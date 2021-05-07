PREP ROUNDUP: Northview bests Sullivan in resumed game

When Mother Nature intervened in Tuesday's scheduled Western Indiana Conference baseball game between Northview and Sullivan, the Knights had a one-run lead in the third inning.
On Friday, when the contest resumed, Northview didn't waste time increasing its advantage.
The Knights scored four runs once the game was restarted on their way to a 9-5 triumph over the Golden Arrows.
Northview added three of those runs in the bottom of the third to take an 8-4 lead. Both teams would score one more run for the remainder of the contest.
Gavin Morris took the mound on the resumption of the game after Landon Carr had pitched on Tuesday. Morris allowed just three hits in five innings of work and struck out four. Jaxson Abbott had a double and triple for the Knights (10-2, 4-1) in the victory. Peyton Lear also had two RBI.
For Sullivan, Marcus Roshel was 3-for-4 and Jacob Hawkins had a double.
Sullivan=040=100=0=—=5=9=1
Northview=323=001=X=—=9=13=0
W — Morris. L — Steimel.
Highlights — For Sullivan, Marcus Roshel was 3-for-4, Jacob Hawkins had a double; For Northview, Edwards was 2-for-4, Gavin Morris was 2-for-4; Rounds was 2-for-3 with a double; Jaxson Abbott was 2-for-2 with 2 RBI, a double and triple, Peyton Lear had two RBI and a double; Dylan Zentko had a double.
Next — Northview (10-2, 4-1) hosts South Putnam on Tuesday. Sullivan (9-8) plays at Cloverdale on Tuesday.
In other baseball:
• Riverton Parke 11, North Central 0 — At Farmersburg, Pierson Barnes threw a one-hitter and Derek Lebron was 3-for-3 with a home run for the triumphant Panthers.
Thursday
• Oblong 9, Hutsonville 7 — At Oblong, Ill., Mitch Mitchell and Gary Higginbotham were both 3-for-4, but it wasn't enough for the Tigers.
Gary Higginbotham is currently leading the state of Illinois in batting average at .684 and is slugging over a thousand as half of his hits this year have gone for extra bases. He is also among the leaders in strikeouts on the mound with 28 in 13 innings of work.
Earlier in the week, Red Hill knocked off Hutsonville 11-0.
Softball
• Linton 14, Shakamak 7 — At Jasonville, Aubrey Burgess was 4-for-5 and had two doubles, Sydney Lockhart also had two doubles and was 3-for-3 and Kylie Cooksey added three RBI in the Miners' SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference victory. Morgan Yeryar had 2 RBI for the Lakers.
Linton=700=700=0=—=14=19=2
Shakamak=020=230=0=—=7=12=1
W — Cooksey.
Highlights — For Linton, Sydney Lockhart was 3-for-3 with 2 RBI and two doubles; Bradie Chambers had two RBI; Addi Ward was 2-for-2; Erin Elliott was 2-for-4; Aubrey Burgess was 4-for-5 with 3 RBI and two doubles; Abby Brownfield was 2-for-4; Kylie Cooksey was 2-for-5 with 3 RBI and a double; Ezra Davis was 2-for-4. For Shakamak, Morgan Yeryar was 2-for-4 with 2 RBI; Ashlyn Landry was 2-for-4; MaKenzi Rooksberry was 2-for-3; Abbi Gilbert was 2-for-4 and Summer Gallagher had a double.
Next — Linton (9-7) hosts Terre Haute South next Thursday. Shakamak plays at Bloomfield on Monday.
• Riverton Parke 14, Greencastle 4 — At Mecca, the Panthers dispatched the Tiger Cubs in five innings in a nonconference contest.
