Terre Haute South won every event Thursday night at the Vigo County Aquatic Center in posting dual-meet victories over Terre Haute North
Girls
South 101, North 68
200 medley relay — South (Makenzie Ingle, Demme Hancewicz, Lyric Irish, Layla Johnson) 2:00.90, North (Claire Reed, Ella Tapy, Kassandra Merritt, Caroline Gauer) 2:21.35, North (Ashlyn McClain, Kloie Large, Cadyn Spencer, Kelsey Croft) 2:57.15.
200 freestyle — Irish (S) 2:00.96, Tapy (N) 2:18.36, Anna Harvey (N) 2:28.05, Reed (N) 2:43.17, Shalynn Switzer (S) 2:45.01.
200 IM — Johnson (S) 2:27.92, Croft (N) 3:36.87.
50 freestyle — Hancewicz (S) 25.36, Gauer (N) 27.99, Mia Belfi (S) 28.93, Selma Akgul (S) 35.09, McClain (N) 36.39.
Diving — Haley Overton (S) 217.20, Kalyn Alivio (S) 213.15, Maddie Ramey (N) 188.75, Lauren Greven (S) 155.05, Danica Page (N) 142.95.
100 butterfly — Irish (S) 1:01.92, Belfi (S) 1:09.80, Merritt (N) 1:18.14, Spencer (N) 1:51.96.
100 freestyle — Hancewicz (S) 55.93, Gauer (N) 1:03.66, Akgul (S) 1:23.17, McClain (N) 1:26.63, Large (N) 1:28.58.
500 freestyle — Ingle (S) 5:47.28, Harvey (N) 6:37.77.
200 freestyle relay — South (Overton, Akgul, Switzer, Belfi) 2:14.17, North (reed, McClain, Large, Spencer) 2:32.50, North (Canela Holley, Ramey, Kendall Nicoson, Croft) 2:39.61.
100 backstroke — Ingle (S) 1:09.34, Tapy (N) 1:14.99, Merritt (N) 1:17.57, Reed (N) 1:26.25.
100 breaststroke — Johnson (S) 1:14.60, Switzer (S) 1:41.94, Large (N) 2:05.92, Spencer (N) 2:06.79.
400 freestyle relay — South (Irish, Ingle, Johnson, Hancewicz) 3:55.68, North (Merritt, Harvey, Tapy, Gauer) 4:20.60.
Boys
South 136, North 36
200 medley relay — South (Owen Chapman, Connor Lauritzen, Aidan Cox, Paul Bawinkel) 1:50.34, South (Kasen Woodard, Chase Meadors, Ira Field, Jed Winters) 1:58.80, North (Ezra Gatrell, Jack Foster, David-Marc Hirtea, Thad Balitewicz) 2:04.85.
200 freestyle — Bryson Howe (S) 1:53.40, Bawinkel (S) 1:59.94, Winters (S) 2:07.18, Dominick Arney (N) 2:24.71, Ethan McPheeters (N) 2:51.48.
200 IM — Lauritzen (S) 2:04.13, Woodard (S) 2:20.36, Foster (N) 2:23.43, Field (S) 2:33.46, Elias Burkitt (N) 3:25.88.
50 freestyle — Maxwell Bailey (S) 23.61, Christopher Chow (S) 23.75, Cox (S) 26.13, Hirtea (N) 26.17, Balitewicz (N) 28.15.
Diving — Peyton White (S) 213.55.
100 butterfly — Howe (S) 58.13, Cox (S) 1:00.72, Chapman (S) 1:04.85, Hirtea (N) 1:09.28.
100 freestyle — Bailey (S) 51.30, Chow (S) 51.68, Arjun Bhatia (S) 59.49, Rollie Shepherd (N) 1:04.14, Balitewicz (N) 1:04.71.
500 freestyle — Bawinkel (S) 5:25.17, Woodard (S) 5:26.90, Bhatia (S) 6:24.00, Burkitt (N) 7:17.43.
