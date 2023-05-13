Host Terre Haute North defeated Terre Haute South by five strokes Saturday to win the Ramblin' Reck Patriot Invitational at Hulman Links in boys high school golf.
Cole Higham of the Patriots was medalist with a 74.
Team scores — Terre Haute North A 330, Terre Haute South A 335, Brebeuf 338, Evansville Mater Dei 339, Terre Haute South B 353, Indianapolis North Central 354, South Vermillion 393, Indianapolis North Central B 409, Lawrence Central 422, Terre Haute North B 441.
North A — Cole Higham 74, Connor Bishop 85, Josh Ferres 80, Nathan Fields 93, Abe Nasser 91.
South A — Nick Winning 76, Peyton Turner 87, Nick Stewart 84, Kyle Kennedy 93, Josh Michael 88.
South B — Nick Cherry 79, Justin Pemberton 101, Nolan Mishler 86, Seth Brown 87, Prem Patel 110.
North B — Josh Lee 94, Oliver Smith 106, Landon Wilkinson 127, Jackson Page 114, Isaiah Racey 132
- Clovers win WIC — At Cascades, Cloverdale edged Greencastle by one stroke to win the Western Indiana Conference championship.
All-conference selections included Lane Notter of Northview and Hunter Pirtle of Sullivan, whose teams tied for fourth place.
Team scores — Cloverdale 337, Greencastle 338, Edgewood 342, Northview and Sullivan 357, West Vigo 363, Indian Creek 382, Brown County 382, Owen Valley 393, South Putnam 450, North Putnam incomplete team.
- First title for Lakers — At Phil Harris, Shakamak won the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference tournament for the first time in its history.
Will Miller was conference medalist with an 80 for the Lakers, and teammate Mason Barton was second with 81. Blaise Norton and Collin Fulford, the only other team members, shot 93 and 103 respectively.
Team scores — Shakamak 357, Bloomfield 371, Eastern Greene 372, North Daviess 375, North Central 390, Linton 392, White River Valley 395.
Tennis
- South splits — At Terre Haute South, the Braves beat Plainfield but were edged by Avon in a pair of home matches.
South 5, Plainfield 0
Singles — Sarah Rowe (S) def. Roby Woodson 6-4, 6-4; Samhita Shantharam (S) def. Reese Woodson 6-3, 5-7, 1-0 (10-3); Aja Irish (S) def. Bella Gilliam 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Savannah Semmler-Ayden Zinkovich (S) def. Sarah Buckner-Mahala Hess 7-5, 6-3; Briley Ireland-Jordan Miller (S) def. Maddie Brothers-CHloe Summer 6-2, 6-0.
JV — South 6, Plainfield 5.
Avon 3, South 2
Singles — Rowe (S) def. Hanan Alwale 7-6 (7-2), 6-0; Jocelyn Summers (A) def. Shantharam 7-6 (7-3), 6-4; Adelyn Wyndham (A) def. Irish 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Semmler-Zinkovich (S) def. Katherine Langford-Katie Reeder 6-3, 6-4; Hannah Prickett-Makayla Record (A) def. Ireland-Miller 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.
JV — South 6, Avon 2.
Next — Terre Haute South (13-9) awaits this week's sectional.
- Olney wins LIC — At Paris, Ill., Olney lived up to its status as favorite by winning the Little Illini Conference Tournament on Saturday.
Olney finished with 29 points to 16 each for Paris and Newton, 7.5 for Robinson, 4.5 for Casey and 0 for Mt. Carmel.
Drake Bartos of Paris was a second-team all-conference selection, while Hudson David, Marcus Mitchell and Robert Wells were honorable-mention choices.
Friday
- Sullivan 3, Gibson Southern 2 — At Fort Branch, the visiting Golden Arrows improved to 19-1.
Parker Mischler and Ella King came back from a first-set loss to provide a decisive point at No. 2 doubles.
Singles — Hanna Burkhart (S) def. Maddie Boss 6-0, 6-1; Paige Chickadaunce (S) def. Sydnel Purcell 6-4, 6-1; Lilly Schmitt (GS) def. Ally McKinney.
Doubles — Lillie Booth-Gabby Smitha (GS) def. Sarah Francis-Maggie McCammon 2-6, 6-3, 6-1; Ella King-Parker Mischler (S) def. Emilee Bullock-Mallory Maurer 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.
