Terre Haute South's softball team fell 9-5 in a nonconference game in Indianapolis on Monday.
A six-run Cathedral third inning did the Braves in after South (0-3) had scored five in the top half of the frame.
Faith Thomas and Maddie Griswold had two hits for the Braves. South next hosts Hamilton Southeastern on Tuesday.
Terre Haute South=005=00=—=5=5=2
Indianapolis Cathedral=106=11=—=9=14=1
L — Krockenberger
Highlights — For TH South, Faith Thomas had a HR among two hits, Jasmine Kinzer had a double, Faith Thomas had two hits.
Baseball
• Westfield 10, TH South 2 — At Westfield, the Shamrocks put the Braves behind the 8-ball with an early 9-1 lead as South fell at Grand Park. South next hosts Tecumseh on Friday.
Terre Haute South=100=010=0=—=2=3=3
Westfield=504=010=X=—=10=9=1
W — Mahan. L — Stultz.
Next — TH South (0-1) hosts Tecumseh on Friday.
• Sullivan 12, South Knox 4 — At Sullivan, a six-run fourth inning propelled the Golden Arrows in the their season opener. Eli Steimel earned the win and struck out seven on the mound. Marcus Roshel had three RBI in his debut.
South Knox=000=130=0=—=4=5=3
Sullivan=103=611=X=—=12=12=0
W — Steimel.
Highlights — For Sullivan, Eli Steimel had a double, 2 RBI and 7 strikeouts, Seth Dyar had a double and was 2-for-3 with 2 RBI, Kailer Johnson had a double; Rocco Roshel was 2-for-4 with 2 RBI; Marcus Roshel was 2-for-4 with 3 RBI; Tyler Kellett was 2-for-3.
Next — Sullivan (1-0) plays at North Knox on Thursday.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (2) AT WESTFIELD (10)
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH AB R H BI WESTFIELD AB R H BI
Jacob Rutledge 3 0 0 1 Quentin Markle 5 2 2 1
Caleb Morris 4 1 1 0 Trey Dorton 3 1 1 0
Kade Kline 2 0 1 0 Mac Clarke 1 0 0 0
Caleb Stultz 2 0 1 1 Keaton Mahan 2 1 1 2
Jackson McFarland 2 0 0 0 Casey Fanelli 3 1 0 0
Max Scamihorn 2 0 0 0 Issac Minder 4 1 1 0
Ayden Macke 2 0 0 0 Cody South 3 1 1 1
Briley Ogsbury 1 0 0 0 Collin Lindsay 2 0 1 0
Tucker Helton 1 0 0 0 Ryan Sutcliffe 2 1 2 0
James Riddle 1 0 0 0 Jackson Bieghler 1 0 0 0
Kylan Norman 2 0 0 0 Kade Robinson 3 0 0 0
Blaze Schultz 1 0 0 0 *Jack Woodard 0 1 0 0
*Brady Weidenbener 0 1 0 0 *Joey Wolfe 0 1 0 0
TOTALS 23 2 3 2 TOTALS 29 10 9 4
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH 100 010 0 -- 2
WESTFIELD 504 010 x -- 10
LOB--TERRE HAUTE SOUTH 6, WESTFIELD 9. ERR--Riley Huckaby,
Jackson McFarland (2), Quentin Markle. 2B--Quentin Markle.
3B--Cody South, Keaton Mahan. HBP--Collin Lindsay (2), Ryan
Sutcliffe. SB--Joey Wolfe, Issac Minder.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH IP H R ER BB SO HR
Caleb Stultz (L) 1.00 5 5 4 0 2 0
Kade Kline 1.00 0 0 0 0 2 0
Tucker Helton 1.00 4 4 3 1 0 0
Jackson McFarland 1.00 0 0 0 0 2 0
Kylan Norman 1.00 0 1 1 2 0 0
Blaze Schultz 1.00 0 0 0 2 3 0
WESTFIELD
Keaton Mahan (W) 5.00 3 2 1 5 7 0
Jacob Culp 1.00 0 0 0 0 3 0
Austin Murphy 1.00 0 0 0 1 1 0
PB--Max Scamihorn (6). WP--Kylan Norman. SO--Caleb Morris
(2), Kylan Norman (2), Max Scamihorn, Kade Kline, James
Riddle, Ayden Macke, Jacob Rutledge, Briley Ogsbury, Jackson
McFarland, Jackson Bieghler, Trey Dorton, Kade Robinson,
Quentin Markle (2), Casey Fanelli, Cody South, Collin
Lindsay, Issac Minder. BB--Max Scamihorn, Kade Kline, Tucker
Helton, Jacob Rutledge, Caleb Stultz, Jackson McFarland,
Kade Robinson, Casey Fanelli, Cody South, Keaton Mahan (2).
