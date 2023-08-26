Breena Ireland had two goals and an assist Saturday morning as host Terre Haute South remained unbeaten in girls high school soccer with a 4-1 win over Martinsville.
Ireland had a pair of unassisted goals, then set up Kylee McGuirk for the Braves final tally. Ellie Luken had the other goal, assisted by Mary Kirkpatrick.
Now 3-0, South continues its Conference Indiana season at home Wednesday against Bloomington North.
Boys
- Braves draw twice -- At Evansville, Terre Haute South battled to ties against Evansville Central and host Evansville Reitz.
South rallied from a 2-1 halftime deficit to tie the Bears 4-4 as Jesus Rascon scored twice and Blaine Morris and Mark Mimms once each. Gabe Bourque had the assist on Morris's goal.
Against Reitz, the Braves tied 1-1 as Jay Haddix scored on another assist by Bourque.
Now 1-2-2, South opens Conference Indiana play Tuesday at Bloomington North.
Golf
- Braves compete with state's best -- At Franklin, 13th-ranked Terre Haute South placed 18th among 20 teams Saturday in the Hall of Fame Classic played at the Legends.
Avery Cassell shot 85 and Rylee Roscoe 87 to pace the Braves. The field included 18 teams ranked in the top 20 or getting votes. Fourth-ranked Homestead won the title, with top-ranked Westfield placing fifth.
Hall of Fame Classic
Team scores -- Homestead 298, Carmel 301, Hamilton Southeastern 305, Center Grove 308, Westfield 311, Floyd Central 313, Noblesville 313, Zionsville 313, Batesville 314, Franklin 315, Brownsburg 328, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 328, Bedford North Lawrence 340, Northridge 343, Warsaw 344, Plainfield 345, Guerin Catholic 351, Terre Haute South 357, Corydon Central 376, Castle 376.
Medalist -- Ashley Kirkland (Castle) 67.
Terre Haute South -- Rylee Roscoe 87, Presley White 91, Gabby Blakeney 95, Avery Cassell 85, Abi English 94.
Next -- Terre Haute South plays Clay City on Tuesday at Rea Park.
- Knights win -- At Forest Park, host Northview won the Western Indiana Conference tournament by shooting a 407, 13 shots better than Brown County and 19 shots ahead of third-place Edgewood.
Brown County's Lily VanNess was medalist with a 78.
Tennis
Boys
- Vikings 0-2 -- At Ellettsville, West Vigo lost Western Indiana Conference matches to the host Mustangs and Indian Creek.
Edgewood 5, West Vigo 0
Singles -- Andrew Paul (E) def. Brandon Dailey 6-0, 2-6, 6-3; Mitch Deckard (E) def. Colton Enyeart 6-2, 6-0; Carter Cheaney (E) def. Jack Readinger 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles -- Quinn Norris-Dane Weisner (E) def. Christian Foltz-Jayce Noblitt 7-5, 6-3; Jailyn Luedeman-Austin Nunn (E) def. Bennett Evans-Briston Pape 6-4, 6-0.
Indian Creek 5, West Vigo 0
Singles -- Peyton Strunk (IC) def. Dailey 7-5, 6-0; Grant Dalton (IC) def. Enyeart 6-0, 6-1; Trevor Cravens (IC) def. Evans 6-5, 7-6 (7-4).
Doubles -- Landon Sichting-Trent Volz (IC) def. Bryce Easton-Noblitt 6-2, 7-5; Mason Frische-Nick Winters (E) def. Foltz-Pape 6-4, 6-3.
Next -- West Vigo (1-3, 1-2 WIC) hosts Northview on Monday.
- Wolves win -- At Linden, Parke Heritage went 3-0 to win the North Montgomery Invitational.
Girls
- Paris 9, St. Joseph-Ogden 0 -- At Paris, Ill., the Tigers blanked the visiting Spartans in their season opener, after having matches postponed by the heat earlier in the week.
Singles -- Emmy Barrett (P) def. Caroline Aden 6-0, 6-0; Graci Watson (P) def. Madison Clampitt 6-1, 6-0; Bella Moreschi (P) def. Addison Ross 6-4, 6-0; Myah Bartos (P) def. Ella Dieteker 6-1, 6-0; Shelby Fry (P) def. Olivia Getty 6-4, 6-2; Ava Barrett (P) def. Emma Thurman 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles -- E.Barrett-Watson (P) def. Ellie Ward-Lily Rice 6-2, 6-0; Bartos-Moreschi (P) def. Sara Kearney-Sami Kelso 6-0, 6-1; A.Barrett-Fry (P) def. Claire Hartman-Grace Preston 6-0, 6-0.
JV -- Paris 8, SJO 0.
Next -- Paris (1-0) plays Tuesday at Shelbyville.
Cross country
- Seeger sweeps -- At Mecca, Seeger won both the boys and girls races at the Riverton Parke Invitational, including getting the top five scoring runners in the girls meet.
West Vigo placed fourth in the girls meet and seventh in boys competition.
Girls results
Team scores -- Seeger 15, Sullivan 90, Clay City 101, West Vigo 107, Fountain Central 118, Monrovia 131, Attica 141, incomplete teams from Cloverdale, North Central, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Shakamak and South Vermillion.
Top 5 -- Hadessah (S) 21:20.11, Caleigh Purcell (S) 22:05.39, Hayden Frodge (S) 22:33.14, Emily Greene (S) 22:39.18, Brooke Mace (PH) 22:45.49.
Boys results
Team scores -- Seeger 26, Clay City 62, Monrovia 89, Shakamak 97, South Vermillion 141, Riverton Parke 144, West Vigo 172, Parke Heritage 175, incomplete teams from Attica, Cloverdale, Covington, Dugger Union, Fountain Central, North Central, North Vermillion and Sullivan.
Top 5 -- Karter Jackson (SV) 17:22.05, Ethan Guminski (S) 17:47.58, Nathan Odle (S) 18:57.96, Jayden Hickenbotham (CC) 18:58.20, Jack Puterbaugh (S) 19:16.49.
Volleyball
- Miners win -- At Lafayette, Linton defeat Indianapolis Lutheran, Pioneer, Andrean and Barr-Reeve to win the Lafayette Central Catholic Tournament.
