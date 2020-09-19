Terre Haute South's girls and Terre Haute North's boys picked up fourth-place finishes Saturday morning in the Conference Indiana high school cross country championships hosted by Columbus North at Ceraland Park.
South's boys finished fifth, with Matt Gambill the highest Terre Haute finisher in fourth place individually, and North's girls were sixth.
Conference Indiana is arguably the toughest cross country conference in the state. Of the six boys teams, four are in this week's top 25 — top-ranked Columbus North, 12th-ranked Bloomington South, 14th-ranked Bloomington North and 22nd-ranked Terre Haute North — while the girls race included the second-ranked Bull Dogs, the 11th-ranked Cougars and the 20th-ranked Panthers.
Girls
Team scores — Columbus North 22, Bloomington North 52, Bloomington South 68, Terre Haute South 115, Southport 138, Terre Haute North 171.
Top 10 — Mackenzie Barnett (CN) 18:10.0, Lily Baker (CN) 18:41.8, Brianna Newell (CN) 18:47.4, Bea Cakmak (BN) 18:50.4, Lily Myers (BS) 18:57.3, Emma Callahan (BS) 18:57.9, Ellen White (CN) 19:07.0, Olivia Kaiser (BN) 19:13.9, Jessica Meza (CN) 19:15.3, Rachel Allison (BN) 19:15.3.
Terre Haute South — Ava Rose 20:15.6, Micah Peals 20:18.8, Demme Hancewicz 20:45.9, Madison Beaumont 20:59.4, Malory Yatsko 21:14.0, Caitlyn Strecker 21:43.5, Sophia Ewen 21:46.4, Laurel Monser 22:01.1, Isabel Miklozek 22:41.0, Kaya Tanner 22:42.8, Emma Shober 23:54.6, Abagail Tokish 24:36.5, Sonya Woodson 25:18.0, Haley Sakbun 25:32.7, Aanika Dogra 28:01.0.
Terre Haute North — Brinlee McCloud 21:25.0, Yewon Jung 21:29.1, Mikalah Tingley 22:08.0, Nahlee Gordon 22:19.7, Alyssa Petscher 22:24.1, Dru White 22:55.9, Haylee Chumley 22:58.6, Hannah McBride 23:46.1, Kendall Crews 24:29.9, Emma Lynch 24:47.6, Kelsey Torpy 24:58.8, Taylor Lovett 25:36.9, Kaylee Tingley 26:16.7.
Boys
Team scores — Columbus North 22, Bloomington North 73, Bloomington South 77, Terre Haute North 95, Terre Haute South 105, Southport 165.
Top 10 — Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff (CN) 15:33.5, Nolan Bailey (BN) 15:38.2, Andy Stohr (CN) 15:39.4, Matt Gambill (THS) 15:42.1, Austin Pulkowski (CN) 15:50.2, Evan Carr (CN) 15:53.4, Collin Pruitt (CN) 15:55.9, Kyle Clark (BN) 16:05.2, Cael Light (THS) 16:16.5, Zander West (BS) 16:18.5.
Terre Haute North — Dylan Zeck 16:21.2, Ian Gadberry 16:22.4, Anthony Adams 16:26.4, Nolan White 16:32.4, Hayden McCarty 17:14.3, Patrick O'Connor 17:20.6, Reece Lady 17:38.7, Davin Vanvactor 17:47.4, Paul O'Connor 18:01.0, Logan Nicoson 18:10.0, Evan Adamas 18:25.2, Isaac Ross 18:53.8, Daniel Waltrip 19:11.1, Garrett Wrightsman 19:11.4, Josiah Webb 19:34.7, Austin Fitzgerald 19:37.4, Collin Trausch 19:46.2, Michael Aimone 19:48.4, Gavin Conner 20:24.6, Isaac Kelly 20:35.4, George Shagley 20:47.0, Preston Dowell 20:53.3, Levy Merritt 22:58.8, Brayden Lemmons 24:29.9, Zach Miller 27:34.0.
Other Terre Haute South — Ethan Aidoo 16:52, Eric Haworth 17:29, Mason Cranford 17:35, Isaac Hults 17:40, Tate Alcorn 17:45, Sean Donlan 18:43, Gavin Oxley 19:11, Paul Bawinkel 19:43, Caleb Maris 19:53, Sam Mallory 19:56, Matthew Chaney 20:10, Isaac Long 20:38, Ben Kocher 21:38.
