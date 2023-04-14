Ross Olsen and Ty Stultz combined for eight hits in Terre Haute South’s 15-11 win over host South Vermillion in high school baseball Thursday.
Cam Hoke and Mathew Ewing batted for multiple-hit outings. Ewing recorded a triple. The Braves exploded in the opening and final innings with four runs each.
Parker Weir and Ryan Straw of Vermillion had a pair of hits apiece.
In other high school baseball Thursday:
• Bedford North Lawrence 5, West Vigo 3 — At Bedford, West Vigo outhit the Stars during a rare loss.
On the bump, the Vikings’ Kaleb Marrs allowed no earned runs through five frames and fanned seven. Grayson Porter went 2 for 4, Carter Murphy went 2 for 4 with run, while Ben Kearns, Gabe Skelton, Kaleb Marrs and Brian Chesshir recorded knocks.
West Vigo (6-2) hosts North Putnam at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. BNL improved to 7-2.
• Robinson 6, Casey 0 — At Robinson, Ill., the host Maroons plated a pair of runners in the first, third and sixth frames.
Robinson’s pitching crew allowed four hits, one walk and struck out four.
Robinson outhit the Warriors 10-4.
Robb and Nantz had a pair of hits each. Robb and Davis had a pair of driven-in runs.
Wilson had two hits to lead the Warriors and Parcel had a hit and struck out six in six innings.
The Maroons (3-6, 2-0 Little Illini Conference) faces Newton at home Saturday, followed by Salem in a doubleheader.
Softball
• Clay City 12, North Central 6 — At Farmersburg, the visiting Eels combined for nine runs in the third and fourth innings to win Thursday.
Winning pitcher Lizzy Sinders and Abigale Shearer had three hits apiece, while Lexi Thompson had a pair and a team-leading four RBIs.
The Eels more than doubled the Thunderbirds’ eight hits with 17. The teams combined for nine errors.
North Central got two hits from Seay and an RBI from Wence.
Girls tennis
• Bloomington North 3, Terre Haute South 2 — At Bloomington North, Terre Haute South’s Sarah Rowe won at No. 1 singles and its doubles tandem of Samhita Shantharam and Jordan Miller earned the second point Thursday.
The Braves (3-4) will host the Braves Challenge, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Boys tennis
• University Laboratory 7, Paris 2 — Carter Fox won the only singles match for Paris in No. 6 and the doubles squad of Aidan Creech and Harris Romero won No. 3 Thursday in Illinois.
Paris (1-4) will play at Robinson for a doubleheader Saturday against Robinson and Flora.
• Newton 8, Robinson 1 — Cody Waggoner won No. 6 singles for Robinson’s lone point in a loss Friday.
