PREP ROUNDUP: North tennis bests West Vigo

Terre Haute North's girls tennis team improved to 2-0 with a 4-1 victory over West Vigo on Tuesday.
The Patriots won at No. 2 singles (Caroline Effner), No. 3 singles (Payton Ferency) and swept the doubles matches with the teams of Maylee Brown and Olivia Effner and Kenley Shoults and Krista Cottom earning victories.
West Vigo's Kaitlin Whitford earned the Vikings' win at No. 1 singles.
Singles — Kaitlin Whitford (WV) d. Averie Shore 6-0, 6-1; Caroline Effner (THN) d. Avery Lasecki 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (10-5); Payton Ferency (THN) d. Abigail Meehan 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Maylee Brown-Olivia Effner (THN) d. Corinne Houghton-Emily Gabbard 6-0, 6-0; Kenley Shoults-Krista Cottom (THN) d. Ellie Davis-Keira Anderson 6-0, 6-1.
Next — TH North (2-0) plays at Bloomington South on Thursday. West Vigo hosts South Vermillion on Wednesday.
Baseball
• West Vigo 11, Cloverdale 0 — At West Terre Haute, Dilun King tossed a five-inning no-hitter for the Class 3A No. 4 Vikings in their Western Indiana Conference opener. King struck out 14 Clovers.
Cloverdale=000=00=—=0=0=4
West Vigo=326=0X=—=11=10=0
W — King (2-1). L — Wright.
Highlights — For West Vigo, Dilun King threw a no hitter and had 14 strikeouts, and was 2-for-4 at the plate. Carter Murphy was 2-for-3 with a 2B and 2 RBI; Case Lautenschlager was 3-for-3 with 2 2B and 3 RBI; Josh Sigler had 2 RBI; Jaydon Bradbury was 2-for-3.
Next — West Vigo (5-2, 1-0) plays at Greencastle on Wednesday.
• Bloomington North 4, TH South 2 — At Bloomington, Max Scamihorn had a home run, but the Braves fell in a Conference Indiana contest.
Terre Haute South=000=010=1=2=2=2
Bloomington South=201=100=X=4=8=0
W — McCoy. L — Kline.
Highlights — For TH South, Max Scamihorn had a HR.
Next — TH South hosts Northview on Friday.
• Northview 10, Greencastle 0 — At Brazil, Gavin Morris had a double and a triple as the Knights romped in a WIC contest. Northview pitcher Dylan Zentko didn't allow a hit in a five-inning contest.
Greencastle=000=00=—=0=0=2
Northview=007=21=—=10=10=1
W — Zentko. L — Glaze.
Highlights — For Northview, Dylan Zentko was 2-for-4 and pitched a five-inning no-hitter in which he struck out 11, Gavin Morris was 3-for-4 with a 2B & 3B, Landon Carr was 2-for-3, Seth Rounds was 2-for-4, Keegan Garrison had 2 RBI and a 2B.
Next — Northview plays at Terre Haute South on Friday.
• Sullivan 1, Indian Creek 0 — At Sullivan, a RBI single by Jacob Cox in the bottom of the fifth held up in a WIC pitcher's duel. Eli Steimel only allowed two hits and struck out eight Braves.
Indian Creek=000=000=0=—=0=2=1
Sullivan=000=010=X=—=1=7=0
W — Steimel.
Highlights — For Sullivan, Marcus Roshel was 2-for-3, Eli Steimel was 2-for-2 and struck out eight.
Next — Sullivan plays at North Putnam on Wednesday.
Softball
• Sullivan 10, Indian Creek 0 — At Sullivan, Kendal Edmonson threw a no-hitter and slugged a home run in Sullivan's Western Indiana Conference victory. Edmonson struck out nine in the contest.
• West Vigo 13, Cloverdale 3 — At West Terre Haute, the Vikings won their Western Indiana Conference opener.
• Northview 10, Greencastle 2 — At Brazil, the Knights rolled past the Tiger Cubs.
• Shakamak 13, Washington 5 — At Jasonville, the Lakers romped past the Hatchets.
• Linton 5, Bloomfield 2 — At Bloomfield, Kylie Cooksey had two RBI and a home run in the Miners' win.
Linton=000=230=0=—=5=9=4
Bloomfield=100=000=1=—=2=5=2
W — Overman. L — Morris.
Highlights — For Linton, Abby Brownfield was 2-for-2, Kylie Cooksey was 2-for-4 with a HR and 2 RBI, Maggie Lower was 2-for-3, Alex Overman was 2-for-3.
Golf
• Sullivan wins tri-meet — At Sullivan, Wyatt Piel was medalist as the Golden Arrows (180) defeated Owen Valley (198) and North Central (244) on Tuesday.
Track
• Greencastle sweeps Eels — At Clay City, Greencastle's boys won 90-37 and the Tiger Cubs' girls won 85-60 in a dual meet.
On the boys side, Clay City's Clay Brown won the 800 (2:40), Karter Neiswinger (7-0) won the pole vault and Jace Jackson (107-0) won the discus. On the girls side, Emily Hyatt won the 100 hurdles (18.1), Ashley Weber won the pole vault (6-0) and the Eels 3,200 relay team (11:32)