JV — Sullivan 5, Gibson Southern 4.
Next — Sullivan (19-1) awaits sectional competition.
Baseball
- Lakers win — At Washington, Shakamak defeated the host Hatchets and Sullivan to win the Tom Miles Invitational.
Sullivan, now 10-14, beat North Harrison 6-1 as Tyler Kellett pitched a five-hitter and Jared Norris was 2 for 2 with two doubles and two RBI.
Shakamak, 12-7, then scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat Sullivan 8-7. Colin Barber was 2 for 2 with two runs, Brady Yeryar 2 for 4 with a double and two runs and Luke Cornelius had a double and four RBI for Shakamak while Marcus Roshel was 3 for 4 with a triple and three runs, Conner McCrary 3 for 4, Jacob Hawkins 3 for 5 and Isaak Osborne 2 for 4 for Sullivan.
- Clay CIty 6, North Knox 3 — At Clay City, Zain Keller hit a two-run homer and winning pitcher Noah Atkinson was 2 for 4 for the Eels.
- Linton 7, South Knox 0 — At Linton, Luke McDonald and Jamison Fields had homers — McDonald's hit breaking the windshield of the Spartans' bus — as the Miners won on Senior Day.
- Terre Haute North 8, Northview 6 — At Brazil, Sam Glotzbach and Austin Black went back-to-back with a two-run double and a two-run triple as the Patriots rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh.
Noah Bray was 3 for 4, Nate Millington and Bryson Carpenter each scored three times and Dilun King pitched 3.1 innings of hitless relief with six strikeouts for the Patriots, now 7-9.
Cam Green was 2 for 3 and Zac Buell had a two-run double and some big defensive plays in the outfield for the Knights. Losing pitcher Caden Schrader did not allow an earned run.
- Robinson 4, Sullivan 3, 9 innings— At Robinson, Ill., freshman A.J. Knoblett hit an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh, then scored the tying run as the host Maroons came from behind.
Julian Parker was 2 for 4 for the Maroons, now 9-17. Isaak Osborne was 3 for 5, Conner McCrary 2 for 4 and Jaden Norris 1 for 4 with a double for the 9-13 Golden Arrows.
- Edgewood 8, Shakamak 2 — At Ellettsville, the visiting Lakers fell to 10-7 with the nonconference loss.
Softball
- Northview 3, Clay CIty 2 — At Brazil, winning pitcher Maggie Krause was 3 for 3 with a double and a walkoff RBI single as the Knights got all their runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Karlee Smith was 3 for 3 with a double and drove in both Clay City runs, while Lulu Koehler was 2 for 3 and Lizzy Sinders 2 for 4.
- North Central 15, White River Valley 2 — At Switz City, Mykenzie Wence had three hits and a season-high 15 strikeouts in the circle for the Thunderbirds.
Shelby Seay had three hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs and Emily Woodruff had two hits and three RBI for North Central.
- Terre Haute South 9, Northview 6 — At South, the Braves won for the eighth time in the last 10 games as Maddy Griswold was the winning pitcher with a save from Emma Cesinger.
Kyar McVay was 2 for 4 for South, while Lakyn Hadley had a double and three RBI and Izzy Light drove in a run.
- Sullivan 5, Linton 4 — At Linton, winning pitcher Jaylynn Hobbs struck out 15 batters and scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh with some alert baserunning for Class 2A's sixth-ranked Golden Arrows.
Kate Ridgway was 2 for 4, Mylee Vandevender 1 for 3 with a double and Avery Wiltermood 1 for 3 with two runs for the Arrows. Bradie Chambers was 3 for 4 with two runs, Addi Ward 2 for 4 and Maelee Pilant had a two-run double for the Miners.
- Edgewood 8, Clay City 3 — At Ellettsville, Abi Shearer was 2 for 3 with a double in a losing cause for the Eels.
Also for Clay City, now 11-8, freshman Kambryn Rhodes hit a two-run homer, Lizzy Sinders was 1 for 3 with a double and Lexi Thompson was 1 for 4 with a solo homer.
Track
- DeGroote sets record — At Brazil, West Vigo's Kyarra DeGroote won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes and was second in the 400 earlier this week at the Western Indiana Conference meet.
DeGroote set a conference record in the 200. West Vigo finished fourth in the meet.
