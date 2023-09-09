Terre Haute South bounced back from its first loss of the season to win 3-1 at McCutcheon in high school girls soccer Saturday.
Breena Ireland had two goals, Mallory Rich one and Ellie Luken assisted on Ireland's first score for the Braves, who suffered a Conference Indiana loss at Bloomington South on Wednesday.
Now 9-1-1, South plays at Terre Haute North on Wednesday.
- Terre Haute North 8, Southport 0 -- At North, the Patriots cruised to a Conference Indiana victory and will host Terre Haute South on Wednesday.
Boys
- Southport 4, Terre Haute North 3 -- At North, the host Patriots were nipped by the Cardinals in a Conference Indiana match and will play Thursday at Terre Haute South.
- Martinsville 3, Terre Haute South 0 -- At Martinsville, the visiting Braves couldn't find the back of the net against the Artesians and will host Terre Haute North on Thursday.
Golf
- Braves fifth, Knights 13th -- At Cascades, 19th-ranked Terre Haute South placed fifth at the Bloomington North Invitational, while Northview finished 13th.
Fourth-ranked Center Grove won the tournament with a score of 292, five shots ahead of third-ranked Center Grove.
Avery Cassel and Gabbie Blakeney each shot 87 for the Braves, with Rylee Roscoe shooting an 88 and Abi English a 92. South finished behind seventh-ranked Floyd Central and 14th-ranked Brownsburg but ahead of second-ranked Carmel and ninth-ranked Franklin.
Bloomington North Invitational
Team scores -- Carmel 292, Westfield 297, Floyd Central 308, Brownsburg 327, Terre Haute South 354, New Albany 361, Franklin 382, Columbus North 389, Martinsville 394, Avon 397, Carmel 411, Edgewood 419, Northview 442, Bloomington North 469.'
Terre Haute South (354) -- Rylee Roscoe 88, Avery Cassell 87, Presley White 100, Gabbie Blakeney 87, Abi English 92.
Northview (442) -- Moreland 103, Brimberry 108, Tribble 121, Bailey 116, Baumgartner 115.
Next -- Terre Haute South competes Monday in the Conference Indiana tournament.
Volleyball
- Terre Haute North 3, Columbus North 1 -- At Terre Haute North, the Patriots won the last three sets 25-18, 25-17, 25-14 to notch a Conference Indiana victory.
The Patriots play Tuesday at Terre Haute South.
- Cougars defeat Bulldogs -- At Cayuga, North Daviess defeated Hebron and Dugger Union to win the varsity division of the North Vermillion Falcon Invitational. Hebron defeated North Vermillion for third place.
In JV competition, the same teams were winners.
