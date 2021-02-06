Terre Haute South's Hayley Sakbun qualified for the IHSAA girls swimming state finals on Saturday by winning two events at the Plainfield Sectional on Saturday.
Sakbun, a junior, won the 100 and 200-meter freestyle events. Sakbun won the 100 with a time of 52.96 seconds, besting second-place Hallie Meyer of Plainfield by over a second.
In the 200, Sakbun edged Plainfield's Sydney Srnka with a time of 1:55.60, winning by .3 of a second.
Only first-place winners are assured of an IHSAA berth, but some local competitors will wait to see if their near-miss will still qualify via the state qualifying standard.
South's Ava Rose just barely missed qualifying in diving with a score of 415.15, one point shy of Planfield's Hannah Clark. South also had the third-place diver in Grace Foltz.
Terre Haute North's Anne Demchak was second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:00.74 and in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.90.
South's 400 freestyle relay also finished second with a time of 3:39.70.
The state meet begins for area swimmers at noon next Friday at the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI. To maintain social distancing, the field is being split in half based on which sectional swimmers advance from.
Plainfield Sectional
(winner and top-placing local individual listed)
Team scores - Plainfield 486, Avon 344, TH South 329, TH North 225, Cascade 216, Greencastle 182, South Putnam 158, Danville 134, North Putnam 62, West Vigo 59.
200 relay - 1. Plainfield 1:49.65, 3. TH South 1:54.35; 200 free - 1. Hayley Sakbun (THS) 1:55.60; 200 IM - 1. Elle Gilkerson (P) 2:11.21, 5. Demme Hancewicz (THS) 2:17.98; 50 free - 1. Josie Heyob (P) 25.10, 4. Hancewicz (THS) 25.66; Diving - 1. Hannah Clark (P) 416.80, 2. Ava Rose (THS) 415.15; 100 fly - 1. Hannah Jones (A) 56.42, 2. Anne Demchak (THN) 1:00.74; 100 free - 1. Sakbun (THS) 52.96; 500 free - 1. Lucia Engle-Wilkerson (P) 5:11.50, 3. Madison Myers (THN) 5:27.49; 200 relay - 1. Plainfield 1:38.96, 4. TH South 1:46.92; 100 back - 1. Jones (A) 56.08, 2. Demchak (THN) 1:00.90; 100 breast - 1. Gilkerson (P) 1:04.84, 11. Myers (THN) 1:14.72; 400 relay - 1. Plainfield 3:36.85, 2. TH South 3:39.70.
Basketball
• West Vigo 60, South Putnam 47 - At West Terre Haute, the Vikings won their third straight contest and improved their Western Indiana Conference mark.
The Vikings, now 7-9 and 3-5 in the WIC, next host Terre Haute South next Friday.
• Plainfield 67, TH South 40 - At TH South, the host Braves lost their eighth game in a row against the Class 4A No. 7 Quakers, who improved to 16-1.
For the Braves, the eight-game skid matched a losing streak of the same length it had in 2020. South next hosts Class 2A No. 4 Linton on Tuesday.
• Northview 77, Bloomfield 67 - At Bloomfield, the Knights won their third in a row against a solid Bloomfield squad. Northview (9-6) next plays at Brown County next Friday.
• Sullivan 77, Edgewood 65 - At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows fought their way out of a halftime deficit to pull away from the Mustangs and to maintain their spot atop the Western Indiana Conference.
Randy Kelley had 19 points for the Class 3A No. 10 Arrows (14-2). Braden Flanagan and Jackson Hills had 18 apiece as Sullivan converted 60% from the field.
Sullivan next travels to North Central on Tuesday.
• South Vermillion 55, Clay City 46 - At Clay City, the Wildcats won their second in a row. Anthony Garzolini led South Vermillion with 22 points. Clay City was paced by 19 points from Paiden Myers.
The Wildcats (5-11) next host Southmont on Tuesday. Clay City (1-8) next hosts North Daviess on Tuesday.
• Parke Heritage 62, Tri-West 48 - At Marshall, Ind., the Wolves moved to 17-3 overall with the nonconference triumph.
Parke Heritage next hosts Fountain Central next Friday.
• Crawfordsville 88, Riverton Parke 57 - At Mecca, the host Panthers didn't even enough for the Athenians in a nonconference defeat.
Riverton Parke (7-6) next plays at North Putnam on Tuesday.
• Linton 77, WRV 44 - At Linton, the Miners moved to 16-3 and 3-1 in the SWIAC as they eased past their closest neighbors.
Linton next plays at Terre Haute South on Tuesday. WRV (1-16) next hosts Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday.
• North Central 55, Shakamak 49 - At Farmersburg, the Thunderbirds won their second-straight contest. North Central (10-8, 2-3 SWIAC) next hosts county rival Sullivan on Tuesday. Shakamak (5-8, 0-3) hosts Linton on Wednesday.
• Sullivan, Ill. 56, Paris 51 – At Sullivan, Ill., Mason Hutchings paced the Tigers with 16 points, but Paris fell in a nonconference contest, one night after beating Tolono Unity 67-33 in their season opener.
Paris (1-1) next hosts Newton on Tuesday.
• Effingham St. Anthony 53, Robinson 46 - At Effingham, Ethan Shidler led the Maroons (2-1) with 12 points.
Robinson next hosts Olney on Tuesday.
Wrestling
• Eight Wildcats advance to semistate - At Frankfort, South Vermillion advanced eight wrestlers to the New Castle Semistate next Saturday.
Joey Shew won the 220-pound weight class as he pinned Billy Kepler of Carmel in the title match.
Other South Vermillion who advanced are Haydon Kindred (113, runner-up), Wyatt English (120, runner-up), Holden Southard (126, fourth place), Gabriel Clay (132, runner-up), Dallas Craft (138, runner-up), Kaiden Lorey (195, runner-up) and Matt Goeppner (285, runner-up).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.