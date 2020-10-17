Northview’s girls soccer season came to an end in the Knights’ first Class 2A Jasper Regional semifinal match. The Knights fell 2-1 to Silver Creek.
Every goal in the match was scored via penalty kicks. Silver Creek tallied two and Raelee Everhart scored from the spot for Northview.
Northview, which played without leading scorer Kassidy Kellett, finished its season with a 14-3 record after having participated in its fourth consecutive girls soccer regional.
Volleyball
• Class 3A Sullivan Sectional – Sullivan defeated Pike Central 3-0 in its morning semifinal to set up a title match with Vincennes Lincoln.
• Class 2A North Putnam Sectional – Parke Heritage defeated South Putnam 3-0 in its semifinal to set up a title match with North Putnam.
• Class 2A Eastern Greene Sectional – Linton defeated Forest Park 3-0 to set up a title match against Barr-Reeve.
• Class A Clay City Sectional – Clay City defeated Shakamak 3-1 and Bloomfield knocked off White River Valley 3-0 to set up a championship clash between the Eels and Cardinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.