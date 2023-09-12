Terre Haute South scored two goals in each half en route to a 4-2 at Mooresville in boys high school soccer play Tuesday.
Talan Carton scored two goals in the game for South.
Jay Haddix had a goal and Blaine Morris. Jesus Rascon, Sebastian Nelson, Omar Vega and Gabe Bourque contributed one assist, each.
South (now 4-6-2) faces Terre Haute North on Thursday on the Braves field.
Girls soccer
- West Vigo 1, Greencastle 1, Vikings in shootout — At West Vigo, the Vikings topped Greencastle in penalties. Kyarra DeGroote, Dusty Welker and Alicia Stark scored spot kicks for the Vikings. Lily Krause blocked three penalty shots.
Dusty Welker scored off a corner kick by Rilee Cramer. Krause had 12 saves in regulation.
Next — The Vikings (6-5) play host to Owen Valley on Thursday.
Boys tennis
- Northview 5, Greencastle 0 — At Brazil, the Knights got a convincing win by taking all five points. No. 1 singles player Brayden Goff staved off Jay Glotzbach in the second set, 7-5, following a 6-3 first-set victory.
No. 2 singles Derek Morrison won 6-2, 6-1. No. 3 Josh Fowler came away with 6-2, 6-3 wins. No. 1 doubles team of Caden Schrader/Kmaden Kellett didn't drop a game.
JV — Northview won 5-0.
Next — Northview (8-4) plays host to South Putnam on Thursday.
Singles — Brayden Goff (Nv) def. Jay Glotzbach (G) 6-3 7-5; Derek Morrison (Nv) def. Joel Hammond (G) 6-2 6-1; Josh Fowler (Nv) def. Paul Lewis (G) 6-2 6-3.
Doubles — Caden Schrader/Kamden Kellett (Nv) def. Mitch Staggers/Kyle Brentlinger (G) 6-0 6-0; Zac Buell/Gavin Roark (Nv) def. Griffin Beasley/Daniel Johnstron (G) 6-1 6-2.
- West Vigo 5, South Vermillion 0 — At West Vigo, the Vikings swept the singles and doubles matchers without dropping a set. No. 1 singles Bandon Dailey didn't lose a set.
No. 2 singles Christian Foltz had 6-1, 6-4 wins. No. 3 singles Colton Enyeart gave the Vikings a singles sweep. The tandems of Bryce Easton/Jayce Noblitt and Briston Pape/Jack Readinger won by at least five games in each set, apiece.
Singles — Brandon Dailey (WV) def. Brayson Shoults (SV) 6-0, 6-0; Christian Foltz (WV) def. Walt Beardsley (SV) 6-1, 6-4; Colton Enyeart (WV) def. Zane Matherly (SV) 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Bryce Easton/Jayce Noblitt (WV) def. Landon Downs/Cael Buddle (SV) 6-1, 6-1; Briston Pape/Jack Readinger (WV) def. Coleman Rice/Brock Skinner (SV) 6-0, 6-1.
JV — West Vigo won 3-0.
Next — West Vigo (5-6) plays host to Linton on Wednesday.
Girls tennis
- Effingham St. Anthony 9, Paris 0 — At Paris, a formidable Effingham St. Anthony swept the host Tigers on Tuesday.
St. Anthony didn't lose a set and its No. 4 singles Myah Bartos didn't drop one game. The closest doubles match was No. 1 as Emerson Barrett and Graci Watson fell 6-2, 6-3.
Paris falls to 6-2 for the season.
Singles — Emily Kowalke (STA) def. Emerson Barrett (P) 6-1, 6-1; Mia Kinkelaar (STA) def. Graci Watson (P) 6-3, 6-1; Liv Hoene (STA) def. Bella Moreschi (P) 6-2, 6-3; Ellie Link (STA) def. Myah Bartos (P) 6-0, 6-0; Nora Trupiano (STA) def. Shelby Fry (P) 6-1, 6-2; Anna Greene (STA) def. Ava Barrett (P) 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles — Kinkelaar/Link (STA) def. E. Barrett/Watson (P) 6-2, 6-3; Kowalke/Hoene (STA) def. Moreschi/Bartos (P) 6-0, 6-0; Trupiano/Julia Schultz (STA) def. Fry/A. Barrett (P) 6-1, 6-2.
JV — Paris won 6-5.
Next — Paris (6-2) on Thursday faces Effingham.
• Robinson 8, Charleston 1 — At Charleston, Ill., Maroons No. 1 singles ace Annie List got her 10th victory of the season in straight sets, leading her team to its third regular-season win.
Robinson (3-1) plays at 4 p.m. Thursday at Casey.
