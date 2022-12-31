Paris took a 25-23 lead into the fourth quarter after trailing early, but lost Friday to Camp Point Central/Augusta Southeastern 36-32 in the championship game of the Small School Girls bracket of the State Farm Classic for girls high school basketball.
Now 16-1, the Tigers host Mt. Zion on Tuesday. Kaitlyn Coombs was named to the all-tournament team.
In other games for Paris, the Tigers beat Stanford Olympia 62-40 as Coombs had 18 points and Deming Hawkins had 13 and beat Rockford Lutheran 55-35 as Coombs had 16 points, Graci Watson 14 and Taylor Clark 10.
In other girls basketball last week:
- Bloomington North 46, Northview 33 -- At Indianapolis, the Knights couldn't hold an early lead as they played the Cougars at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Now 10-3, Northview plays Terre Haute North on Monday morning in the resumption of the Jenni Marietta State Farm Classic.
- Columbus North 60, Terre Haute North 33 -- At Columbus, the Patriots suffered a Conference Indiana loss on Thursday.
Preslee Michael, Halle Hayes and Becca Gore scored seven points each and Aubrey Ervin six for North, 6-10 and 0-2, which plays at Northview on Monday morning.
- Braves go 1-1 -- At Speedway, Terre Haute South was 1-1 on Thursday at the Speedway Tournament, losing 46-38 to the host team and beating Rising Sun 46-39.
Now 5-10, South plays Thursday at Paris.
- Thunderbirds win own tournament -- At Farmersburg, North Central beat Robinson 43-40 on Tuesday to win its own two-day tournament.
Jalyn Davidson had a game-high 17 points for North Central, while Marisa Zane had 15 points and Elizabeth Shea 10 for the Maroons.
North Central is now 11-4 and hosts South Vermillion on Thursday. Robinson is 11-5 and plays Thursday at Cumberland.
In North Central's earlier tournament games Monday, the Thunderbirds beat Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville 70-13 and beat Orleans 43-39.
- Falcons go 1-3 -- At Bismarck, Ill., North Vermillion lost three of four games at the Bismarck-Henning Blue Devil Classic.
On Tuesday, North Vermillion lost 36-15 to Tolono Unity, with Olivia Pearman scoring a team-high four points, and lost 69-43 to Benton Central as Braxtyn Dunham had eight points, Tera Thompson seven and Callie Naylor six.
On Wednesday, North Vermillion lost 42-30 to Cissna Park with Cadence Dunham and Pearman scoring seven points each and Braxtyn Dunham six, but beat the host team 55-29 as Braxtyn Dunham had 13 points.
Now 7-8, North Vermillion hosts Riverton Parke on Thursday.
THS is currently in second place at the end of day 1 of the Mooresville holiday classic. 7 Braves will return on day 2 and are guaranteed top 8 finishes in the 32 team field. Seniors Jorge Franco and Alex Rose are both in the semi finals.
Gauranteed Medalists
126 Josiah Dedeaux
145 Coy Bender
152 Luke May
160 Jorge Franco
182 Kyle Kennedy
220 Alex Rose
285 Sean Murphy
