51.00, 3. Nick Bement (THS) 51.57; 300H - 1. Ivan Tait (BLS) 43.44; 3. Jack Dailey (THN) 44.94; 800 - Mason Childers (BLN) 1:55.76, 2. Anthony Adams (THN) 1:57.40, 3,200 - Ethan Teske (BLN) 9:48.19, 2. Ian Gadberry (THN) 9:48.90; 1,600 relay - Bloomington North 3:25.88; LJ - Tristan Thomas (W) 20-2, 2. Brayden Bender (THS) 19-5 1/4; HJ - Bailen Murphy (BLN) 6-4, 3. Donald Dean (THN) 5-10; D - Tayton Shakel (W) 158-3, 3. Keegan Collins (THN) 144-1; SP - Dalton Hughes (W) 51-9, 3. Donald Smock (THS) 49-3; PV - Desmen Singleton (W) 13-0, 3. Trenton Tuberosa (THS) 11-6.
Girls
Team scores - Bloomington South 135, Bloomington North 128 1/2, Whiteland 105, TH North 60, TH South 45 1/2, Greenwood 17.
3,200 relay - Bloomington South 9:53.53; 100 - Gabrielle Allen (W) 12.60, 5. Meka James (THS) 13.24; 100 H - Chloe Rolen (BLS) 15.76, 2. Courtney Jones (THS) 15.77; 200 - Amiyah Davis (BLS) 25.94, 4. Caroline Gauer (THN) 27.61; 1,600 - Emma Callahan (BLS) 5:14.32, 4. Micah Peals (THS) 5:28.06; 400 relay - TH South (Kylee McGuirk, Meka James, Reagan Ealy, Courtney Jones) 50.94; 400 - Amiyah Davis (BLS) 57.13, 5. Myla Webster (THS) 1:05.19; 300H - Chloe Rolen (BLS) 46.84, 3. Haylee Chumley (THN) 50.58; 800 - Victoria Jackson (W) 2:20.31, 4. Ava Rose (THS) 2:25.28; 3,200 - Lily Myers (BLS) 11:19.29, 6. Micah Peals (THS) 12:01.40; 1,600 relay - Bloomington South 4:10.15; LJ - Kyla Kante (BLN) 16-8 3/4, 5. Lauren Majors (THN) 14-6 1/4; HJ - Isabella Jackson (W) 5-4, 2. Mackenzie Turner (THN) 5-0; D - Hadley Lucas (BLN) 124-8, 4. Tyresha Clark (THN) 113-10; SP - Drew Mallory (W) 40-10, 2. Tyresha Clark (THN) 39-8 1/2; PV - 1. Chloe Rolen (BLS) 10-0, 4. Cali Wuestefeld (THN) 9-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.