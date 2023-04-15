Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Rain showers in the morning, then cloudy and windy in the afternoon. Morning high of 60F with temps falling to near 45. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Overcast. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.