PREP ROUNDUP: Northview volleyball stays unbeaten in WIC matches

Northview remains unbeaten in Western Indiana Conference play as it won at Greencastle 3-0 on Wednesday.
It was a tight match, but the Knights prevailed 25-22, 26-24 and 25-22. No individual statistics were reported.
The win was Northview’s third in a row and kept the Knights atop the WIC despite a 9-10 overall record.
Northview next travels to North Putnam on Thursday.
Tuesday
• Edgewood 3, Sullivan 2 — At Sullivan, Kennedy Wagaman had 20 assists and 13 kills and Ella King had 26 assists, but the Golden Arrows (9-2, 3-2) fell for only the second time this season.
Soccer
Boys
• South Knox 9, Sullivan 0 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows got 14 saves from George Phegley, but fell in a nonconference defeat.
Girls
• South Vermillion 1, Crawfordsville 0 — At Crawfordsville, Natalie Silver scored the game-winner for the Wildcats in a nonconference match.
Girls golf
• South wins — At Rea Park, Grace Kidwell shot a team-low 38 as the Braves bested Vincennes Lincoln, which did not have a complete team.
Team scores — TH South 178, Vincennes Lincoln incomplete
TH South (178) — Grace Kidwell 38, Abi English 42, Presley White 46, Abby Clark 52, Fin Sawyer 54, Gabbie Blakeney 55.
Next — TH South competes in the sectional on Friday at Forest Park.
Tuesday
• Linton wins SWIAC — At Linton, the Miners won the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference title at Phil Harris Golf Course. The Miners won by 12 strokes over North Daviess. Laney Lannen was co-medalist with a 47 as she tied North Daviess’ Gracey Knepp.
Team scores — Linton 194, North Daviess 206, Clay City 208, Eastern Greene 233, WRV incomplete
Linton (194) — Laney Lannen 47, Makenna O’Bryan 48, Millie Lynn 48, Gabbi Flath 51, Grace Habich 59.
Clay City (208) — Kelly Culver 48, Demi Wolfe 51, Olivia Owens 54, Makenna Blankenship 55, Saydee Hauer 69.
Boys tennis
• Loogootee 5, TH North 0 — At Vincennes, the Lions swept the Patriots in a nonconference match.
Singles — Leighton Jeffers (L) def. Mark Hankins 6-2, 7-5; Brandon Bledsoe (L) def. Reece Bradley 4-6, 4-2 ret; Koen Waggner (L) def. Connor Bishop 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles — Luke Nonte-Peyton Bledsoe (L) def. Mason Lubbehusen-Cole Marts 6-1, 6-0; Rory Tippery-Drew Walker (L) def. Clayton Stultz-John Lee 6-1, 6–2.
JV — Loogootee won 4-2.
Next — TH North plays at the Evansville North invite on Saturday.
