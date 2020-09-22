Northview's boys and girls cross country teams claimed championships in the Western Indiana Conference meet, which took place at Brown County on Tuesday.
Northview dominated the boys meet, winning with a score of 18, well-ahead of runner-up Sullivan's total of 105.
The Knights took six of the top eight spots in the meet, led by race winner Jcim Grant's time of 16 minutes, 18.7 seconds. Stuart Bennett (16:39.4) and Carter Mullenix (16:45.1) completed a sweep of the top three spots for Northview.
Sullivan's Dosson Lamb led the Golden Arrows with a sixth-place finish. West Vigo's best finish was Bryce Stateler's 11th place showing.
Northview won the girls meet by 46 points over Edgewood. No Northview runner finished worse than 14th and the Knights were led by Gnister Grant, who placed third with a time of 18:55.5
West Vigo's best finish was Cassie Roush's 20th place finish. Sullivan was paced by Hanna Burkhart, who placed 26th.
Boys
Team scores — Northview 18, Sullivan 105, Indian Creek 108, Brown County 118, West Vigo 156, Greencastle 160, Edgewood 166, North Putnam 179, Cloverdale 203, South Putnam 220, Owen Valley 252.
Top 10 — 1. Jcim Grant (Nv) 16:18.7; 2. Stuart Bennett (Nv) 16:18.7; 3. Carter Mullenix (Nv) 16;45.1; 4. Chase Austin (BC) 16:50.5; 5. Corbin Butts (Nv) 16:57.1; 6. Dosson Lamb (Su) 17:04.3; 7. Hank Slater (Nv) 17:06; 8. Douglas Dillman (Nv) 17:14.4; 9. Brady Koosman (C) 17:16.1; 10. Elliott Gough (E) 17:18.1.
Other top 40 Sullivan finishers — 12. William King 17:29.8; 24. Tim Lueking 18:26.7; 31. Paul Lueking 18:40.2; 32. Marcus Roshel 18:42.
Top 40 West Vigo finishers — 11. Bryce Stateler 17:24.5; 17. Levi Saude 17:49.4; 37. Garrett Roush 18:52.9; 38. Bryland Pope 18:53.1
Girls
Team scores — Northview 38, Edgewood 84, Indian Creek 91, Brown County 98, Owen Valley 146, Cloverdale 147, West Vigo 173, North Putnam 191, Greencastle 223, Sullivan 233.
Top 10 — 1. Annalyssa Crain (E) 18:06.9; 2. Clara Crain (E) 18:35.2; 3. Gnister Grant (Nv) 18:55.5; 4. Abigail Fleetwood (BC) 19:09.8; 5. Ellia Hayes (Nv) 19:15.4; 6. Hadley Gradolf (BC) 19:21.8; 7. Phoebe Dowty (IC) 19:29.9; 8. Maisie Eldridge (Nv) 19:39.3; 9. Emmat Bittner (E) 19:50.2; 10. Briley Shillings (Nv) 19:54.3.
Other top 40 Northview finishers — 12. Katie Morrison 20:15.1; 13. Halle Miller 20:16.1; 14. Piper Brinkman 20:19.1.
Top 40 West Vigo finishers — 20. Cassie Roush 21:15.2, 22. Maci Easton 21:24.2; 38. Sadie Herring 22:48.
Top 40 Sullivan finisher — 26. Hanna Burkhart 21:53.
In other cross country:
• Wildcats girls 2nd, Panthers boys 3rd at NV — At Cayuga, Seeger's girls and Notre de la Salette's boys won the North Vermillion Invitational. South Vermillion finished second in the girls meet. Riverton Parke was third in the boys meet.
Boys
Team scores — Notre Dame de la Salette 41, Seeger 49, Riverton Parke 77, Parke Heritage 109, Southmont 112, Attica 137, South Vermillion 175.
