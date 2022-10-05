PREP ROUNDUP: Northview boys soccer advances in sectional

Northview's Matthew Mullenix scored two goals to help the Knights defeat Edgewood 2-0 and send them into Saturday's 7 p.m. Class 2A Greencastle Sectional championship match for boys high school soccer.
Northview will play Greencastle, a 9-0 winner over Brown County. The Tiger Cubs won the regular-season matchup over the Knights 6-1.
Volleyball
• Linton 3, TH North 1 - At TH North, the Miners improved to 22-5 as they spoiled the Patriots' home finale.
• WRV 3, North Central 2 - At Farmersburg, the Wolverines won a marathon SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference match.
• Covington 3, Riverton Parke 0 - At Covington, the hosts swept a Wabash River Conference match.
