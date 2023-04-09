Terre Haute South’s baseball team had a fairly enjoyable Easter weekend on the diamond.
On Friday, the Braves lost at Southport 4-3. Brady Weidenbenner had Terre Haute South’s only hit, but Ross Olsen managed to knock in two of its three runs without a hit. Gunnar Langer took the pitching loss in relief of starter Ty Stultz, who went 4 2/3 innings.
That was the first Conference Indiana contest of the season for both teams.
On Saturday, South traveled to Olney, Ill., to take on Richland County for a doubleheader.
The Braves won Game 1 by an 8-1 score behind a 3-for-4 hitting performance from Brady Wilson, who also batted in four runs. Winning pitcher Nathan Wright went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Levi Weidenbenner scored three runs.
In Game 2, South emerged with a 16-5 triumph as Wilson, Wright and Stultz each had two hits and Wilson, Olsen, Wright and Matthew Ewing each knocked in two runs. Wright and Wilson doubled to provide the Braves’ only extra-base hits. Wilson also scored three runs and Ayden Napier pitched a five-inning complete game.
South (3-1 overall) will visit CI foe Bloomington North on Tuesday
I I I
In other high school baseball Saturday:
• Clay City 8, Sullivan 3 — At Clay City, Brody Shaw went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs and Wyatt Adams knocked in two runs to lead the victorious Eels.
For Sullivan, Isaak Osborne went 2 for 3. The Golden Arrows trailed 7-2 through three innings.
Sullivan (1-5) will play host to Indian Creek on Tuesday. Clay City (5-0) will travel to North Daviess on Monday.
Boys golf
• North wins Northview Invitational — At Forest Park in Brazil, well-balanced Terre Haute North shot a 330 to edge Greencastle by one stroke for the top spot in the 12-team Northview Invitational on Saturday.
Individually, Northview’s Lane Notter earned medalist honors with a 75, Edgewood’s Luke Garrett was runner-up with a 76 and Cloverdale’s Noah Betts finished third, also with a 76.
Team scores — Terre Haute North 330, Greencastle 331, Edgewood 343, Northview 343, Terre Haute South 349, Cloverdale 358, Parke Heritage 358, South Vermillion 372, West Vigo 373, Sullivan 376, Cascade 395, Shakamak 403.
Terre Haute North (330) — Cole Higham 79, Josh Ferres 82, Connor Bishop 84, Nathan Fields 85.
Northview (343) — Lane Notter 75, Kamden Kellett 83, Lincoln Pierce 91, Aydan Green 94.
Terre Haute South (349) — Nick Winning and Kyle Kennedy 85, Nick Stewart 89, Peyton Turner 90.
Parke Heritage (358) — Treigh Schelsky 79, Sutton Ramsay 91, Carson Cosby 92, Max Dowd 96.
South Vermillion (372) — Tucker Higgins 80, Josiah McBride 96, Daven Smith 97, Jase Cox 99.
West Vigo (373) — Derek Dean 79, Carson Mowrer 92, Collin Akers 94, Caleb Francis 108.
Sullivan (376) — Rowdy Adams 79, Koby Wood 92, Levi Vaness 98, Cam Stewart 107.
Shakamak (403) — Will Miller 87, Mason Barton 95, Collin Fullford 98, Blaze Newton 123.
Softball
• Barr-Reeve 4-6, Clay City 0-4 — At Montgomery, Barr-Reeve tallied four runs in the bottom of the first inning in Game 2, then held off the Eels to complete the sweep Saturday.
For Clay City, Abigale Shearer batted in two runs and Lulu Koehler scored two runs in Game 2.
Clay City (3-2) will play Thursday at North Central.
• Miners take consolation game — In the Vincennes Lincoln tournament, Linton lost to Lawrenceville, Ill., 3-1 before routing Dugger 17-1 in five innings in the consolation game Saturday.
Lawrenceville allowed only four Linton hits in the earlier matchup. One of them was a Bradie Chambers double.
The Miners’ bats came alive against Dugger, scoring 13 runs in the third inning alone. For the game, winning pitcher Claire Stanton (grand slam), Adyson Littlejohn and Reagan Kearns homered for Linton. Kearns ended up 4 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs, Stanton knocked in four runs, Littlejohn went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a double to go with her roundtripper, Erin Elliott went 2 for 2 with two runs and a triple, Kylie Cooksey went 2 for 4 with two runs and a double and Adriona Page went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.
From the circle, Stanton allowed only one hit and two walks with 10 strikeouts in five innings.
The Miners (1-3) will play host to Bedford North Lawrence on Monday.
Girls tennis
• Terre Haute South 4, Mount Vernon 1; Terre Haute South 5, Whiteland 0 — At Greenwood, the Braves chalked up a pair of neutral-site victories Saturday — their first two of the season — after losing to host Center Grove on Friday.
TH South 4, Mount Vernon 1Singles — Sarah Rowe (THS) def. Kylie Brandes 0-6, 7-5 (10-7); 2 singles Aja Irish (THS) def. Ava Lusby 6-2, 3-6 (10-8); Maria Downs (MV) def. Briley Ireland 2-6, 6-1 (10-8).
Doubles — Ayden Zinkovich-Savannah Semmler (THS) def. Carmen Lugo-Kim Joubert 6-0, 7-6 (7-4); Samhita Shantharam-Jordan Miller (THS) def. Addy Lockwood-Sophie Maxwell 7-6 (8-6), 6-3.
JV — Mount Vernon won 5-0.
TH South 5, Whiteland 0Singles — Rowe (THS) def. Sara Ulrich 6-0, 6-1; Irish (THS) def. Candace Stephenson 6-1, 6-1; Ireland (THS) def. Ella Proctor 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles — Zinkovich-Semmler (THS) def. Cathy Nguyen-Kinsey Shipp 6-1, 5-7 (10-7); Shantharam-Miller (THS) def. Saphira Brown-Rowen Starns 6-2, 6-2.
JV — South won 4-0.
Next — South (2-2) will play Evansville Reitz Memorial on Monday at Evansville North’s courts.
FridayCenter Grove 4, TH South 1Singles — Rowe (THS) def. Rebecca Dick 6-4, 6-3; Valeria Arriz (CG) def. Irish 6-3, 6-0; Sloane Small (CG) def. Ireland 6-1, 6-0
Doubles — Ava Beecher-Aliyeh Boyer (CG) def. Zinkovich-Semmler 6-2, 6-2; Annaliese Runkle-Peri Small (CG) def. Shantharam-Miller 6-3, 6-3.
JV — Center Grove won 5-3.
• Sullivan 5, South Putnam 0 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows’ singles trio of Hanna Burkhart, Paige Chickadaunce and Ally McKinney didn’t lose a game in their season-opening match Saturday.
Singles — Hanna Burkhart (S) def. Ava Watson 6-0, 6-0; Paige Chickadaunce (S) def. Alie Newby 6-0, 6-0; Ally McKinney (S) def. Maddie Newby 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Sarah Francis-Maggie McCammon (S) def. Kylie Arnold-Sydnee Boswell 6-2, 6-0; Parker Mischler-Izzie Jenkins (S) def. Courtney Huff-Kaley Hodge 6-2, 6-0.
JV — Sullivan won 6-1.
Next — Sullivan (1-0) will play host to Vincennes Lincoln on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.