Top 10 — 1. Kolton Pearson (See) 17:33; 2. Henry Kracht (ND) 17:45; 3. Thomas Odle (See) 17:49; 4. James Peterson (ND) 18:12; 5. Mass Cass (Sm) 18:17; 6. Brandon Todd (RP) 18:21; 7. Dominc Dvorak (ND) 18:22; 8. Ethan Hernandez (See) 18:23; 9. Clint Mager (RP) 18:25; 10. Aaron Evans (Sm) 18:30.
Top 20 Parke Heritage finishers — 11. Blake Harris 18:37.
Best South Vermillion finisher — 31. Thomas Downing 21:45.
Girls
Team scores — Seeger 15, South Vermillion 55, Parke Heritage 68, no other school fielded a complete team
Top 10 — 1. Faith Allen (Southmont) 19:07, 2. Jennifer Romero (See) 19:18; 3. Libby Smith (See) 19:56; 4. Hadessah Austin (See) 20:21, 5. Allison High (See) 20:48, 6. Nataleigh Yarbrough (See) 21:23, 7. Bailey Duncan (Covington) 22:13, 8. Sydney Kramer (PH) 22:44, 9. Avah Watson (See) 22:51, 10. Emily Mager (Riverton Parke) 23:27.
Other top 20 Parke Heritage finishers — 17. Jenna Congleton 26:32.
Other top 20 Riverton Parke finishers — 20. Kelsie Blair 27:24.
Top 20 South Vermillion finishers — 11. Hailey Wanninger 23:56, 12. Emily Meyer 24:10, 14. Kyra Fellows 25;45.
Soccer
Boys
• West Vigo 5, Monrovia 3 — At Monrovia, Lucas Hogue scored four goals for the Vikings as they improved to 7-3-1 for the season.
West Vigo=3=2=-=5
Monrovia=2=1=-=3
West Vigo goals — Ian Beaver (Johnathan Otte), Lucas Hogue (Jordan Augustus), Hogue (Mikey Higgins), Hogue (Beaver), Hogue (Beaver).
West Vigo saves — Bryce Corbett 6.
Next — West Vigo (7-3-1) plays at Brown County on Saturday.
• Indianapolis North Central 4, TH South 0 — At Indianapolis, the Braves fell to the No. 5-ranked Panthers in a road nonconference contest.
• Northview 2, Brown County 1 — At Brazil, the Knights edged the Eagles in a Western Indiana Conference match.
Volleyball
• Sullivan 3, West Vigo 0 — At West Terre Haute, the Golden Arrows bested the host Vikings in a Western Indiana Conference match. Parker Mischler had 11 digs and eight kills to lead the Golden Arrows.
Sullivan=25=25=25
West Vigo=19=20=19
Highlights — For Sullivan, Madalyn Rinck had 22 assists, 6 kills, 5 digs; Parker Mischler had 11 digs, 8 kills; Annie Smith had 6 digs; Kendal Edmonson had 5 kills, Korinne Gofourth had 5 kills. No stats for West Vigo were reported.
JV — Sullivan won 2-0.
Next — West Vigo hosts Shakamak and Sullivan hosts North Central on Thursday.
• Linton 3, North Knox 0 — At Linton, Gentry Warrick had 14 kills to lead the Miners.
North Knox=18=14=16
Linton=25=25=25
Highlights — For Linton, Gentry Warrick had 14 kills, 6 digs; Sophie Hale had 8 digs; Haley Rose had 11 kills; Jaylee Hayes had 8 digs; Aubrey Ewers had 12 digs; Kylie Cooksey had 31 assists.
JV — Linton won 2-0.
Next — Linton (14-4) plays at North Daviess on Thursday.
• Parke Heritage 3, Clay City 0 — At Marshall, Ind., the Wolves slipped past the Eels, who were within two points of Parke Heritage in the first two sets of a nonconference match.
Tennis
• Westfield 4, TH North 1 — At Westfield, the Shamrocks defeated the Patriots in a nonconference match. No other details were available at press time.
