Terre Haute South's girls golf team emerged victorious in a close battle of the area's three largest schools at Forest Park.
The Braves won the three-way meet with host Northview and Terre Haute North with a team score of 172. Not too far behind were the second-place Patriots (187) and third-place Knights (188).
South's Sophie Boyll and Grace Kidwell had excellent rounds as they shared medalist honors with 39s. Rylee Roscoe shot the low round for North with a 44. Northview's Brooklee Bussing and Karsyn Kikta co-led the Knights with a 44 each.
At Forest Park
TH South (172) — Boyll 39, Kidwell 39, English 45, Haller 49, Anderson 58, Sawyer 61.
TH North (187) — Roscoe 44, Bonilla 46, Lubbehausen 48, Loughmiller 49, Park 52.
Northview (188) — Bussing 44, Kikta 44, Dyar 49, Jackman 51, Wolfe 60, Lovett 61.
Next — Northview hosts the WIC Tournament on Saturday. South (7-1) hosts Edgewood and Clay City on Monday. North hosts Vincennes Rivet next Wednesday.
Football
• Riverton Parke to play Monday — Riverton Parke announced via its social media that it will play a varsity football game at Attica at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Volleyball
• Sullivan 3, South Vermillion 0 — At Sullivan, Madalyn Rinck had 28 assists as the Golden Arrows swept the Wildcats.
South Vermillion=20=13=12
Sullivan=25=25=25
Highlights — For Sullivan, Madalyn Rinck had 28 assists, 6 digs; Kendal Edmondson had 8 kills; Parker Mischler had 12 digs, 7 kills; Mallory Pike had 9 digs; Korinne Gofourth had 8 digs; Annie Smith had 6 digs; Kennedy Wagaman had 6 kills, 4 aces. South Vermillion did not report their statistics.
JV — Sullivan won 3-0.
Next — Sullivan (6-2) hosts Terre Haute North on Monday. South Vermillion hosts Greencastle on Tuesday.
• Parke Heritage 3, North Central 0 — At Farmersburg, the Wolves remained unbeaten with a sweep of the Thunderbirds. Atlantis Clendenin paced Parke Heritage with 18 kills.
Parke Heritage=25=25=25
North Central=18=19=22
Highlights — For Parke Heritage, Jillian Gregg had 28 assists, 5 kills; Atlantis Clendenin had 18 kills, 7 aces; Jenna Brown had 8 kills. North Central did not report its statistics.
JV — Parke Heritage won 2-1.
Next — Parke Heritage plays at Lafayette Central Catholic and North Central plays at Vincennes Lincoln on Saturday.
• Edgewood 3, Northview 0 — At Ellettsville, the Mustangs swept the Knights in a Western Indiana Conference pairing.
• South Knox 3, Dugger Union 0 — At Verne, the Trojans swept the Bulldogs in a nonconference match.
• Barr-Reeve 3, Linton 0 — At Linton, the Vikings prevailed in a nonconference match against the Miners.
Tennis
Boys
• Linton 4, West Vigo 1 — At Linton, the Miners won all but No. 1 singles in a nonconference match. Dylan Lemon was the lone winner for the Vikings.
Singles — Dylan Lemon (WV) def. Holden Nagy 6-1, 6-0; Devin Littlejohn (L) def. Gavin McCoy 6-3, 6-1; Grant McGill (L) def. Elijah Bahr 6-3, 6-3
Doubles — Konnor Cox-Nathan Frady (L) def. Josh King-Ashton Matherly 6-3, 6-4; Caden Place-Landon Wardenburg (L) def. Conner Mackey-Kuy Charters (WV) 6-3, 6-2.
JV — Tied 1-1.
Next — West Vigo (1-6) plays at Edgewood against the hosts and Indian Creek at 10 a.m.; Linton plays at Northview next Wednesday.
• Northview 5, Sullivan 0 — At Sullivan, the Knights swept the conference match.
Singles — Brevin Cooper (N) def. Scott Fusco 6-0, 6-0; Owen Tipton (N) def. Drew Baker 6-0, 6-1; Chase Nuckels (N) def. Hunter Pirtle 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Caleb Swearingen-Benjamin Goshen (N) def. Jared Crouch-Koby Woods 6-1, 6-0; Ethen DeHart-JD Buell (N) def. Noah Kincaid-Dillon Grubb 6-1, 6-2.
Next — Northview is at Edgewood and Sullivan (2-6) hosts Princeton on Saturday.
Girls
• Casey 5, Robinson 4 — At Casey, Ill., the Warriors took two of the three doubles matches to slip past the Maroons.
Singles — Eva Richardson (C) def. Sarah Staller 6-1, 6-3; Lucy List (R) def. Gwendalyn Eckerty 6-2, 6-3; Emma Mason (C) def. Lisa Henry 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (12); Emily Sherwood (C) def. Valeria Wright 6-4, 6-0; Emma Bogard (R) def. Genny Davidson 7-6, 6-0; Yszjha Escanela (R) def. Carly Zachary 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles — Richardson-Eckerty (C) def. Staller-List 6-4, 6-2; Sherwood-Mason (C) def. Bogard-Escanela 7-5, 6-2; Henry-Wright (R) def. Davidson-Zachary 6-1, 6-2.
JV — Casey won 4-2.
Soccer
Girls
• TH North 3, Evansville North 0 — At TH North, Gracie Cohen-Cook scored two goals and Ellie Price added the other as the Patriots improved to 4-1.
