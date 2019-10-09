Terre Haute South’s boys tennis eased past Southmont 5-0 to win the Crawfordsville Regional on Wednesday.
It’s the second straight regional championship for the No. 6-ranked Braves and their 20th overall. South has won its regional every year in the 2010s except 2014 and 2017 when Terre Haute North won it.
South will next play at noon in Saturday’s Center Grove Semistate against Connersville. The Spartans won the Richmond Regional with a victory over Batesville. Connersville is unranked.
Singles — Canaan Sellers (THS) def. Adam Cox 6-0, 6-0;Matthew Roberts (THS) def. Trevor McKinney 6-0, 6-0; Caleb Morris (THS) def. Conner McVagiz 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Jake Thacker-Seth Gage (THS) def. Reese Long-Micah Korhorn 6-3, 6-2; Aiden Fellows-Stephen Kallubhavi (THS) def. Luke Tesmer-Ed Brewer 6-2, 6-0.
Next — TH South (21-2) plays Connersville in the Center Grove Semistate at noon Saturday. Southmont concluded its season with a 17-5 record.
Soccer
• West Vigo 3, Sullivan 1 — At Ellettsville, the Vikings rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to surge past the Golden Arrows in the Class 2A Edgewood Sectional. A goal by Lucas Hogue tied the match with 20 minutes left. Then goals a pair of goals by Monty Walker sealed the victory and a berth in the championship contest at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
West Vigo 0 3 — 3
Sullivan 1 0 — 1
West Vigo goals — Lucas Hogue (Monty Walker), Monty Walker (Hogue), Walker (Hogue).
Next — West Vigo (9-6-3) plays South Vermillion at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Class 2A Edgewood Sectional championship match.
• South Vermillion 3, Brown County 2 — At Ellettsville, the Wildcats slipped past the Eagles to earn their place in the Class 2A Edgewood Sectional championship game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.