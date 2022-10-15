Both Northview and Terre Haute South's boys and girls teams advanced as top five finishers in the Edgewood Regional on Saturday.
Northview's girls were runner-up to champion Bloomington South. Terre Haute South advanced as the fifth-place team.
The Knights boys were fourth with 97 points, the Braves fifth with 137. Bloomington South also won the boys team title.
The top local finisher in the girls race was Linton's Peyton Smith, who was fifth. Bloomington South's Lily Myers won the girls race with a time of 18:56.
Area top 10 finishers in the girls race included Northview's Ellia Hayes (sixth), Halle Miller (ninth) and Gnister Grant (10th).
The top local finisher in the boys race was Northview's Jcim Grant, who was third. Bloomington South's Ryan Rheam was the champion with a time of 16:11.39.
Other area top 10 finishers in the boys race were Terre Haute North's Dylan Zeck (fifth) and Terre Haute South's Ethan Aidoo (eighth).
The top five teams plus the top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams advanced to the Brown County Semistate next Saturday.
Boys
(Top 5 teams advance, top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams advance)
Team scores - Bloomington North 44, Bloomington South 54, Edgewood 90, Northview 97, TH South 137, TH North 163, Orleans 203, Bedford NL 244, Clay City 249, West Vigo 256.
Top 10 overall - 1. Ryan Rheam (BLS) 16:11.39, 2. Jack Gildea (BLS) 16:21.38, 3. Jcim Grant (NV) 16:26.61, 4. Kyle Clark (BLN) 16:34.66, 5. Dylan Zeck (THN) 16:35.07, 6. Jacob Mitchell (BLN) 16:37.54, 7. Hunter Tabor (BLS) 16:44.97, 8. Ethan Aidoo (THS) 16:57.60, 9. Jack Holden (BLN) 17:05.19, 10. Zane Meyer (E) 17:05.55.
Top 10 advancing individuals - 5. Dylan Zeck (THN) 16:35.07, 16. Jonah Bailey (BNL) 17:23.23, 18. Bryce Jones (Orleans) 17:31.27, 28. Oliven Lee (THN) 17:53.13, 29. Patrick Alston (Orleans) 17:55.82, 30. Adam Oster (Mitchell) 17:56.78, 33. Bryland Pape (West Vigo) 17:59.60, 38. Glenn Gosnell (Pekin Eastern) 18:07.78, 39. Karter Jackson (South Vermillion) 18:11.93, 40. Christopher Sylvester (Bloomfield) 18:13.
Northview individuals (top 50 or better or top 5 team finisher) - 3. Jcim Grant 16:26.61, 11. Douglas Dillman 17:07.50, 27. Connor Propst 17:52.70, 35. Hank Slater 18:02.17, 37. Camden Johnson 18:03.50, 45. Nathan Kellar 18.31.75.
TH South individuals (top 5 team finishers) - 8. Ethan Aidoo 16:57.60, 25. Paul Bawinkel 17:50.78, 31. Braeden Chastain 17:56.94, 32. Braden Fears 17:59.02, 51. Owen Frazier 18:44.04.
TH North individuals (top 5 team finish) - 5. Dylan Zeck 16:35.07, 28. Oliven Lee 17:53.13, 46. Christopher Park 18:32.15, 53. Greysen Hollifield 18:50.91, 55. Matthew Chaney 19:10.99.
Clay City individuals (top 5 team finish) - 47. Clay Brown 18:33.90, 59. Michael Tucker 19:14.50, 62. Kyler Neal 19:26.53, 66. Lucas Laswell 19:32.84, 68. Jayden Hickenbotham 19:35.74.
West Vigo individuals (top 5 team finish) - 33. Bryland Pape 17:59.60, 48. Liam Campbell 18:37.02, 70. Cameron Nunez 19:38.06, 81. Kyson Daugherty 20:29.20, 86. Kyler Sullivan 21:59.27.
