PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan bests West Vigo in golf dual

Sullivan and West Vigo played a competitive boys golf match on Wednesday. The Golden Arrows were able to win by 21 strokes at Sullivan Elks.
Collier Elliott was the medalist as he shot a 40 for the Golden Arrows. Lyndon Seckinger led the Vikings with a 43.
At Sullivan Elks
Sullivan (175) — Collier Elliott 40, Gavin Jenkins 41, Wyatt Piel 44, Hunter Pirtle 50, Koby Wood 50, Noah Kincaid 52.
West Vigo (196) — Lyndon Seckinger 43, Landon Thorne 48, Shea Andrews 49, Cody Ingham 56, Kobe Orten 62, Karson Mowrer 65.
Baseball
• Northview 13, North Putnam 1 — At Bainbridge, Landon Carr pitched four innings of no-hit baseball and struck out seven. Coy Edwards and Peyton Lear were both 3-for-3 for the Knights.
• Seeger 11, South Vermillion 1 — At West Lebanon, the host Patriots won in six innings.
Tuesday
• West Vigo 6, Edgewood 1 — At West Terre Haute, the Class 3A No. 3 Vikings controlled a Western Indiana Conference contest.
• TH North 19, Linton 3 — At TH North, Will Egger and Alex Karr each had a home run, while Caden Mason and Tyler Will each had three RBI.
• South Vermillion 15, North Vermillion 5 — At Clinton, Dallas Craft struck out eight for the victorious Wildcats.
• Shakamak 16, Eastern Greene 0 — At Little Cincinnati, the Lakers dominated a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference contest. Brandon Yeryar homered for the Lakers.
• Sullivan 6, South Putnam 0 — At Putnamville, Eli Steimel struck out eight in the Western Indiana Conference win for the Golden Arrows.
Softball
Tuesday
• TH South 7, South Knox 0 — At TH South, Peyton Simmons was 3-for-3 in the victory for the Braves.
• Edgewood 10, West Vigo 1 — At West Terre Haute, the Vikings suffered their first Western Indiana Conference defeat.
• Charleston, Ill. 11, TH North 5 — At Charleston, Ill., the Patriots fell in an interstate matchup.
• Clay City 7, Linton 3 — At Linton, seven of the Eels starting lineup had at least one base hit in the battle of SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference contenders.
• Sullivan 3, South Putnam 1 — At Putnamville, Kendal Edmondson pitched a complete game as the Golden Arrows won a battle of two of the better teams in the Western Indiana Conference.
• Casey sweeps Vandalia — At Casey, Ill., the Warriors improved to 6-1 after 12-0 and 14-1 wins.
