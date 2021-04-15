PREP ROUNDUP: South softball wins wild 19-15 contest at Bloomington North

Terre Haute South's softball team might have bigger wins in the 2021 season, but it's unlikely they'll have a wilder one than the one the Braves earned on Thursday.
The Braves traveled to Bloomington North and engaged in a high-scoring duel with the Cougars. Terre Haute South emerged victorious in an 18-15 Conference Indiana slugfest.
South took a 5-0 lead in the fourth inning, but then conceded eight runs in the bottom of the frame. No problem as South answered with its own eight-spot in the fifth.
The Braves bumped their lead to 18-8 in the middle of the sixth, only to endure a five-run fifth by the Cougars in the bottom half. Both teams scored in the final seventh inning, but the Braves' lead proved too large to overcome.
Jasmine Kinzer was one of the many hitting stars for South as she was 5-for-5 with 3 RBI, including a double. Marlee Loudermilk was 3-for-5 with 5 RBI, including a double. Grace Kidwell was 4-for-6
A total of 37 hits were amassed by the two teams.
Terre Haute South=000=585=1=—=18=21=4
Bloomington North=000=805=2=—=15=16=3
W — Kinzer.
Highlights — For TH South, Grace Kidwell was 4-for-6, Marlee Loudermilk was 3-for-5 with 5 RBI, Peyton Simmons was 2-for-5 with a 2B, Lexi Cottrell was 2-for-5, Jasmine Kinzer was 5-for-5 with a 2B and she struck out 7, Maddy Griswold was 2-for-5.
Next — TH South (4-8, 1-1) hosts Sullivan on Friday.
I I I
In other softball action:
• West Vigo 2, North Vermillion 1 — At Cayuga, Carlea Funk emerged victorious in a pitchers' duel. Funk struck out eight as the Vikings prevailed.
West Vigo=100=010=0=—=2=6=0
North Vermillion=001=000=0=—=1=4=2
W — Carlea Funk. L — Emily Fitzwater.
Highlights — For West Vigo, Parker Auten had two hits, including a 2B.
Next — West Vigo hosts Riverton Parke on Friday.
• Bloomington South 6, TH North 5 — At Bloomington, the Patriots (2-7, 0-1) suffered a heartbreaking defeat as the Panthers scored the winning run in walk-off fashion in the eighth inning via a wild pitch.
North seemed to be in a good spot after Rylee Pender hit a two-run home run in the top half of the eighth. Christina Richards and Halie Gilbert also homered for the Patriots.
• South Vermillion 10, Greencastle 0 — At Clinton, Rylee Richey pitched a five-inning no-hitter as the Wildcats romped in a nonconference contest.
• Northview 7, Shakamak 4 — At Jasonville, the Knights earned the nonconference win.
Tuesday
• Sullivan 13, North Putnam 6 — At Bainbridge, Avery Wiltermood was 3-for-5 with 5 RBI, including a home run in the Golden Arrows' win.
Baseball
• West Vigo 10, North Vermillion 0 — At Cayuga, the Class 3A No. 4 Vikings won their fourth in a row in a nonconference contest. Brayden DeLattre stuck out six for West Vigo.
• Guerin Catholic 15, Riverton Parke 8 — At Mecca, the Class A No. XX Panthers six-game win streak came to a close against Guerin Catholic. Peyton Robins and Hunter Collings each hit three-run home runs for the now 6-2 Panthers.
Guerin Catholic=042=215=1=—=15=12=1
Riverton Parke=341=000=0=—=8=7=6
Next — Riverton Parke (6-2) hosts Seeger on Saturday.
• Clay City 10, WRV 3 — At Switz City, the Eels pulled away in a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference contest.
Tennis
Girls
• Bloomington North 3, TH South 2 — At Bloomington, the Cougars swept the doubles matches to gain the edge in a Conference Indiana contest.