Volleyball
• Milestone for Memmer — At Indianapolis, Riverton Parke defeated Indianapolis Manual 25-12, 25-11; lost to Elwood; and defeated Tindley 25-8, 25-10 to take third place in the Crispus Attucks Invitational.
The victory over Manual was the 500th career win for coach John Memmer.
• South goes 3-1 — At Lafayette, Terre Haute South advanced to the championship match of the Lafayette Jeff Invitational by beating Harrison (West Lafayette) 2-0, South Newton 2-0 and Homestead 2-0.
The Braves won the first set of the championship match too, but fell to Bloomington North 2-1.
Highlights (combined for all matches) — For TH South, Courtney Jones had 49 digs, 27 kills; Mia Loyd had 63 assists, 22 digs; Lilly Merk had 15 kills, 15 blocks; Reagan Ealy had 16 kills; Emma Hopper had 33 digs; Ashlyn Swan had 22 digs; Gaby Pineda had 20 digs.
Next — TH South (13-7) plays at Southport on Monday.
• West Vigo 0-3 — At West Lebanon, West Vigo lost 2-0 to host Seeger, Delphi and North Montgomery at the Seeger Invitational on Saturday. The Vikings are 3-14 on the season.
• North Putnam 3, Sullivan 1 — At Bainbridge, the Golden Arrows fell in a Western Indiana Conference match. The final scores were 20-25, 21-25, 23-25 and 25-17.
Soccer
Boys
• Terre Haute South 5, Evansville Mater Dei 0 — At South, the Braves erupted for four second-period goals to turn the nonconference match into a runaway.
Ashton Hayne had two goals for the Braves and Tyler Peterson added a goal and an assist.
Evansville Mater Dei=0=0=—=0
Terre Haute South=1=4=—=5
South scoring — Brock Barger, Ashton Hayne (Will Talens), Hayne (Grant Esper), Tyler Peterson (Mason Ham), Talan Carton (Peterson).
Next — Terre Haute South (6-4-2) has a 6:30 p.m. varsity match Tuesday at Indianapolis North Central.
• Vikings 1-1 — At Covington, West Vigo lost to the host Trojans but defeated Frankfort at the Covington Tournament.
• Columbus North 7, TH North 0 — At Columbus, the Patriots suffered a Conference Indiana road defeat.
• Greencastle 7, Sullivan 2 — At Greencastle, freshman Bryce Shacklett scored his first career goal on an assist from Jacob Cox and Giuseppe Leone tallied on a free kick for the Golden Arrows.
Sullivan plays Wednesday at North Knox.
• Crawfordsville 10, Northview 0 — At Brazil, the Knights fell in a nonconference match.
Girls
• Northview 11, Crawfordsville 0 — At Brazil, the Knights put seven goals past the Athenians in the first half in an easy victory, the eighth in a row for Northview.
Crawfordsville=0=0=-=0
Northview=7=4=-=11
Northview goals — Kassidy Kellett 3, Emma Whitman 2, Ralee Everheart, Ava Dorsett, Maggie Latta, Maddie Corrigan, Kamryn Zadeii, Kamryn Hardy.
Next — Northview hosts Cascade on Wednesday.
• Columbus North 7, TH North 1 — At Columbus, Caroline Gauer scored the lone goal for the Patriots as North fell to 9-3 and 3-2 in Conference Indiana.
• Evansville Reitz 9, Terre Haute South 0 — At Evansville, the Braves fell in a nonconference match.
• Greencastle 4, Sullivan 1 — At Greencastle, the Tiger Cubs broke a 1-1 halftime deadlock with three second-half goals in a Western Indiana Conference contest. Sullivan fell to 7-5-1.
Tennis
• Bloomfield second — At Loogootee, Bloomfield defeated South Knox 5-0 but lost 5-0 to the host team to place second at the Loogootee Invitational.
• Linton 0-2 — At Loogootee, the Miners fell to host Loogootee 5-0 and to South Knox 4-1.
Golf
• Tigers fourth — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers placed fourth among 14 teams at the Paris Invitational.
Luke Bradley of Paris took third individually with an 80.
Team scores — Mattoon 323, Effingham St. Anthony 331, Charleston 342, Paris 344, Oblong 345, Lawrenceville 362, Bismarck-Henning 372, Olney 388, Rantoul 395, Casey 396, Oakwood 409, Tri-County 416, Salt Fork 441, Westville 443.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.