Other area individuals (top 50 finish or top team finish) - 42. James May (Shakamak) 18:24.05, 54. Brandon Todd (Riverton Parke) 19:01.60, 65. Luke Hayes (Parke Heritage) 19:31.94.
Girls
(Top 5 teams advance, top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams advance)
Team scores - Bloomington South 31, Northview 56, Edgewood 57, Bloomington North 98, TH South 169, Eastern Greene 175, TH North 186, Clay City 225, Owen Valley 225, Orleans 258.
Top 10 overall - Lily Myers (BLS) 18:56, 2. Clara Crain (E) 19:18, 3. Aurelia Martoglio (BLS) 19:20, 4. Jasmine Martoglio (BLS) 19:20, 5. Peyton Smith (Linton) 19:31, 6. Ellia Hayes (NV) 19:33, 7. Tamara Kun (BLS) 19:36, 8. Hannah Crain (E) 19:51, 9. Halle Miller (NV) 19:53, 10. Gnister Grant (NV) 19:58.
Top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams - 5. Peyton Smith (Linton) 19:31, 15. Lilyanna Blais (Eastern Greene) 20:09, 16. Macy Tucker (Clay City) 20:19, 17. Ava Sowder (Pekin Eastern) 20:22, 19. Brooke Mace (Parke Heritage) 20:27, 21. Esther Crane (Eastern Greene) 20:30, 22. Lanie Roberts (Salem) 20:31, 31. Ye-Won Jung (TH North) 21:36, 36. Isabella Turchi (South Vermillion) 22:01, 37. Allison Hughett (Orleans) 22:03.
Northview individuals (top 50 or top 5 team finishers) - 6. Ellia Hayes 19:33, 9. Halle Miller 19:53, 10. Gnister Grant 19:58, 11. Katelyn Morrison 20:04, 28. Aubrey Miller 21:15, 34. Maisie Eldridge 21:53.
TH South individuals (top 50 or top 5 team finishers) - 26. Madison Beaumont 21:05, 30. Caitlyn Strecker 21:25, 40. Courtney Powell 22:07, 44. Trista Bitzel 22:22, 53. Madilynn McDowell 22:53.
TH North individuals (top 5 team finishers) - 31. Ye-Won Change 21:36, 42. Isabella Spellman 22:11, 43. Alyse Thompson 22:19, 45. Hannah Gadberry 22:33, 50. Brinlee McCloud 22:47.
Clay City individuals (top 5 team finishers) - 16. Macy Tucker 20:19, 41. Carlee Unger 22:10, 68. Cambri Booe 24:01, 76. Olivia Owens 24:49, 82. Tessa Stagg 26:28, 83. Olivia Shidler 26:29.
Other area individuals (top finisher per team) - 5. Peyton Smith (Linton) 19:31, 19. Brooke Mace (Parke Heritage) 20:27, 36. Isabella Turchi (South Vermillion) 22:01, 56. Cassie Roush (West Vigo) 23:05, 61. Elayni Stone (Shakamak) 23:26, 65. Hannah Burkhart (Sullivan) 23:50.
Volleyball
Class A Clay City Sectional
• WRV wins - At Clay City, White River Valley won the Clay City Sectional as it defeated the host Eels 3-0 in the title match.
WRV (14-12) had swept North Central 3-0 in its morning semifinal. Clay City (13-17) had advanced with a 3-2 win over Bloomfield in its semifinal.
WRV advanced to the Edinburgh Regional.
Football
• Casey 52, Marshall 12 - At Marshall, Ill., the Warriors built a 46-6 lead by halftime in the Little Illini Conference rout.
Connor Sullivan ran for four touchdowns and rushed for 219 yards for Casey. Daryn Hupp had 109 rushing yards for the Warriors.
Rielly Wallace caught a touchdown pass from Kaden Matzke and Colin Smitley scored a rushing touchdown for the Lions.