Singles — Lainey Anshutz (THS) def Bella Winkler 5-1 (ret); Alex Shirley (BN) def Sydney Williams 6-0, 6-1; Briley Ireland (THS) def Rena Cohen 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles — Kiera Murphy-Brooke Bailey (BN) def Morgan Williams- Abby Joy 7-5, 6-1; Siggy Force-Ellie Bruce (BN) def Ayden Zinkovich-Emily Wilson 6-2, 6-3.
JV — Tie 5-5.
Next — TH South (2-2, 0-1) plays in the Braves Invitational on Saturday.
• West Vigo 4, Greencastle 1 — At West Terre Haute, the Vikings improved to 3-1 and 3-0 in the WIC with the victory.
Boys
• Paris 7, Effingham 2 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers won their season opener as they took four of the six singles matches.
Singles — Thad Dillow (E) def. Fox Davis 6-0, 6-1, Max Moody (P) def. Blayne Pals 6-0, 6-1, Justin Wells (P) def. Tyler Nohren 4-0, def, Chance Westerfield (P) def. Preston Siner 6-0, 6-1, Evan Pryor (E) def. Cooper Kuglin 6-1, 6-4, Ean McConkey (P) def. Dane Seiler 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles — J. Wells/Westerfield (P) def. Dillow/Pals 6-7(4), 6-3, 10-7, Davis/Kuglin (P) def. Siner/Pryor (E) 6-0, 6-1, Moody/Robert Wells (P) def. Seiler/Isaiah Rubin (E) 6-3, 6-0
Next — Paris (1-0) plays in the Triad Duals Invitational.
Track and Field
• Parke Heritage boys win tri-meet — At Cayuga, Parke Heritage's boys track team won a tri-meet at North Vermillion. The Wolves edged Fountain Central 63-61. North Vermillion scored 28.
Joel Gooch and Nas McNeal were both two-time individual champions and both participated on a relay champion.
In the girls meet, North Vermillion prevailed with 72 points. Parke Heritage tallied 51.
Boys
Team scores — Parke Heritage 63, Fountain Central 61, North Vermillion 28.
100 — Joel Gooch (PH) 11.94, 200 — Gooch (PH) 25.05, 400 — Nas McNeal (PH) 56.96, 800 — Jake Roberts (PH) 2:22.23, 1,600 — Hayden Kler (FC) 5:17; 3,200 — Kler (FC) 11:18.67; 110 H — Dan Adams (FC) 17.40, 300 H — Adams (FC) 45.21; 400 relay — Parke Heritage (Gooch, McNeal, Jacob Ramsey, Roberts) 47.19, 1,600 relay — Fountain Central 3:51.67, 3,200 relay — Parke Heritage (Roberts, Blake Harris, Aidan Crum, Blake Alkire) 12:30.80, HJ — McNeal (PH) 5-10, LJ — Austin Pickett (FC) 17:10.25, SP — Atticus Blank (NV) 40-5, D — Jermiah Zeibart (NV) 105-10.
Girls
Team scores — North Vermillion 72, Parke Heritage 51, Fountain Central 8.
100 — Megan Davis (NV) 15.26, 200 — Savannah Pollard (NV) 32.07, 400 — Ella Stultz (PH) 1:19.22, 800 — Sydney Kramer (PH) 2:52, 1,600 — Courtney Sims (FC) 6:50.10, 3,200 — Rachel Hazlewood (NV) 18:15.69, 100 H — Mickey Thomas (NV) 18.00, 300 H — Thomas (NV) 1:01.02, 400 relay — Parke Heritage (Carly Harrold, Jade Smith, Alison Nicholas, Bailey Jeffers) 58.90; 1,600 relay — North Vermillion 5:25, HJ — Smith (PH) 4-8, LJ — Thomas (NV) 14-9 1/2, SP — Tycee Crabtree (NV) 28-6 1/2, D — Crabtree (NV) 79-6.
