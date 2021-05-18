Northview's Lauren Sackett struck out 11 and she was 3-for-3 with a double and 2 RBI as the Knights earned a 10-1 victory over West Vigo in a Western Indiana Conference softball contest.
Karigan Krider and Sydney Bays had two-hit games for the Knights, who improved to 20-5 and 10-1 in the WIC.
Northview next plays at Terre Haute North on Wednesday. West Vigo next plays at Indian Creek on Thursday.
In other softball action:
• Sullivan 5, Owen Valley 3 — At Sullivan, Abby Wiltermood was 4-for-4 with a triple and home run in the Golden Arrows' win.
Owen Valley=102=000=0=—=3=6=1
Sullivan=300=101=X=—=5=11=2
W — Edmondson. L — McDonald.
Highlights — For Sullivan, Abby Wiltermood was 4-for-4 with a triple and HR, Delainey Shorter was 2-for-3 with a HR.
Next — Sullivan hosts North Central on Thursday.
• North Central 5, Shakamak 3 — At Jasonville, Mykenzie Wence struck out 11 for the victorious Thunderbirds.
Monday
• West Vigo 9, Linton 7 — At Linton, Alex Barnaby'd eighth inning double broke the ice as the Vikings claimed an extra-inning nonconference win over the Miners. Adelynn Harris was 4-for-4 for West Vigo. Kenzie Rice struck out five. Linton's Sydney Lockhart was 4-for-5.
West Vigo=201=030=12=—=9=15=1
Linton=300=010=30=—=7=11=2
W — Funk. L — Overman
For West Vigo, Adelynn Harris was 4-for-4, Kenzie Rice was 2-for-5, Alex Barnaby was 3-for-4 with two doubles, Carlea Funk was 2-for-5, Zoe Boatman was 2-for-4, Ruhrback had a triple; For Linton, Sydney Lockhart was 4-for-5, Abby Brownfield was 2-for-4.
Baseball
• TH South 7, Shakamak 6 — At TH South, Jackson McFarland homered as the Braves scored two in the bottom of the seventh to slip by the Lakers. Logan Barris was 2-for-4 for Shakamak.
Shakamak=000=012=3=—=6=6=4
TH South=021=110=2=—=7=7=3
W — Helton. L — Cox.
Highlights — For Shakamak, Logan Barris was 2-for-4, Brady Yeryar had a double; For TH South, Jackson McFarland homered and had 2 RBI, Ayden Macke was 2-for-3 with a double.
Next — TH South plays at North Daviess on Friday. Shakamak plays at North Vermillion on Thursday.
• TH North 7, Vincennes Lincoln 5 — At TH North, Caden Mason was 3-for-4 with two doubles and 2 RBI as the Patriots prevailed in a home nonconference contest. Bryson Carpenter was also 2-for-4.
Vincennes Lincoln=000=001=4=—=5=4=3
TH North=301=003=X=—=7=8=0
W — Neice.
Next — TH North hosts Covington on Thursday.
• Sullivan 6, Owen Valley 3 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows scored three in the bottom of the fifth to break the deadlock.
Owen Valley=210=000=0=—=3=4=2
Sullivan=210=030=X=—=6=11=3
W — Steimel. L — Dill.
Highlights — For Sullivan, M. Roshel was 2-for-4, McKinney was 3-for-4 with a double, Cox and Steimel both had a double and 2 RBI.
Next — Sullivan hosts Vincennes Lincoln on Wednesday.
• South Vermillion 11, North Central 1 — At Clinton, the Wildcats won the nonconference contest.
• Linton 7, Loogootee 1 — At Loogootee, the Miners earned the nonconference triumph.
• Riverton Parke 12, Faith Christian 0 — At Mecca, the Panthers romped in a nonconference game.
Golf
• Eels, Mustangs tie — At Linton, both Clay City and Edgewood shot 175s at Phil Harris Golf Course. Justin Hopkins carded a 34 for Clay City.
Team scores — Clay City 175, Edgewood 175, Bloomfield inc.
Monday
• Patriots 3rd, Braves 4th at CI — At Edinburgh, Terre Haute North finished third and Terre Haute South fourth in the Conference Indiana meet at Timbergate. Bloomington South won the event with a 305, edging Columbus North by one stroke.
Columbus North's Luke Schneider was medalist with a 72. Gavin Connor shot a 78 in the low round for the Patriots. South's Ryan Liebermann had the low round for the Braves at 79.
Team scores — Bloomington South 305, Columbus North 306, Terre Haute North 328, Terre Haute South 344, Bloomington North 354, Southport 364.
Medalist — Luke Schneider (CN) 72
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (328) — Gavin Connor 78, Logan Schuld 81, Cole Higham 82, Trey Steadman 87, Zach McCreery 93.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (344) — Ryan Liebermann 79, Caleb Maris 81, Andrew Baker 91, Nick Winning 93, Evan Burbring 99.
