Terre Haute North's boys tennis team earned a nonconference win against quality small-school competition on Wednesday.
The Patriots defeated Fountain Central 4-1 at home. North's JaeWon Jung and Cade Moore won at singles, while the doubles teams of James Rogge-Mark Hankins and Max Marietta-Clayton Stultz were also victorious against a Mustangs team that had only lost twice this season.
Singles — Carson Eberly (FC) def. Ethan Knott 6-4, 6-4; JaeWon Jung (THN) def. Sawyer Keeling 6-3, 6-3; Cade Moore (THN) def. Brent Myers 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — James Rogge-Mark Hankins (THN) def. Jacob Keeling-CJ Yager 6-2, 6-3; Max Marietta-Clayton Stultz (THN) def. Brayden Prickett-Koby Wolf 6-0, 6-0.
Next — TH North plays at TH South on Monday.
I I I
In other tennis action:
• Sullivan 4, South Knox 1 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows swept the singles matches to earn the victory.
Singles — Houston Ferree (S) def. Nathan Robbins 7-5, 6-2; Scott Fusco (S) def. Caleb Cunningham 6-0, 3-6, 6-4; Drew Baker (S) def. Nathan Ruppel 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles — Jared Couch-Koby Wood (S) def. Trevor Lough-Jared Fuller 6-3, 6-0; Tom Schmidt-Noah Hayden (SK) def. Noah Kincaid/Dillon Grubb 6-4, 6-0.
JV — Sullivan won 1-0.
Next — Sullivan (4-11) hosts Linton on Monday.
Tuesday
Sullivan 5, Edgewood 0
Singles — Houston Ferree (S) def. Lincoln Hammond 6-3, 7-5; Scott Fusco (S) def. Josiah Hinson 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; Drew Baker (S) def. Gavin Norris 5-7, 6-4, (10-6).
Doubles — Jared Couch-Koby Wood (S) def. Zeke Weisner/Quinn Norris 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4; Noah Kincaid-Dillon Grubb (S) def. Nick McBride-Chris Bitner 6-0, 6-1.
JV — Sullivan won 2-0.
Soccer
Boys
• South Knox 6, Sullivan 0 — At Sullivan, it was tough night for the host Golden Arrows in a nonconference defeat.
Volleyball
• Greencastle 3, Northview 0 — At Brazil, the host Knights fell in a Western Indiana Conference match. The win kept the Tiger Cubs in contention for the WIC regular season crown.
• South Putnam 3, North Central 1 — At Farmersburg, the visiting Eagles improved to 15-1 for the season as they swept the Thunderbirds.
