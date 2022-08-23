Terre Haute South outlasted a very game Sullivan team as the Braves defeated the Golden Arrows 3-2 in a high school tennis match on Tuesday.
Vatsal Mannepalli won at No. 2 singles for South while the doubles teams of Raghav Bakshi-Sam Couch and Nathan Wright-Dillon Grubb swept the doubles matches.
Sullivan (5-2) earned points via Houston Ferree (No. 1 singles) and Levi Chickadaunce (No. 3 singles).
In other boys tennis action:
• West Vigo 5, South Putnam 0 – At Putnamville, the Vikings earned the sweep to earn their first win of the season. Garrett Hawthorne, Jayce Noblitt and the doubles team of Gavin McCoy and Briston Pape were winners for the Vikings, who also took points via two forfeits.
• Northview 5, Danville 0 – At Brazil, Christian Roembke, Drew Cook and Brayden Goff won the singles matches for the Knights. Caden Schrader-Hunter Johnson and Nicholas Kaufman-Joshua Fowler earned the doubles point. Northview is now 2-0 for the season.
Girls
• Flora 8, Paris 1 – At Flora, Ill., Paris fell to 1-1 in the nonconference road match.
Monday
• Paris 5, Newton 4 – At Newton, Ill., the Tigers won their season opener. Lily Smittkamp, Emerson Barrett, Lily Graham, Kimber Calvert, Claire Maschino and Savanna Reed were all involved in point-scoring matches for Paris.
Volleyball
• TH North 3, Bloomington South 2 – At Bloomington, the Patriots began Conference Indiana play on the right foot in a five-set thriller. The Patriots won the decisive set 15-12 after being down 0-2 to start the match.
• TH South 3, Bloomington North 1 – At Bloomington, the Braves also started Conference Indiana play with a win as the Braves won the final two sets to win the match.
• Loogootee 3, Linton 2 – At Loogootee, Kylie Cooksey had 21 assists and Ella Warrick and Sophie Hale had 11 kills, but the Lions prevailed over the 2-1 Miners.
• Clay City 3, Cloverdale 0 – At Cloverdale, the Eels prevailed in a nonconference away match.
• Crawfordsville 3, Riverton Parke 0 – At Mecca, the Panthers fell to the Athenians in a nonconference match.
Golf
Boys
• Paris wins three-way meet – At Casey, Ill., Drake Bartos shot a 36 as the Tigers (154 team score) won a three-way meet against Marshall (170) and Casey (211).