200 freestyle relay — South (Bailey, Winters, Howe, Chow) 1:36.64, South (Field, Sam Alderton, Bhatia, Meadors) 1:49.58, North (Hirtea, Gatrell, Balitewicz, Foster) 1:49.59.
100 backstroke — Chapman (S) 1:02.22, Winters (S) 1:10.12, Arney (N) 1:15.12, Gatrell (N) 1:20.19.
100 breaststroke — Lauritzen (S) 1:03.22, Foster (N) 1:15.96, Meadors (S) 1:20.95, Kaleb Leinenbach (N) 1:21.38.
400 freestyle relay — South (Woodard, Cox, Chapman, Bawinkel) 3:45.06, North (Shepherd, McPheeters, Burkitt, Kaden Bennett) 5:03.17.
Cross country
• Indiana postseason shortened — The Indiana High School Athletic Association voted Thursday to change the boys and girls cross country state tournaments from a four-week to a three-week format.
The 2023 postseason will start a week later, with sectionals Oct. 14, regionals Oct. 21 and the state finals Oct. 28.
The new format calls for 25 sectionals and five regionals, eliminating the semistate round. The top five teams and top 15 individuals not on a qualifying team from each regional site advance to the state finals.
Girls basketball
• Riverton Parke 49, Crawfordsville 31 — At Crawfordsville, Haylee Mathas had a game-high 19 points as the visiting Panthers won a nonconference game.
Now 7-8, Riverton Parke hosts Attica on Friday. Crawfordsville, 4-13, is at Monrovia on Saturday afternoon.
• Shakamak 51, North Vermillion 39 — At Cayuga, Layni Stone had 17 points and Aubrie Lambermont added 14 as the Lakers improved to 11-7 and will play Saturday at Bloomington Lighthouse, a 6 p.m. varsity-only event.
Host North Vermillion, now 7-11, got 12 points from Callie Naylor and 11 from Braxtyn Dunham and will be at South Vermillion on Tuesday.
• Bloomfield 53, Clay City 33 — At Bloomfield, Delaney Richardson led the winning Cardinals with 15 points in a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game.
Clay City, now 4-14 overall and 0-5 in the SWIAC, hosts South Vermillion on Saturday afternoon. Bloomfield, 8-12 and 3-2, is at West Vigo on Tuesday.
• Dugger Union 37, Red Hill 33 — At Dugger, the host Bulldogs got revenge over the Salukis, who had beaten Dugger on Saturday in the Little Okaw Valley Tournament.
Dugger (5-10) hosts Crothersville on Saturday afternoon.
Wrestling
Wednesday
Terre Haute North 61, Bloomington North 18 — At Bloomington, the Patriots improved to 15-5 with a win over their Conference Indiana rival.
160 — Eli Ybarra (THN) def. Kael Hilkok 11-8.
170 — James Hastings (THN) pinned Luke Kerns 1:07.
182 — Logan Wenzel (THN) pinned Axel Garza 1:55.
195 — Devin Curtis (THN) won by major decision over Braden Gilland 13-3.
220 — Camden Judson (THN) won by forfeit.
285 — Mason Desouza (THN) pinned Chase May 3:25.
106 — Cain Godsey (THN) pinned Zane Siddions 1:56.
113 — Colton Baugh (THN) pinned Lamonte Burnett 4:40.
120 — Case Cornell (BN) pinned Matthew Kempf 3:12.
126 — Kanye Roberts-Grey (BN) pinned Gauge Osborn 1:03.
132 — Ayden Muncie (THN) pinned Yanni Nunez 4:36.
138 — Triston Hancock (THN) pinned Paden Schwarz 3:12.
145 — Allan Powers (THN) pinned Damen Burns 2:32.
152 — Jerimiah Casillas (BN) pinned Rylan LeBrun 4:54.
