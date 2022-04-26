Rhyan Shaffer tossed a one-hitter as West Vigo's baseball team remained unbeaten in Western Indiana Conference play with a 9-0 win at Edgewood.
Shaffer had six strikeouts in the contest. Jaydon Bradbury, Nick Lindsey and Peyton Clerk had multi-hit games. Gabe Skelton had three RBI.
West Vigo (12-1, 5-0) hosts Indian Creek on Wednesday.
I I I
In other baseball action:
• Sullivan 14, South Putnam 5 — At Sullivan, a seven-run third inning was decisive for the Golden Arrows. Conner McCrary and Rocco Roshel both had three hits in the winning effort.
• Riverton Parke 8, Clay City 4 — At Clay City, the Panthers surged late. Clay City led by a run in the sixth inning, but Riverton Parke tied it in the seventh and scored six runs in the eighth inning to win the road nonconference game.
• Shakamak 16, Eastern Greene 2 — At Jasonville, the Lakers romped in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game.
Tennis
Girls
• Northview 3, West Vigo 2 — At Brazil, Ellie Easton and Avery Lasecki won for the Vikings. Northview winners were not available.
• South Knox 4, North Central 1 — At Verne, the Spartans earned the victory.
Softball
• West Vigo 3, Edgewood 2 — At Ellettsville, Janelle Sullivan and Avery Funk combined to scatter 10 hits in the circle as the Vikings improved to 3-1 in the WIC.
Ashley Dunkin, Adelynn Harris, Carlea Funk and Avery Funk all had multi-hit games
• Clay City 11, Linton 1 — At Clay City, the Eels scored all of their runs from the third to fifth innings as they earned the five-inning victory.
Lexi Thompson had three hits, including a home run for the Eels. Sophie Moshos, Kaylee Miller and Abigail Shearer also homered for Clay City.
• Sullivan 14, South Putnam 4 — At Sullivan, Aubrey Wiltermood had four hits, including a home run, as the Golden Arrows earned the Western Indiana Conference win in five innings.
• South Vermillion 14, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0 — At Georgetown, Ill., the Wildcats romped in the interstate showdown.
• Martinsville 16, Chrisman 3 — At Chrisman, Ill., the Bluestreaks rolled to victory.
• Hutsonville 6, Dugger Union 1 — At Dugger, the Tigers earned the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.