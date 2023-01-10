In a swimming match at the Vigo Schools Aquatic Center, the South Vermillion girls tallied a 97-78 win over Terre Haute South.
The Wildcats’ strength was in numbers as they came out on top despite winning just three events, the 100-yard butterfly by Carys Taylor, the 100 freestyle by Ali Cunning and the 500 freestyle by Emily Meyer.
Also, the Wildcats’ boys eked out a 91-88 victory against South.
Tyler White of South Vermillion was a part of two relay winners, 400-yard freestyle and the 200 medley relay. He captured the 100 breaststroke.
Girls
200 medley relay — TH South (Makenzie Ingle, Demme Hancewicz, Lyric Irish, Layla Johnson) 1:57.80.
200 freestyle — Layla Johnson (THS) 2:08.70.
200 individual medley — Mia Belfi (THS) 2:36.59.
50 freestyle — Demme Hancewicz (THS) 24.71.
Diving — Haley Overton (THS) 218.70.
100 butterfly — Carys Taylor (SV) 1:46.55.
100 freestyle — Ali Cunning (SV) 1:03.28.
500 freestyle — Emily Meyer (SV) 6:01.60.
200 freestyle relay — TH South (Belfi, Johnson, Irish, Hancewicz) 1:46.22.
100 backstroke — Ingle (THS) 1:07.08.
100 breaststroke — Hancewicz (THS) 1:10.11.
400 freestyle relay — TH South (Belfi, Ingle, Johnson, Irish) 3:58.48.
Boys
200 medley relay — South Vermillion (Nolan Skinner, Tyler White, Trevor Shannon, Brock Skinner) 1:48.38.
200 freestyle — Maxwell Bailey (THS) 1:54.37.
200 individual medley — Shannon (SV) 2:18.36.
50 freestyle — Skinner (SV) 24.05.
Diving — Peyton White (THS) 225.85.
100 butterfly — Connor Lauritzen (THS) 58.22.
100 freestyle — Bryson Howe (THS) 54.04.
500 freestyle — Bailey (THS) 5:15.94.
200 freestyle relay — TH South (Howe, Christopher Chow, Lauritzen, Bailey) 1:35.52.
100 backstroke — Lauritzen (THS) 1:01.25.
100 breaststroke — White (SV) 1:06.14.
400 freestyle relay — South Vermillion (White, Dylan Wilson, Jack Spurr, Nolan Skinner) 3:52.51.
Girls basketball
• West Vigo 38, Cloverdale 34 — At West Vigo, the host Vikings dropped Cloverdale on Tuesday.
The Vikings (7-11) were led by Delaney Marrs and Katelyn Fennell with 17 points apiece.
West Vigo will be at Sullivan on Friday.
The Clovers (1-16) were paced in scoring by Emily Mann with 14 points. They travel to Cascade on Friday.
Adyson Goodwin dropped 17 points in a 30-27 edging of North Vermillion on Tuesday.
Attica (4-9) will host Donavon on Thursday.
Monday
- Paris 48, Sullivan (Ill.) 17
- — At Sullivan, Ill., Kaitlyn Coombs had 23 points as the Tigers improved to 19-1.
The Tigers will play Thursday at Effingham.
Wrestling
• South Vermillion 48, St. Joseph-Ogden 30 — At Clinton, South Vermillion posted a home win over St. Joseph Ogden (Ill.) on Tuesday.
The Wildcats won nine bouts, including Josiah McBride’s pin in 37 seconds in the lightweight division.
At 170 pounds, Alex Shryock came away with a 17-0 technical-fall victory after 3:30 had elapsed.
