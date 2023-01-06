Audri Spencer scored 15 points, including the 1,000th of her career, but Northview lost 45-41 to visiting Greencastle in Western Indiana Conference girls basketball Friday.
Spencer is the seventh Northview girl to reach that milestone.
Now 11-5, 4-2 in the WIC, Northview plays Saturday at Owen Valley. Greencastle, 13-4 and 6-2, hosts Cloverdale on Saturday.
In other girls basketball:
- Sullivan 59, South Putnam 27 -- At Putnamville, the visiting Golden Arrows cruised to a Western Indiana Conference victory.
Now 12-6 overall and 6-2 in the WIC, Sullivan plays Tuesday at North Central. South Putnam, 6-9 and 2-5, is at Riverton Parke that night.
Prep boys basketball
- Northview 67, Greencastle 47 -- At Brazil, Drew Cook kept the Knights alive in a 14-14 first quarter with 12 points and they went on to a decisive Western Indiana Conference win.
Now 4-5, 3-1 in the WIC, Northview is back in conference play Saturday at Owen Valley. Greencastle, 2-9 and 1-5, hosts North Putnam next Friday.
- Parke Heritage 50, South Vermillion 42 -- At Rockville, the host Wolves avenged a Banks of the Wabash loss by getting the Wabash River Conference win.
Treigh Schelsky had 18 points and Renn Harper 13 for Parke Heritage, now 7-6 and 1-0 in the WRC. The Wolves play Cloverdale on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Aden Wallace and Brayson Shoults had 11 points each for the Wildcats, now 5-7 and 0-1. South Vermillion hosts Seeger on Saturday.
- Covington 78, Riverton Parke 77 -- At Covington, the visiting Panthers were nipped in a high-scoring Wabash River Conference game.
Now 4-7, 0-2 in the WRC, Riverton Parke hosts Attica next Friday. Covington, 8-6 and 2-0, hosts West Lafayette on Saturday.
- Sullivan 65, South Putnam 61 -- At Putnamville, the Golden Arrows were taken to the wire by the Eagles but stayed unbeaten in Western Indiana Conference play.
Luke Adams had 27 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer and the clinching free throws in the last 30 seconds, for Sullivan and Eli Geettinger added 20. Now 10-3 and 5-0, the Golden Arrows host West Vigo next Friday.
South Putnam is 4-4 and 4-2 and plays Saturday at Edgewood.
- Bloomfield 59, Evansville Christian 56 -- At Bloomfield, the host Cardinals won in a battle between two of the top four Class A teams.
Now 11-2, Bloomfield is at Linton next Friday. Evansville Christian, 6-5, is at Linton on Saturday.
- Clay City 80, Washington Catholic 24 -- At Washington, the visiting Eels improved to 7-4 and plays Saturday at Bloomington Lighthouse.
Washington Catholic is 1-9 and plays Martinsville Tabernacle on Saturday.
- North Central 47, Eminence 30 -- At Eminence, the visiting Thunderbirds improved to 6-4 and will host North Knox on Saturday.
Eminence is 0-8 and hosts Medora on Saturday.
- Pleasant View Christian 62, Dugger Union 51 -- At Dugger, Carter Hall had 18 points, Andy Colvin 13 and Parker Racey 11 but the Bulldogs lost their homecoming game.
Now 5-6, Dugger hosts Vincennes Rivet on Saturday.
- Casey 60, Paris 25 -- At Casey, Ill., Jackson Parcel had 23 points, Grant Cochonour 14 and Connor Sullivan and Jacob Clement 10 each as the Warriors beat the Tigers in Little Illini Conference play.
Now 11-4, 2-0 in the LIC, Casey is at Marshall next Friday. Paris, 8-10 and 1-4, is at Effingham St. Anthony on Saturday.
- Robinson 54, Mt. Carmel 42 -- At Mt. Carmel, Ill., the Maroons picked up their first Little Illini Conference win and handed the Golden Aces their first conference loss.
Aidan Parker had 17 points, Nathan Wernz and Noah Gilmore 10 each and Cooper Loll nine for Robinson. Now 10-6 overall and 1-3 in the LIC, Robinson plays Saturday at Evansville Harrison.
Mt. Carmel is 11-7 and 2-1 and hosts North Posey on Tuesday.
